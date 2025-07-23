Welcome to Your AI Video Jumpstart Guide for Content Creators
Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. The good news? With HeyGen, you can easily create, translate, and repurpose videos that look professional, without the high costs or long turnaround times of traditional production.
This guide is designed specifically for content creators who want to grow their brand, reach new customers, and scale content creation. You’ll learn how to go from idea to finished video—fast. No cameras, studios, or on-screen talent needed!
Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed in no time.
Top Use Cases: How Creators Are Using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From multilingual courses to social ads, here’s how small businesses and entrepreneurs of many kinds are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.
Social Influencer Videos
Perfect for businesses that thrive on social proof: product-based businesses (skincare, decor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), niche or passion-based businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies)
Video Ads
Perfect for: marketing brands, businesses or services
- How Ask The Agent increased new client leads by building trust and showcasing real estate professionals’ personal brands at scale
- How rhinestone artist Crystal Ninja used AI video to launch a retail store, e-commerce site, VIP education hub, and events
Learning Courses
Perfect for: educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, product education
Why Video is Critical Today
The Challenge
- Outsourcing video content eats up your budget and your time
- Filming yourself daily? It’s training and pulls away from growing your brand
- You need scroll-stopping content that’s ready to perform on every platform, in every language.
What AI Video Unlocks
Speed, Scalability & Cost Savings
Video course production timeline reduced from 4 weeks to 15 minutes per video by Anneleen Bru, cat behaviorist and online educator at Happy Cats
Localization
Marketing and courses in 6+ languages offered by Kung Fu Kendra by using HeyGen’s translation features
Personalization
Hundreds of real estate professionals increased client leads with personal brand-building videos
Want to dive in deeper?
→ AI Video Marketing Strategy eBook
→ 5 ways to be more efficient with your marketing budget eBook
Making Your First AI Video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you make a great video, fast.
Learning Course
Best for tutorials or walkthroughs requiring screen recordings or other visuals
Like learning in action?
Pick a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.
Overachiever?
We love it! Jump ahead to Step 4: Choose the Right AI Avatar Spokesperson and create your own AI avatar–your digital twin and future video star.
Not ready to dive in yet?
No sweat. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.
Ready to get started? Begin with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen’s AI Studio Editor, and then let’s dive in!
For more information, visit our follow along video tutorials
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
broad overview of all HeyGen features
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
deeper dive into video editing
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
Smart entrepreneurs don’t start from zero every time–they build systems that scale.
With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit to use your fonts, colors, logos and assets automatically.
Just paste in your website to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.
In a hurry? No problem. You can always come back and finish this step later.
Pro Tip
Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colors, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colors so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.
Step 2: Set Your Strategy
Before jumping into video creation,take a moment to clarify your goal, audience, platform, and message. This will help you create videos that not only look great, but also work for your bottom line.
Goal
What do you want this video to accomplish?
Examples: grow your following, promote a new product, share a quick how-to, product review
Target Audience
Who’s watching this video, and what do they care about right now?
Examples: new followers on TikTok, loyal fans, potential collab partners, casual scrollers
Primary Distribution Channel
What platform is this made for, and how will people find it?
Examples: Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube, link in bio page
Message or Hook
What problem are you solving and how will you stop the scroll in the first 5 seconds?
Examples: “Ever wonder why you don’t see results after a tough workout?” or “This app helped me hit 10k followers in 30 days.”
[SAMPLE STRATEGY]
Pro Tip
Need a second opinion? Head to ChatGPT, Claude or another tool of your choice and prompt with the following:
"I’m creating a video for my small business. My goal is [goal], my audience is [audience], I’ll share it on [platform], and my hook is: [hook]. What feedback or improvements would you suggest?"
Step 3: Write Your Script
Your script is the backbone of a great video ad or clear, effective learning experience.
For a promotional video or ad, here’s how to make it count:
- Start with a strong hook (the first 3-5 seconds matter most) that illustrates a common pain point or value proposition.
- End with a clear CTA (call to action), such as pointing to your website, a new offer, etc.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to your audience.
