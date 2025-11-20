Mga Personalised na Sales Video na Talagang Nakakakuha ng Sagot
Prospecting outreach, demo follow-ups, deal room content—create personalized video for every prospect without recording each one individually. Give your entire sales team the engagement rates of your top performer.
- No credit card required
- Kasama na ang HubSpot integration
The Sale Outreach Problem
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text to AI video platform.
Ang Suliranin sa Sales Outreach
Walang tigil ang iyong content calendar. Kailangan ng mga product launch ng mga video. Araw‑araw ang hinihingi ng mga social channel na content. Kailangan ng mga campaign ng localized na creative para sa bawat merkado. Pero ang tradisyunal na paggawa ng video ay nangangahulugang mag-book ng studio, mag‑coordinate ng talent, maghintay ng ilang linggo para sa edits—at ubusin ang budget mo sa iisang shoot. Pag handa na ang content, tapos na ang tamang oras. Araw‑araw nang naglalabas ng video ang mga kakumpitensya mo habang ikaw ay nasa pre‑production pa lang. At ang pakiusapan pa ang leadership na humarap sa camera? Suwerte na lang kung maayos mo ang scheduling na bangungot na ’yan.
The HeyGen Solution
Ginagawang top performer ni HeyGen ang bawat sales rep mo. Gumawa lang ng isang video template, tapos makakagawa ka na ng libo-libong personalized na bersyon—bawat isa may pangalan ng prospect, kumpanya, at mga partikular nilang problema—nang hindi nagre-record ng kahit isang karagdagang video. Personalized na sales outreach sa laki ng automation pero may engagement ng 1:1 na koneksyon. Bumuo ng mga sales enablement library na laging napapanahon habang nagbabago ang mga produkto. Sanayin ang mga bagong rep gamit ang pare-parehong mensahe. Abutin ang mga prospect sa buong mundo sa sarili nilang wika. Bigyan ang buong team mo ng mga kasangkapang makapagbenta na parang iyong pinakamahusay na rep.
Lahat ng Kailangan ng Sales Teams para Makapagsara ng Mas Maraming Deal
Personalized Video at Scale
Turn one recording into thousands of personalized outreach videos. Dynamic variables insert prospect names, company names, industry pain points, and custom details. Each video feels individually recorded—because the personalization is real—but you create once and deploy to your entire pipeline.
• Dynamic personalization fields
• Batch na pagbuo para sa mga kampanya
• Indibidwal na pagtutok sa bawat prospect
Pagsasama sa CRM
Sinasabayan ng video ang sales workflow mo kung nasaan na ito ngayon. HubSpot integration ang awtomatikong nagti-trigger ng personalized na mga video—kapag may bagong lead, gumagawa ito ng welcome video; kapag may na-book na meeting, lumilikha ito ng pre-call intro; at kapag nagbago ang deal stage, naghahatid ito ng angkop na case study. Kinokonekta naman ng Zapier, Make, at n8n ang HeyGen sa halos anumang CRM.
• HubSpot native integration
• Zapier/Make automation
• Mag-trigger ng mga video mula sa mga yugto ng deal
Sales Enablement Library
Equip every rep with the content they need to close. Product demos, competitive positioning, objection handling, customer stories—a library of sales assets that stays current as your product and messaging evolve.
• Centralized content library
• Agad na i-update ang mensahe
• Pare-pareho sa lahat ng sales reps
Rep Onboarding & Training
Pabilisin ang pag-ramp ng mga bagong hire gamit ang mga training video na nagtuturo ng iyong methodology, produkto, at talk tracks. Bawat rep ay nakakatanggap ng pare-parehong kalidad ng onboarding kahit sino pa ang mag-train sa kanila o kailan man sila magsimula.
• Pagsasanay sa metodolohiya at proseso
• Mga video tungkol sa kaalaman sa produkto
• Consistent rep onboarding
Multilingual Outreach
Iba-iba ang wika ng iyong mga prospect. Dapat ganoon din ang iyong outreach. AI video translation ang naglo-localize ng iyong mga sales video sa mahigit 175 na wika gamit ang voice cloning at lip-sync. Abutin ang mga prospect sa EMEA, APAC, at LATAM sa kanilang sariling wika.
• Voice cloning preserves authenticity
• Ang lip-sync ay tumutugma sa mga galaw ng mukha
• Isang template, pandaigdigang pipeline
Analytics ng Video
Know which videos drive engagement and which prospects are ready to buy. Track views, watch time, and engagement to prioritize follow-ups and understand what messaging resonates.
