Turn any script into a polished business video in minutes. A B2B video maker built for marketing, sales, training, and internal comms, with no cameras, no crews, and no editing software required.
Features of a B2B video maker
AI online video maker to create business videos
Skip the blank timeline and create business videos from a simple script. This online video maker turns text to video and builds your video instantly, handling narration, visuals, and timing, so anyone can make polished videos effortlessly, with no need to start from scratch.
Free video templates and brand kit
Start from ready-made video templates instead of a blank canvas. Apply your brand kit to lock fonts, colors, and logos so every video carries your brand instantly. Drag-and-drop a preset scene, swap the copy, and kickstart polished videos for your brand and business in minutes.
All-in-one online video editor
Edit everything in one dashboard with simple video editing tools. Add text, animate graphics, swap backgrounds, and rearrange scenes with drag-and-drop controls. The AI video editor adds captions and visual elements, while one-click actions remove background clutter for high-quality, professional results.
High-quality stock media library
Pull from a built-in stock library of royalty-free stock videos, stock footage, and stock music, or upload your footage to mix with curated clips. Add music and sound effects, layer voiceovers from the AI narrator, and arrange video clips into one finished cut of stock media.
Make videos online and translate instantly
Reach every market without reshooting. A built-in video translator turns any video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync, then auto-generates a subtitle track you can edit. Add subtitles, resize each cut, and speed up repurposing of video content for videos online across social media platforms.
B2B video ideas and use cases
Generic cold emails get ignored, and filming a clip per prospect does not scale. Use an AI spokesperson to create compelling video content that pitches your products and services, adds clear ctas, and books meetings.
Reshooting training footage whenever a process changes is slow and costly. Making videos from your SOPs turns updates into an easy video task: edit the training video script, regenerate, and keep new hires on current content.
Coordinating filming, screens, and editing delays every release. Describe the workflow, generate a professional-looking product demo video, and ship eye-catching feature walkthroughs for product launches the same week your team finishes building.
Agency timelines slow every campaign. Paste your messaging and produce marketing videos for each channel. Make videos for tiktok, build an instagram reels series, or post a quick reel, with smooth animation that lifts engagement.
Company updates get lost in long email threads. Turn a memo into a short AI talking head video, and give leaders an easy way to share stunning videos that reach every team with consistent messaging.
Writing the same answers buries your team. A tutorial video maker turns common questions into short how-to video clips, lets you make your video library self-serve, and cuts repeat tickets while customers solve problems themselves.
How a B2B video maker works
Create a finished business video in four steps, from a blank script to a polished, share-ready file.
Choose a template, format, and aspect ratio, then set the look and tone for your business video.
Paste or write your script, then refine wording, pacing, and emphasis so the message reads clearly.
Add captions, branding, backgrounds, and music, then adjust layout and timing for your audience.
Render the final video, then download it in HD or 4K, publish it, or send it to your channels.
A B2B video maker is a business video maker that turns scripts into finished videos with no filming or editing. From one AI video generator you can produce videos for sales, training, demos, marketing, and internal comms.
Yes. Avatars use natural gestures, micro-expressions, and AI lip Sync that tracks every word, so videos look studio-grade, not robotic. You control branding, layout, and tone, and brands like Shopify and HubSpot trust HeyGen for customer-facing content.
Yes. Upload a video and let the editor handle the rest. The video editor lets you trim clips and add to your video the logos, captions, and music you need, then export in one click, with no extra software to install.
Speech Cleanup edits your takes automatically. It removes filler words, long pauses, false starts, and retakes, then stitches your best clips with invisible transitions. The result looks like a flawless first take, so you avoid re-recording the same video.
Agencies cost thousands per video, and tools like Adobe need real video editing software skills. A script to video workflow gives you a business video maker that creates videos for your business in minutes, at up to 70% lower cost with full control.
Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan to create videos and test core features with no credit card. Paid plans start at $24 per month, and the Business plan adds unlimited videos, 4K export, team workspaces, and SSO for teams scaling video across departments.
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Transform your scripts into professional business videos with AI.