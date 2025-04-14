Gumawa ng propesyonal na election campaign videos mula sa nakasulat na script sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Kung tumatakbo ka man para sa lokal na posisyon o nangangasiwa ng pambansang kampanya, tutulungan ka ng election video maker na gumawa ng makinis at tumatamang mensahe na mga video nang hindi kailangan ng kamera, production crew, o karanasan sa pag-e-edit. Isulat ang iyong mensahe, pumili ng istilo, at awtomatikong makakakuha ka ng video na handa para sa broadcast.
Bakit Pinipili ng mga Brand ang HeyGen bilang Election Video Maker
Mabilis na Script-to-Video para sa mga Campaign Promo Video
Turn your campaign script into a finished promo video in minutes. Paste your talking points, policy positions, or call-to-action text, and the AI video generator builds a professional political ad video around your words automatically. No storyboarding, no production delays. Your message reaches your target audience the same day you write it, not weeks later after a shoot.
Multilingguwal na Pag-abot sa mga Botante sa Bawat Channel
Reach every voter in your district, no matter what language they speak at home. The built-in AI video translator converts your original video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and natural voice output. Record once, localize instantly across every channel you need to reach — from Facebook and Instagram to broadcast and digital out-of-home. Campaign teams that once spent months on multilingual production can now cover every language community in an afternoon.
Professional Presenter Without On-Camera Filming
Maghatid ng makinis at kapani‑paniwalang on‑screen presence nang hindi na kailangang mag-book ng camera crew. Pumili mula sa 500+ AI human generator stock presenters o gumawa ng custom presenter mula sa isang litrato gamit ang AI photo avatar technology. Walang green screen, walang lighting rigs, walang kailangang i-schedule. Lalabas ang mensahe ng iyong kandidato sa screen na may broadcast‑grade na kalidad sa bawat pagkakataon, kaya hindi mo na kailangang mag-hire ng mahal na production talent.
Template-Based Branding for Every Campaign Format
Every campaign channel has different format requirements: television spots, social media clips, town hall recaps, fundraising appeals. Start from a template sized for every placement, from full-length YouTube ads to 15-second mobile reels. Apply your campaign colors, logo, and font once using the drag-and-drop interface, and every video you produce stays on-brand automatically. The script to video tool makes it easy to resize and refine each format without rebuilding from scratch.
Scalable Video Creation Across the Entire Campaign Cycle
Ang isang kampanya lang ay nangangailangan na ng dose-dosenang video: mga announcement video, paliwanag sa mga polisiya, mga clip para sa pagre-recruit ng volunteers, mga mensahe para sa paghimok na bumoto, at mabilisang response na content. Ang text to video engine ay nagbibigay-daan sa kahit sinong miyembro ng team na gumawa ng broadcast-quality na political campaign videos mula sa isang script kahit walang production expertise. Mula sa isang video kada linggo, maaari ka nang gumawa ng isang video kada araw nang hindi nagdadagdag ng tauhan o budget.
Mga Gamit ng Election Video Maker
Recording a formal launch video traditionally means booking a professional crew, finding a suitable location, and spending days in post-production. With an election video maker, write your announcement script, choose a professional visual style, and generate a polished launch video in minutes. Campaigns that used to wait two weeks for a finished announcement video now release them the same afternoon the decision is made.
Voters engage more with video than written position papers, but producing policy explainers used to require narrators, motion graphics teams, and expensive editing. Use the AI video explainer to convert dense policy text into clear, watchable video content. Break down housing policy, tax positions, or education platforms in a format that connects with your audience and is easy to share.
Districts with diverse language communities require separate outreach materials for each group. Producing the same message in five languages once meant five separate production budgets. With AI dubbing, a single election video converts into every target language with natural-sounding audio and accurate lip-sync, letting your get-out-the-vote campaign reach every household without rebuilding content from scratch.
After a town hall or debate, campaigns need rapid-turnaround recap content before the news cycle moves on. Use the AI video editor to produce clean, branded video ads from post-event talking points within hours of the event. Add a subtitle generator and engaging graphics to make every recap accessible and scroll-friendly across social media platforms.
Fundraising videos that showcase a real candidate with a compelling, emotional message consistently outperform text-based emails. Use the AI spokesperson to produce persuasive, personalized fundraising appeals at scale without filming each one. Swap messaging for different donor segments, test different calls to action, and publish new fundraising videos as often as your campaign needs them.
Building a ground game means onboarding hundreds of volunteers quickly, often across multiple locations. Use the training video tool to produce consistent canvassing guides, phone banking scripts, and organizer briefings that every volunteer watches before their first shift. Update the content as campaign priorities shift and redistribute the new version the same day, without reshooting anything.
How a Election Video Maker Works
Mula sa script hanggang sa handa‑sa‑kampanya na election video sa apat na hakbang, nang walang pagfi‑film, walang editing software, at walang kailangang production experience.
Buksan ang editor at i-type o i-paste ang mensahe ng iyong kampanya. Idagdag ang mahahalagang punto ng iyong plataporma, panawagan sa mga botante, o anunsyo. Babasahin ng platform ang iyong script at awtomatikong ihahanda ang istruktura ng mga eksena, timing, at narasyon.
Pick a presenter, template, and visual format that fits your campaign tone. Select aspect ratio and branding colors to match your campaign identity across every video you produce.
Add your campaign logo, adjust subtitle style, fine-tune the narration voice, and review the scene breakdown. Make changes through the text editor without touching a timeline or export settings.
