Nangunguna sa hinaharap ng AI video generation
Gumagawa kami ng teknolohiyang may humanong pagdama, malalim na nakauugnay, at nagpapayaman sa pagkuwento—nagdadala ng makatotohanang intelihensiya sa mabilis na nagbabagong digital na mundo.
AI that connects, adapts, and inspires
Sa HeyGen, ang aming pananaliksik sa AI ay ginagabayan ng misyon na gawing abot-kaya at madaling gawin para sa lahat ang visual storytelling.
Meet our AI leaders
Innovating at the intersection of creativity, communication, and technology.
Charly Hong, Head of AI Research
Si Charly Hong ay may higit sa isang dekadang karanasan sa computer vision at AI, na nakatuon sa human modeling, understanding, at video generation. Nagsulat na siya ng mahigit 60 publikasyon at patente, na nagpapakita ng kanyang dedikasyon sa inobasyon at makabuluhang mga solusyon. Sa HeyGen, pinangungunahan ni Charly ang mga pagsulong sa AI technology na mahusay na nag-uugnay sa research at product.
Rong Yan, CTO
Rong Yan is the CTO of HeyGen, dedicated to making visual storytelling accessible to all. Previously, he was VP of Engineering at HubSpot, leading Data and Intelligence products, and held leadership roles at Snapchat, Square, and Facebook. Rong earned his M.Sc. (2004) and Ph.D. (2006) from Carnegie Mellon. A prolific researcher, he has over 60 publications, 35 patents, and expertise in AI, data mining, and computer vision.
Joshua Xu, CEO
Si Joshua Xu ang Co-Founder at CEO ng HeyGen, na nangunguna sa misyon na baguhin ang visual storytelling gamit ang AI-powered na paglikha ng content. Dati, isa siyang lead engineer sa Snapchat (2014–2020), kung saan pinangunahan niya ang mga inobasyon sa ads ranking, machine learning, at computational photography. May Master’s degree siya sa Computer Science mula sa Carnegie Mellon, at dala niya ang malalim na kadalubhasaan sa machine learning, computer vision, at generative AI.
Jun-Yan Zhu, Advisor
Jun-Yan Zhu is the Michael B. Donohue Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Robotics at Carnegie Mellon University, where he leads the Generative Intelligence Lab. His research focuses on generative models, computer vision, and graphics, with the mission of empowering creators with generative models. He has received the Samsung AI Researcher of the Year, the Packard Fellowship, the NSF CAREER Award, among other awards.
Our research pillars: shaping tomorrow’s AI
Muling binibigyang-kahulugan ang digital na pagkakakilanlan nang may eksaktong detalye at mataas na kalidad
Our focus on avatar generation emphasizes controllability, consistency, and unparalleled quality. By advancing AI-driven creation, we enable avatars to mirror human expressions and behaviors seamlessly, bridging the gap between reality and the digital world.
Multimodal na mga language model na nagpapatakbo ng video intelligence
We build multimodal language models that jointly reason over text, audio, and visual signals to better understand intent and context. This foundation powers video translation with improved semantic fidelity, enables avatar modeling that stays consistent across scenes, and unlocks video agents that can interpret goals and generate end-to-end content with higher reliability.
Pagbasag sa mga hadlang sa wika gamit ang multimodal na mga solusyon
Leveraging AI to create multimodal video translation solutions, we aim to make global communication more accessible. By seamlessly integrating text, voice, and visuals, we transform videos into universally understandable content, empowering cross-cultural connection.
Real-time engagement through multimodal innovation
Enabled by real-time rendering and advanced multimodal solutions, our interactive avatars bring conversations to life. These avatars not only respond dynamically but also redefine user interaction, making technology more engaging and human-like.
Emotion AI para sa ekspresibo at realistiko na digital humans
Emotion AI helps our systems go beyond “talking” to truly communicating — by aligning what the script means with how it should feel. By coordinating tone and prosody in voice with on-point gestures and facial expressions, we generate avatars that maintain emotional coherence over time, closing the realism gap and pushing the frontier of human-like presence.
Agentic systems enabling video agents at scale
We develop agentic systems that turn video creation into a goal-driven workflow: planning, tool use, iteration, and verification. These capabilities power our video agent, allowing it to break down user intent into steps, make informed decisions along the way, and produce more controllable, consistent outcomes—while supporting safety and quality constraints in real production settings.
Rong Yan, Chief Technology Officer at HeyGen
"Gumagawa kami ng AI na hindi lang makapangyarihan kundi mapagkakatiwalaan at madaling gamitin. Layunin naming baguhin ang pananaw sa kung ano ang posible sa AI video generation, para maging mahalaga ito sa mga negosyo at kaaya-aya para sa mga gumagamit."
Let's work together.
This could be the start of something special. Learn more about careers at HeyGen.