For an educational video, here’s how to get it right:
- Start with context and relevance such as a scenario, question or common challenge to show why the topic matters. This builds motivation and learner buy-in.
- Keep it structured and focused, breaking content into logical, easy-to-follow steps with a clear, steady pace.
- Use simple, conversational language, speaking directly and clearly to the learner.
- Reinforce key takeaways and next steps by ending with a simple summary, a call to reflect or apply the learning, or a clear pointer to the next module or resource.
טיפ מקצועי
Want to move faster? Check the following Best Practices page for guidance on using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
עדיין לא בטוח מאיפה להתחיל? הנה כמה דוגמאות למבנה תסריט בשביל השראה.
If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.
Access templates including these scripts here:
לחקור טמפלטים לסקריפטים ועוד טיפים לסוגי סרטוני שיווק פופולריים
→ Video Ads
→ Social Influencer Videos
→ How-To Videos
→ Product Explainers
Dive deeper into scripting
Best Practices: Write Scripts Better and Faster with AI
You’ve got content to make, so let AI do the heavy lifting on your scripts. Between editing, posting and chasing trends, writing video scripts shouldn’t take hours. Tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini can help you generate polished, platform-ready scripts in minutes.
שלב 1: להתחיל עם בקשה ברורה
ציין ל-AI איזה סוג וידאו אתה יוצר ומה אתה רוצה שהוא יעשה עבור העסק שלך. כלול פרטים כמו:
- סוג הווידאו (לדוגמה: ריל, פתיח YouTube, שיתוף פעולה עם מותג)
- למי זה מיועד (למשל עוקבים חדשים, מעריצים נאמנים, מותגים)
- המטרה שלך (למשל להגדיל צפיות, לקדם מרצ׳, להסביר משהו)
- הטון או הסגנון (לדוגמה רגוע, הייפ, ציני, מקצועי)
פרומפט לדוגמה:
"Write a 60-second beginner-friendly script for a personal finance TikTok about building an emergency fund. The tone should be confident, informative, and relatable for a young person. End with a CTA to sign up via the link in my bio."
שלב 2: להוסיף נקודות מפתח לדיבור
Want a script that actually sounds like you? Feed the AI a few bullets to anchor it.
דוגמה:
- המוצר, השירות או ההצעה שלך
- הצעת הערך המרכזית
- Call to action (what you want viewers to do)
פרומפט לדוגמה:
"כלול את הנקודות האלה: להתחיל עם יעד חיסכון של 1,000$. 60% מהאמריקאים לא יכולים לכסות הוצאה חירומית של 400$. להימנע מלהחזיק את הכסף הזה בחשבון העו"ש. CTA: להשתמש בטראקר בשיעור כדי למפות את יעד החיסכון שלך."
שלב 3: לבקש את הפורמט הנכון
Tell the AI how you’ll be delivering the video. Are you speaking directly to the camera? Using a voiceover? Let the AI know so it gets the tone right.
דוגמה:
- טקסט מדובר שאני אומר למצלמה
- Will be distributed on Instagram Reels
- A casual, youthful tone that appeals to teens
פרומפט לדוגמה:
"Write this as a spoken script delivered by my AI avatar for Instagram Reels. Keep it casual, engaging, and relatable to teens."
שלב 4: סקירה והתאמה
להדביק את הסקריפט בתוך HeyGen, להציג תצוגה מקדימה עם האווטאר שלך ולהקשיב. זה נשמע כמוך? אם לא, לכוונן אותו עם פרומפטים המשך כמו:
- להפוך את זה לשיחתי יותר
- Add a hook that grabs attention in the first 3 seconds
- Turn this into a shorter 30-second version for social
- להוסיף נתון מהיר על השכונה
- נסה שלוש גרסאות שונות ל-CTA הסופי
להעמיק עוד בכתיבת סקריפטים
→ איך לכתוב תסריטי וידאו מנצחים עם AI: המדריך למשווק המודרני (eBook)
שלב 4: יצירת אווטאר היפר־ריאליסטי
Browse HeyGen’s library of 700+ ready-made diverse Public Avatars or create a Custom Avatar that looks and sounds just like the real you.
