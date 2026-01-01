Beranda Akademi Avatar How to generate looks

How to generate looks

Want to make your videos more dynamic by switching up your avatar’s pose, outfit, or environment, even if you don’t have photos in every setting you’d like? With Looks in HeyGen, you can start with just a few photos and use AI prompts to generate the perfect variation. It’s an easy way to adapt your avatars to match the tone, context, or style of each project you create.

What Looks are

Looks are alternate styles of your Photo Avatar. You can think of them as wardrobe changes or scene swaps for your digital twin.

Each avatar can have up to 500 Looks, and you can replace or delete them at any time, giving you complete flexibility as your content evolves.

With Generate Looks, you can take a single Photo Avatar and create multiple variations using simple text prompts. These Looks let you change poses, outfits, and backgrounds while keeping the same digital identity.

Generate new looks

Open the Avatars tab from the left menu. Select your Photo Avatar, then click Edit Look to begin.

From here, choose the generation model you want to use.

Use Flux LoRa for new Looks

Flux LoRa is best for creating brand-new Looks from scratch.

When using Flux LoRa, you can set image format and dimensions, generate Look Packs, and add specific objects to your avatar. Choose a style, enter your prompt, and click Generate.

HeyGen will create four Look variations and add them to your avatar, where you can review and select your favorites once generation is complete.

Use Nano Banana to modify existing Looks

To refine or adjust an existing Look, switch to the Nano Banana model.

Select a base Look, then enter your prompt. You can also upload up to three reference images to guide the generation.

Click Generate, and HeyGen will produce an updated Look based on your instructions.