• View and engagement tracking
• Prospect intent signals
• I-optimize batay sa datos
From Template to Personalized Outreach in 3 Steps
Create Your Template
Record once or write a script. Build your outreach message with placeholder variables for prospect name, company, industry, and custom fields. One template becomes unlimited personalized videos.
Choose Your Creative
Select from 200+ diverse AI avatars that match your brand and audience. Pick voices, backgrounds, and visual styles. Or create a spokesperson clone for consistent brand presence across all content.
Send and Track
Gumawa ng mga personalisadong video nang maramihan o on-demand. I-embed sa mga email sequence, ibahagi gamit ang link, o itulak direkta sa iyong CRM. Subaybayan ang engagement at bigyang-priyoridad ang mga prospect na nagpapakita ng malinaw na interes sa pagbili.
Nilikha para sa Bawat Uri ng Sales Motion
SDR Prospecting
Stand out in crowded inboxes. Personalized prospecting videos that mention the prospect's company, role, and specific challenges—at scale. Give every SDR the response rates your top performers get from manual video.
Use case: Generate 500 personalized prospecting videos for an ABM campaign in the time it takes to record 5 manually.
Verified result: Videoimagem achieved 3x engagement increase with personalized video, producing 50,000+ personalized videos for enterprise clients.
Mga Demo Follow-Up
Palakasin ang iyong demo gamit ang mga personalisadong recap video. Ibuod ang mahahalagang punto, sagutin ang mga partikular na tanong, at panatilihin ang momentum sa buong deal cycle nang hindi na kailangang mag-iskedyul ng panibagong tawag.
Gamitin sa ganitong sitwasyon: Magpadala ng follow-up na demo video sa parehong araw na tumutukoy sa mga partikular na pain points ng prospect na napag-usapan sa meeting.
Deal Room Content
Arm your champions with the content they need to sell internally. Product explainers, ROI summaries, and stakeholder-specific messaging that helps your contact close the deal on their side.
Use case: Create executive summary videos for each stakeholder in a complex enterprise deal.
Sales Enablement
Bigyan ang iyong team ng makabago at pare-parehong content. Mga update sa produkto, competitive intelligence, paghawak ng mga objection—isang enablement library na sabay umuunlad sa iyong produkto at merkado.
Gamit: Ilunsad ang bagong mensahe ng produkto sa buong sales team gamit ang mga training video na naipapadala sa parehong araw ng paglabas ng produkto.
New Rep Onboarding
Reduce ramp time with structured onboarding content. Methodology training, product deep-dives, and talk track examples that get new reps productive faster.
Use case: Build 30-day onboarding curriculum that new reps complete at their own pace with consistent quality.
Pandaigdigang Sales Teams
Sell in every market without separate content for each region. Localize sales materials for EMEA, APAC, and LATAM teams instantly.
Use case: Translate sales enablement library into 10 languages for global sales kickoff.
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
Tingnan kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.
May mga tanong ka ba? Narito ang mga sagot namin
Ano ang personalized na sales video?
Ang personalized na sales video ay uri ng outreach content na naglalaman ng mga detalye na partikular sa prospect—tulad ng kanilang pangalan, kumpanya, mga hamon sa industriya, at mga kaugnay na punto ng usapan—kaya pakiramdam ng bawat video ay parang ginawa nang eksklusibo para sa tumatanggap nito. Pinapagana ng HeyGen ang personalized na video sa malakihang antas: gumawa lamang ng isang template na may dynamic variables, at pagkatapos ay makabuo ng libo-libong natatanging bersyon para sa buong pipeline mo nang hindi kinakailangang i-record nang mano-mano ang bawat video.
How do I create personalized videos for sales outreach?
Write your script or let HeyGen's AI script generator create one from your brief. Select an AI avatar as your on-screen presenter, choose a voice and visual style, and generate your video. The entire process takes minutes and requires no production expertise. For brand consistency, clone your spokesperson so their digital twin can represent your brand across all content.
Nakakakonek ba ang HeyGen sa CRM ko?
Oo—nag-e-export ang HeyGen sa iba’t ibang aspect ratio mula sa iisang proyekto. Gumawa nang isang beses, tapos i-export sa 16:9 para sa YouTube, 9:16 para sa TikTok at Instagram Reels, at 1:1 para sa mga post sa Instagram feed. Hindi mo na kailangang gumawa ulit ng content para sa bawat platform o mag-manage ng iba’t ibang production workflow.
Paano nakakatulong ang personalized na video na mapataas ang response rate?