בין אם אתה בונה מותג אישי או יוצר תוכן לשיתוף פעולה עם מותג, HeyGen נותנת לך אפשרויות גמישות ונוחות ליוצרים לאווטארים מותאמים אישית.
See below to explore how to make one that’s best for you.
סוג אווטאר
מה צריך להכין
תקבל
Best For
סרטון הדרכה של 2–5 דקות
מראה, תנועה, קול וסנכרון שפתיים הכי מציאותיים, מבוססי סרטון האימון שלך
Hyper realistic digital twin
10–15 תמונות
מראה ריאליסטי המבוסס על התמונות שלך, עם תנועות, קול וסנכרון שפתיים שנוצרים באמצעות AI
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip sync
דמויות בדיוניות בסגנונות אנימציה ריאליסטיים או משתנים
Avatar IV (new!)
תמונה אחת
מראה ריאליסטי מאוד המבוסס על תמונה, עם תנועות, קול וסנכרון שפתיים שנוצרים באמצעות AI. נדרש שימוש בקרדיטים כדי ליצור.
<30 sec videos, including lip syncing to music
When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Avatar Type
מה צריך
Best Practices
סרטון הדרכה של 2–5 דקות
10–15 תמונות
Generate Avatar
Text prompt
אם אתה חדש בכתיבת פרומפטים, שווה לבדוק את שיטות העבודה המומלצות לכתיבת פרומפטים
Avatar IV (חדש!)
1 photo
תמונה אחת שבה רק המצולם, מוארת היטב וברזולוציה טובה
טיפ מקצועי
השתמש בפיצ׳ר Generating Looks של HeyGen כדי להחליף את תנוחת האווטאר שלך, הסביבה או הלבוש שלו בעזרת פרומפט טקסט בלבד.
Want to dive in deeper?
שיטות מומלצות: יצירת קולות AI מותאמים אישית באיכות גבוהה
ל־HeyGen יש ספרייה ענקית של קולות AI מוכנים ביותר מ־175 שפות, ניבים וטונים רגשיים, אבל לפעמים הווידאו המושלם דורש קול מותאם אישית. הנה שלוש דרכים ליצור קולות Custom.
סוג קול מותאם אישית
Creation Method
פלט
הכי מתאים ל
אוטומטי בעת יצירת אווטאר היפר-ריאליסטיאו
שיבוט קול ריאליסטי המבוסס על הקול והאינטונציות האמיתיים שלך, עם תמיכה במגוון רגשות.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
פרומפט טקסט שמגדיר מאפיינים (גיל, מבטא, מגדר, טון, גובה קול, רגש)
קול שנוצר כולו על ידי AI לפי פרומפט.
קול בדיוני או קולות עם אופי מודגש במיוחד
שירות קול AI חיצוני (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
שיבוט קול ריאליסטי שמבוסס על הקול והאינטונציות האמיתיים שלך. אפשרויות הכוונון העדין משתנות בין השירותים. אופציה מצוינת ליצירת תאום דיגיטלי, אבל בדרך כלל דורשת תשלום נוסף.
שיבוט קול שנשמע בדיוק כמוך
כדי לקבל איכות קול מקסימלית, חשוב להתחיל מאודיו מקור איכותי. כך אפשר להקליט הקלטה מצוינת:
• להשתמש במיקרופון או סמארטפון איכותי, במרחק 6–8 אינצ׳ מהפה
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• לדבר ברור עם הפסקות טבעיות והבעה רגשית עדינה
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
רוצה להעמיק עוד?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: Prompting Like A Pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
פרומפטינג היא מיומנות חזקה לכל יוצר AI. בשילוב עם HeyGen, פרומפטינג פותחת אינסוף דרכים ליצור סרטוני וידאו בעלי אימפקט גבוה, שבהם רק הדמיון שלך הוא הגבול! להתכונן להתנסות ולשפר כל הזמן.
