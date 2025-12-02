Translate videos from

Malayalam to English

Effortlessly convert Malayalam videos into clear, natural English with HeyGen AI. This tool helps translate Malayalam speech into accurate English subtitles or voiceovers while preserving meaning, tone, and context.

Whether you are working with YouTube videos, educational lessons, training materials, or marketing content, HeyGen AI makes Malayalam to English video translation simple. You upload your video, choose English, review the output, and export content that is ready to publish.