I-render ang natapos na election video at i-download ito para sa broadcast, social media, o email. I-localize ito sa iba pang mga wika sa isang click para maabot ang bawat komunidad ng botante sa iyong distrito.
Ang election video maker ay isang tool na nagko-convert ng nakasulat na campaign scripts tungo sa tapos na, broadcast-quality na mga video nang hindi na kailangang mag-shoot o mag-edit. Ita-type mo lang ang iyong mensahe, pipili ng visual na format at presenter, at awtomatikong bubuuin ng platform ang video, kasama na ang narration, istruktura ng mga eksena, text sa screen, at branding. Ang resulta ay isang pulidong video na handa para sa TV, social media, email, o digital ads sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto imbes na ilang araw.
Oo. Maaari kang gumawa ng propesyonal na tagapagsalita gamit lang ang isang litrato sa pamamagitan ng photo avatar technology, na lumilikha ng makatotohanang virtual na tagapagsalita na maghahatid ng iyong script nang hindi na kailangang mag-shoot ng video. Bilang alternatibo, maaari ka ring pumili mula sa mahigit 500 stock presenters sa AI avatar library.
Karamihan sa mga video ay handa na ilang minuto lang matapos mong isumite ang iyong script. Para sa mga kailangang mabilisang content pagkatapos ng debate, balita, o ad ng kalaban, maaari kang magmula sa nakasulat na talking point hanggang sa tapos na ang video sa loob ng wala pang sampung minuto. Ang mga kampanya na dati’y nangangailangan ng dalawa hanggang tatlong araw para makagawa ng response video ay maaari na ngayong maglabas nito sa parehong araw.
Oo. Naglalabas ang platform ng studio-grade na kalidad ng video na angkop para sa TV spots, pre-roll ads, YouTube campaigns, at social media placements. Maaari mong kontrolin ang branding, formatting, transitions, at kalidad ng narration. Natutugunan ng output ang mga teknikal na espesipikasyon na hinihingi ng malalaking advertising platforms at broadcast channels nang hindi na kailangan ng karagdagang post-production na trabaho.
Maaaring i-localize ang isang election video sa mahigit 175 na wika gamit ang video translator, na pinapanatili ang orihinal na paraan ng pagpe-present ng tagapagsalita habang gumagawa ng eksaktong narasyon at lip-sync sa bawat target na wika. Isang get-out-the-vote na video lang ang kailangan para maabot ang mga manonood sa Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Arabic, at dose-dosenang iba pang wika mula sa iisang source file, nang hindi na kailangan ng hiwalay na produksyon para sa bawat bersyon ng wika.
There is no limit on the number of videos you produce. Campaign messaging changes constantly throughout an election cycle, and every script update takes only minutes to regenerate. Edit the text, re-render, and distribute the updated version. There is no reshooting, no rebooking crew, and no waiting for an editor. Campaigns can publish new video content daily without straining production resources.
Ang tradisyonal na paggawa ng political video ay karaniwang nagkakahalaga ng $5,000 hanggang $25,000 bawat natapos na spot at tumatagal ng isa hanggang tatlong linggo bawat video. Ang isang election video maker ay nakagagawa ng kaparehong broadcast-quality na output sa mas maliit na bahagi ng gastos at naihahatid ito sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto. Iniulat ng mga HeyGen user na nakababawas sila ng hanggang 70% sa production costs. Para sa mga down-ballot na kampanya na may limitadong budget, ginagawa nitong abot-kaya ang mga propesyonal na political ad sa isang antas na dati ay para lamang sa mga kampanyang may malaking pondo.
Yes. The AI voice cloning feature lets you clone your own voice from a short audio sample, so every video narration sounds exactly like you without any additional recording sessions. Your voice applies across every video you produce, and updates to scripts automatically use the same cloned voice, keeping your messaging consistent across the entire campaign.
Oo. Gamitin ang PDF to video na tool para awtomatikong gawing may-narration na video content ang mga policy document, briefing deck, o naka-print na materyales. Ang PPT To video na tool ay gumagawa rin nito para sa mga PowerPoint file. Parehong ine-extract ng dalawang tool ang content, bumubuo ng istruktura ng mga scene, at nagpo-produce ng tapos na video na may narration nang hindi na kailangan ng manual na pag-edit.
Oo. May libreng plano na available na hindi nangangailangan ng credit card at nagbibigay-daan sa iyo na gumawa ng mga video at subukan ang mga pangunahing feature nang walang bayad. Ang mga bayad na plano na nagsisimula sa $24 bawat buwan ay nagbubukas ng voice cloning, mas mahabang haba ng video, at kumpletong access sa presenter library at multilingual na output. Ang mga down-ballot at grassroots na kampanya ay puwedeng magsimulang gumawa ng propesyonal na video content sa mismong araw na mag-sign up sila, nang walang anumang paunang obligasyon.
Yes. You can upload your own footage, images, and audio directly into the editor to build a political ad video that uses real campaign assets alongside AI-generated elements. Add text banners, apply filters, and connect your uploaded visuals with AI narration to produce a high-quality finished video. This is especially handy for campaigns that want to use footage from events or rallies alongside generated content without switching tools or platforms.
Maaari kang mag-publish ng mga political campaign video diretso sa Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, at kahit saang website o email platform na tumatanggap ng karaniwang video files. May kasama ang editor na mga resize tool para awtomatikong ma-export ang bawat video sa tamang format at aspect ratio para sa bawat platform. I-download ang natapos na file, i-connect ang mga account mo, at i-distribute ito sa lahat ng channel sa iisang workflow nang hindi na kailangang mag-reformat ng content nang mano-mano.
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