Feature
פונקציה
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
להחיות אווטארים מתמונות עם מחוות והבעות פנים
יצירת אווטארים מותאמים אישית (ריאליסטיים או מונפשים)
יצירת קולות מותאמים אישית
שיטות מומלצות לכתיבת פרומפטים
להיות ספציפי
ככל שתתאר בצורה ברורה יותר מה אתה רוצה (טון, מראה, מחווה, רגש), כך ה‑AI יוכל להתאים טוב יותר לחזון שלך.
Start with Structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include Context & Intent
לתת ל-AI להבין מה המטרה: זה לדמו מוצר? מודעת סושיאל? טיוטוריאל? הקשר נכון עוזר להתאים את התוצאה.
להשתמש בשפה תיאורית
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & Refine
אל תסתפק בניסיון הראשון. שינויים קטנים בפרומפט יכולים להביא לתוצאות טובות בהרבה בכל סוגי המדיה!
שיטות עבודה מומלצות לכתיבת פרומפטים יכולות להשתנות מעט בהתאם למה שאתה יוצר
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
שלב 5: ליצור וללטש את הסצנות שלך ב‑AI Studio
עכשיו כשהסקריפט והאווטאר שלך מוכנים, זה הזמן להחיות את המסר שלך בעורך ה‑AI Studio של HeyGen, שבו קל להתאים אישית, לשפר וללטש כל חלק מהווידאו שלך – בלי צורך בניסיון בעריכה!
- לעצב את הסצנות שלך תוך דקות בעזרת Brand Kit או טמפלייטים שהגדרת בשלב 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with Animations.
- עבור על ספריית המדיה הסטוק של HeyGen כדי למצוא סרטוני b-roll איכותיים, ללא תמלוגים.
- השתמש ב־Premium Scene Transitions כדי לתת לוידאו שלך מראה חלק ומקצועי.
- להוסיף ולהתאים כתוביות כדי להפוך את הסרטונים שלך למעניינים ונגישים יותר.
- Translate your videos to reach global learners, teammates, and audiences
Pro Tip
צור והשווה גרסאות שונות של הסרטונים שלך כדי לראות מה משפר מעורבות וביצועים.
Ready to edit like a pro?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, קורס וידאו מעמיק שמסביר את יכולות העריכה של HeyGen
Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonations
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Feature
Function
שימושים מומלצים
להוסיף הפסקות ולהתאים את ההגייה של מילים ספציפיות ישירות בפאנל הסקריפט
להעלות או להקליט אודיו עם הטון, הקצב וההגייה שאתה רוצה, ולתת לכל אווטאר להעביר אותו בקול שלו
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button
הרחב את טווח היכולות של ה-Voice המותאם אישית שלך על ידי העלאת הקלטות נוספות בגוונים רגשיים שונים. בחר בכל רגע את הגרסה שמתאימה לו ביותר
רוצה לראות את זה בפעולה?
אסטרטגיות להגדלת ההשפעה שלך
בין אם אתה נכנס לשווקים חדשים, בודק מה עובד או מתאים תוכן לקהלים שונים, שיטות העבודה המתקדמות והכלים האלה יעזרו לך להגדיל את ההשפעה שלך בדיוק מירבי.
Go Global with Translation
ללמוד איך לתרגם ולוקליזציה של הסרטונים שלך ליותר מ־175 שפות וניבים, בלי צורך בדיבוב או שחקני קול.
להשתמש בפיצ׳ר Brand Voice של HeyGen כדי לשמור על עקביות בסרטונים מתורגמים, על ידי התאמה אישית של איך מילים מסוימות מטופלות (למשל, הגיית שמות מותג, כפייה או חסימה של תרגום למונחים מסוימים).
משתמשי תוכניות Enterprise ו‑Team יכולים גם לערוך ישירות את הסקריפטים המתורגמים בעזרת פיצ׳ר Proofread שלנו.
צריך השראה? לראות איך Trivago השתמשה ב‑HeyGen כדי ללוקליזציה סימולטנית של פרסומות טלוויזיה ב‑30 שווקים.
Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
פרסונליזציה בקנה מידה
להוסיף נגיעה אישית לקמפייני האימייל שלך, לפניות המכירה או לתמיכת הלקוחות בעזרת סרטונים מותאמים אישית. בעזרת אלמנטים דינמיים, כמו שם הצופה או פרטים שמותאמים לתחומי העניין שלו, אפשר ליצור חוויה ייחודית ומעורבת יותר עבור כל אדם.
Interactive Avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalized shopping experiences.
שימוש לדוגמה #1: וידאו של משפיען ברשתות חברתיות
סיפורי לקוחות ודוגמאות
איך Reply.io חיזקה את הנוכחות של המנכ״ל שלה ב‑TikTok עם האווטאר שלו ב‑HeyGen
Favoured scales UGC content by 6X with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality
איך מדריכת אומנויות הלחימה Kung Fu Kendra הרחיבה את החשיפה לקורסים שלה עם קידום רב־לשוני ברשתות החברתיות
מתאים במיוחד ל
עסקים שמבוססים על הוכחות חברתיות, כולל: עסקים מבוססי מוצר (טיפוח עור, דקור, וכו׳), עסקים מבוססי שירות (נדל״ן, מאמנים, יועצים), ועסקים נישתיים או מבוססי תשוקה (מותגי חיות מחמד, חברות אקולוגיות)
שיטות עבודה מומלצות
- Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1-2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
- לעצב לסרטונים שמתנגנים אוטומטית ללא סאונד השתמש בכתוביות, שכבות טקסט וסיפור חזותי, כי הרבה משתמשים צופים בלי קול.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15-30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
- להוביל עם ה״אהא״.להדגיש מוקדם את השינוי, היתרון או האפקט הרגשי – לא רק את הפיצ׳רים של המוצר.
- Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Top Features
- אווטארים של UGC: לגלוש בין מאות אווטארים סטוק שנוצרו עם בינה מלאכותית, עם תחושה אותנטית של יוצר תוכן
- כתוביות: לוודא שהמסר שלך עובר, גם כשהסאונד כבוי.
טיפ מקצועי
זו מסגרת תוכן שמביאה ביצועים מעולים, שמשתמשים בה יוצרי הטופ בטיקטוק, רילס ושורטס:
- ויז׳ואלים שעוצרים את הגלילה: לפתוח בטקסט בולט, תנועה או ויז׳ואל מפתיע שעוצר את הגלילה
- רגע שאפשר להזדהות איתו: לשקף כאב אמיתי או סיטואציה של ״גם אני הייתי שם״ כדי ליצור חיבור מיידי
- Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
- Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate with a personal, authentic tone
- Simple CTA: make the next step obvious! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)
מוכן לצלול לעומק?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating social influencer videos
→ להעמיק ב־ebook של HeyGen 5 דרכים לשפר את מודעות הווידאו והביצועים שלך
שימוש מספר 2: מודעות וידאו
Customer Stories & Examples
Ask The Agent בנתה אמון כדי להגדיל לידים מלקוחות חדשים
AI video helped Crystal Ninja launch retail, e-commerce, education, and events
הסופר ג׳ייסון פלטס קידם את הספר שלו עם סרטוני אווטאר
מושלם עבור
מיתוג ושיווק של מותגים, עסקים או שירותים
Best Practices
- שמור על סרטונים קצרים. כוון לאורך של פחות מ־60 שניות כדי לשמור על תשומת הלב ולהגדיל את הסיכוי שהקהל שלך יצפה עד הסוף.
- להוביל עם הערך. לשתף מיד את המסר או היתרון המרכזי שלך. אל תחכה לסוף כדי להסביר מה יוצא להם מזה.
- התאם את המסר שלך למטרה שלך.התאם את סגנון הווידאו, האורך והקריאה לפעולה לפי המקום שבו הוא יופיע, בין אם זה Instagram Reel, דף נחיתה באתר או אימייל ללקוח.
