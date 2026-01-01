Turn static text and complicated topics into short explainer videos that people actually understand. With HeyGen, you can create presenter-led explainers that combine voice, visuals, and clear structure, all without cameras or editing timelines. Educate customers, teams, and learners faster using video creation that stays on brand and is easy to update.
Subukan ang aming libreng image-to-video generator
Turn internal documentation into explainer videos with AI for onboarding, compliance, and process training. New hires and existing staff can revisit lessons anytime they need. This reduces support load and keeps standards consistent.
Convert help articles and FAQs into explainer videos that show rather than tell. Use on-screen visuals and friendly narration in your explainer video maker so customers can easily follow along. Better self-service resources mean fewer support tickets and happier users.
Help sales teams explain complex offers with quick, shareable explainer clips. Give prospects a simple overview they can rewatch or share with stakeholders. This speeds up understanding inside buying groups.
Educators and course creators can convert lesson content into structured video explainers. Clear pacing and visuals support different learning styles. Students benefit from bite-sized lessons that are easy to review.
Explain new policies, security updates, or system changes with calm, structured videos. People see what is changing, why it matters, and what they should do next. This improves adoption and reduces confusion across teams.
Bakit Piliin ang HeyGen para sa AI Video Explainer Videos
HeyGen makes it simple to turn dense content into digestible explainer videos in minutes. Start from a document, script, or URL and let AI outline scenes, add narration, and structure your message. You get video explainers that feel professional, while still staying flexible for quick edits and new versions.
Break down long documents, technical guides, or detailed processes into short, focused scenes. On-screen text, visuals, and narration work together so viewers grasp the core idea quickly. This improves learning and reduces confusion across your audience.
Skip the hassle of recording voiceovers, hiring talent, or learning motion design. HeyGen takes care of presenters, layouts, and timing for you, so you can stay focused on what you need to explain instead of how to build the video.
Reuse structures across products, teams, and regions while changing content and language. Quickly refresh sections when details change and keep your library of explainers accurate. One workflow supports many different use cases.
Dokumento, script, at URL papunta sa explainer video
Start with PDFs, knowledge base articles, or scripts and quickly turn them into video explainers. HeyGen identifies key sections and maps them into scenes with narration and visuals. You can refine the structure to match your preferred flow.
Mga AI presenter at natural na voiceover
Pumili ng makatotohanang mga presenter at boses para magkuwento ng iyong content sa iba’t ibang wika gamit ang AI explainer video maker. Ang magiliw at malinaw na pag-deliver sa iyong mga video gamit ang AI ay tumutulong panatilihing interesado ang mga manonood kahit kumplikado ang mga paksa. Maaari mong itugma ang tono sa pangangailangan ng training, product education, o marketing.
Visual layouts, media, and captions
Pagsamahin ang teksto, mga icon, pag-highlight sa screen, at iba pang media sa malilinis at maayos na layout. Awtomatikong mga caption ang nagpapahusay sa accessibility at tumutulong sa mga manonood na makasabay kahit naka-mute ang tunog. Ang pare-parehong visual na estilo ay nagpapataas ng tiwala at recall.
Mabilis na pag-edit at de-kalidad na mga export
I-update ang mga script, eksena, at pacing ng iyong video nang hindi nagsisimula muli mula sa umpisa. Kapag handa ka na, i-export ang mga high-quality na explainer video na angkop para sa LMS platforms, help centers, websites, at social channels. Mananatiling madali para sa iyo na i-repurpose ang iyong content.
Tingnan kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.
Paano Gamitin ang AI Video Explainer Maker
HeyGen gives you a guided workflow that turns written ideas into clear explainer videos quickly. You do not need editing experience, just a message you want to communicate better.
Mag-upload ng dokumento, i-paste ang script, o magbahagi ng URL na naglalaman ng mahahalagang impormasyon.
Pumili ng boses at presenter na babagay sa iyong audience at tono ng brand.
Suriin ang bawat eksena at ayusin ang mga salita, halimbawa, at diin. Magdagdag ng mga sumusuportang larawan, icon, o screenshot kung makakatulong.
Gawin ang pinal na explainer video at i-export ito para sa mga paborito mong channel. I-embed ito sa help centers, learning portals, internal hubs, o mga public page.
Ang AI video explainer ay isang maikling video na gumagamit ng artificial intelligence para gawing mga visual na paliwanag ang text, mga dokumento, o mga prompt. Pinagsasama nito ang narration, mga eksena, at text sa screen para gawing mas simple ang mga ideya, para mas mabilis at mas madali itong maintindihan ng mga tao.
No. HeyGen is designed so subject matter experts, marketers, and educators can create videos with AI without editing skills. Templates and guided flows handle layout and timing, leaving you to focus on the message.
Oo, maaari kang mag-upload ng mga PDF, script, o iba pang text-based na content at gamitin ang mga ito bilang pundasyon ng iyong explainer. Tutulungan ka ng HeyGen na ibuod at ayusin ang materyal sa isang sunod-sunod na mga eksenang madaling sundan para sa iyong AI explainer video.
Oo. Maaari kang gumawa ng mga voiceover at caption sa maraming wika gamit ang video translator feature. Sa ganitong paraan, madali mong mai-aangkop ang iisang explainer video para sa iba’t ibang rehiyon o audience nang hindi kinakailangang buuin muli ang mga visual mula sa simula.
Maaari mong gamitin ang mga explainer video sa help centers, LMS platforms, sales emails, landing pages, internal portals, at social media channels. Anumang lugar kung saan kailangan ng mga tao ng malinaw na pag-unawa sa isang paksa ay makikinabang sa isang explainer.
Karamihan sa mga explainer video ay mas epektibo kapag nasa isa hanggang limang minuto ang haba, depende kung gaano kalalim ang paksa. Sa HeyGen, puwede mong hatiin ang mas mahahabang paksa sa mas maliliit na module sa iyong AI explainer video, para mapanood ng mga manonood eksakto kung ano ang kailangan nila, sa oras na kailangan nila ito.
Oo. Maaari mong buksan muli ang isang proyekto, baguhin ang script o mga eksena, at i-regenerate lang ang mga bahaging nagbago. Sa ganitong paraan, nananatiling napapanahon ang library ng iyong explainer nang hindi kinakailangang buuin muli ang buong video sa tuwing may ina-update.
Oo. Maaari kang magdagdag ng mga screenshot ng produkto, mga diagram, at mga screen recording direkta sa iyong explainer. Nakakatulong ang mga elementong ito na gawing mas simple ang mga abstraktong ideya at mas madaling sundan sa iyong explainer video.
Oo. Nag-e-export ang HeyGen ng mga high-quality na video na angkop para sa propesyonal na pag-aaral, onboarding, at mga customer-facing na karanasan. Malinaw ang visuals, malinaw ang audio, at may captions para suportahan ang seryosong mga use case.
Yes. Teams can share access to projects, review scripts, and propose edits. Collaboration keeps the content accurate while still allowing video production to move quickly.
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