Gawin ang iyong marketing video sa iyong pangunahing wika, tapos gamitin ang HeyGen's translation feature para gumawa ng mga bersyon sa alinman sa 175+ suportadong wika. Kasama sa translation ang voice cloning (para natural pa rin ang tunog ng boses ng iyong brand sa bawat wika) at lip-sync (para tumugma ang galaw ng bibig sa isinaling audio). Maglunsad ng global campaigns mula sa iisang source video.
Can I use HeyGen for sales enablement content?
Yes. Beyond prospecting, HeyGen powers complete sales enablement libraries. Create product demos, competitive positioning videos, objection handling guides, and customer story summaries. When products or messaging change, update the script and regenerate—your library stays current without reshooting. Teams report significantly faster content updates compared to traditional video production.
Paano ko sasanayin ang mga bagong sales rep gamit ang HeyGen?
Build structured onboarding content covering your methodology, product, market, and talk tracks. New reps consume training at their own pace while getting consistent, quality instruction regardless of who trains them or when they start. Update training content instantly when processes change—no more outdated materials or inconsistent onboarding experiences.
Maaabot ko ba ang mga international prospect sa sarili nilang wika?
Oo. Gawin mo muna ang sales content mo sa pangunahing wika mo, tapos gamitin ang translation feature ng HeyGen para gumawa ng mga bersyon sa alinman sa 175+ na suportadong wika. Kasama sa translation ang voice cloning (natural pa rin pakinggan ang boses mo sa bawat wika) at lip-sync (tugma ang galaw ng bibig sa isinaling audio). Maabot mo ang mga prospect sa EMEA, APAC, at LATAM nang hindi na kailangan ng hiwalay na produksyon para sa bawat rehiyon.
How fast can I create personalized sales videos?
HeyGen supports videos of various lengths to match your training design. Most compliance modules work well in the 3-10 minute range for microlearning approaches, but you can create longer content for comprehensive topics. For extended training (20+ minutes), consider breaking content into chapters or modules for better learner engagement and tracking.
Can I track who watches my sales videos?
Yes. HeyGen provides view tracking and engagement analytics so you know which prospects watched your videos, how long they watched, and when. Use this intent data to prioritize follow-ups—prospects who watch your full video are likely more interested than those who don't open it. Integration with your CRM keeps this data connected to your deal records.
How do I maintain consistent messaging across my sales team?
HeyGen's template system ensures every rep delivers approved messaging. Create templates for different outreach scenarios, objection responses, and product explanations. Reps personalize for their prospects while staying on-message. Brand Kit locks visual identity, and centralized libraries keep everyone using current content rather than outdated slides or talk tracks.
Anong mga uri ng sales videos ang maaari kong gawin?
Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang halos anumang uri ng sales video: prospecting outreach, demo follow-ups, deal room content, proposal walkthroughs, executive summaries, case study presentations, competitive positioning, objection handling, new rep training, methodology explanations, at marami pang iba. Kung kailangan ng sales team mo ng video content, kayang gumawa ng HeyGen nito nang malakihan.
Ligtas ba ang sales content ko?
Ang HeyGen ay may SOC 2 Type II certification at sumusunod sa GDPR. Ang iyong content ay naka-encrypt habang ipinapadala at habang naka-imbak. Para sa mga sales team na humahawak ng sensitibong impormasyon tungkol sa mga deal o kumpidensyal na materyales, nag-aalok ang HeyGen ng mga enterprise-level na security feature kabilang ang SSO integration at sentralisadong pamamahala ng access. Hindi namin ginagamit ang iyong content para sanayin ang aming mga AI model.
Tuklasin pa ang iba pang mga solusyon
Use Cases
Tools
Customer Stories
- Reply.io: Sales Outreach at Scale
- Videoimagem: 3x Engagement
- Workday: Lokalization sa Loob ng Ilang Minuto
- Tomorrow.io: Personalized na Video
- Miro: Pandaigdigang Lokalisasyon ng Nilalaman
- HubSpot: AI Video at Scale
- AI Smart Ventures: Higit sa 10,000 ang Na-train
- Lattice: Onboarding at Scale
- Attention Grabbing Media: 3x Faster Production
Start Creating Personalized Sales Videos Today
Stop choosing between personalization and scale. Generate personalized prospecting videos in minutes, equip your team with current enablement content, and give every rep the tools to sell like your best performer. Join sales teams at Reply.io, HubSpot, and enterprise companies worldwide who've transformed their outreach.
- No credit card required
- Kasama na ang integrasyon sa HubSpot
- Cancel anytime