- תחשוב קודם על מובייל. רוב האנשים יצפו דרך הטלפון, אז תשמור על פריימינג הדוק, קצב מהיר וויז׳ואלים שקל לעקוב אחריהם.
- Make your edits pop. Use simple text animations, product shots, or customer examples to keep your video from feeling flat or static.
- לבחון ולשפר לאורך זמןנסה גרסאות שונות של ההוק, המסר או ה-CTA שלך כדי לראות מה מביא הכי הרבה קליקים, שיחות או מכירות, ואז לעשות יותר ממה שעובד.
Top Features
- Product Placement: להוסיף מוצרים פיזיים לסרטונים שלך בלחיצה אחת.
- Generate Looks: להפוך את האווטאר שלך לדינמי יותר על‑ידי שינוי התנוחה, הסביבה או הלבוש שלו בעזרת פרומפט טקסט בלבד.
Pro tip
Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – משהו ויזואלי מוזר או לא צפוי.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
- Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
- USPs – כלומר ״unique selling point״. הצג את הפיצ׳רים שבאמת בולטים!
- CTA – תמיד לתת לצופים פעולה לעשות בשלב הבא.
מוכן לעלות שלב?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use Case #3: Learning Courses
בין אם אתה נכנס לשווקים חדשים, בודק מה עובד או מתאים תוכן לקהלים שונים, שיטות העבודה המתקדמות והכלים האלה יעזרו לך להגדיל את ההשפעה שלך בדיוק מירבי.
סיפורי לקוחות ודוגמאות
מדריכת Happy Cats אונליין הגדילה את יצירת הקורסים בעזרת אווטארים
Kung Fu Kendra cut video production time and reached global audiences
HeyGen Academy: קורס וידאו מעשי לסטודיו AI
מתאים במיוחד ל
Educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, product education
שיטות עבודה מומלצות
Break content into bite-sized chunks
כדאי לשמור כל שיעור קצר וממוקד, רצוי באורך 3 עד 7 דקות, כדי שיהיה לקהל שלך קל יותר לעקוב, לחזור אליו ולזכור את התוכן.
Keep your script clear and conversational
אל רק ללמד—להתחבר. להשתמש בשפה יומיומית, לפשט מונחים טכניים ולהחיות רעיונות בעזרת סיפורים או דוגמאות מהעולם האמיתי.
להיות מכוון בשימוש בוויז׳ואלים
השתמש באווטארים מציגים לצד הקלטות מסך, דמוים או גרפיקות משלימות כדי להפוך את התוכן שלך לדינמי יותר וקל יותר להבנה.
Add light interactivity
להגביר מעורבות בעזרת בדיקות ידע קצרות, פרומפטים למחשבה או תרגילים פשוטים. אפילו חידון של שאלה אחת יכול לשפר את הזכירה.
לעדכן בקלות תוך כדי צמיחה
Use HeyGen to revise and refresh content based on feedback or product updates, no need to re-film everything from scratch.
Top Features
- אנימציות: להוסיף טקסט או אלמנטים ויזואליים מונפשים כדי להבליט שלבים חשובים, לחזק את הלמידה ולשמור על הצופים מעורבים.
- Templates: streamline creation and keep things consistent. Don’t forget you can customize HeyGen’s stock templates with your brand’s colors!
- Generate Looks: להשתמש בפרומפטים טקסטואליים כדי להתאים את הלבוש, הסביבה או הפוזה של אווטאר המדריך לנושא או לקהל
טיפ מקצועי
אם סרטון ההדרכה שלך צריך ויז׳ואלים נוספים כמו הקלטות מסך, ודא שהם תואמים לתסריט שלך. התחל בכתיבת התסריט, ואז השתמש בכפתור התצוגה המקדימה כדי לנגן את האודיו תוך כדי הקלטת המסך בסנכרון עם הקריינות, כדי להגיע לתזמון הכי טוב.
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ להעמיק עוד עם המדריך המעשי לאנשי L&D שלנו בפורמט eBook
→ Visit our step-by-step guide on creating engaging learning courses