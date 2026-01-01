Some stories are impossible to film. Not because they aren't worth telling, but because it’s beyond the reach of traditional production.
Imagine placing a sports commentator overlooking Los Angeles. Or broadcasting from the middle of Times Square minutes before kickoff. Or delivering pregame analysis from a sandcastle on a private beach.
For Telemundo's World Cup coverage, those weren't creative thought experiments. They were the creative brief.
The network wanted to surprise viewers with cinematic moments that couldn't exist through traditional production. The challenge was bringing those ideas to life during one of the fastest-moving events in sports, where matchups change by the day, production timelines shrink to hours, and every broadcast has to meet television standards.
Working alongside leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and Telemundo, HeyGen helped turn that vision into reality, creating four AI-powered broadcast segments that aired throughout Telemundo's World Cup knockout coverage.
The project marked HeyGen's first major live broadcast partnership and demonstrated that AI video had evolved from an experimental technology into a production tool ready for primetime.
This wasn't about replacing anything Telemundo had already planned. It was about adding something incremental and creative to a broadcast that was going to air regardless, using AI intentionally to deepen engagement and expand what the coverage could do.
Telling stories beyond the limits of production
The creative challenge wasn't finding interesting locations. It was making impossible locations feel believable enough to support the story.
Traditional production would have required multiple crews, international travel, location permits, visual effects, and weeks of post-production. None of those timelines aligned with a tournament where the next opponent wouldn't be finalized until just days before broadcast.
Instead of asking where cameras could go, the team began asking a different question: Where should the story happen if there were no production limits at all?
That shift unlocked an entirely new creative approach.
Designing moments instead of filming them
The final campaign featured four Telemundo commentators placed inside cinematic environments inspired by the tournament:
- Adriana Monsalve appeared overlooking Los Angeles.
- Pablo Mariño became "El Gran DT" in the middle of Times Square.
- José Luis López Salido delivered analysis from a sandcastle on a private beach in Miami.
- Luis Omar Tapia stood alone at midfield inside Dallas Stadium.
Each segment lasted 20 to 30 seconds and aired during Telemundo's pregame coverage from the quarterfinals through the World Cup Final.
The objective wasn't to convince viewers these moments had actually happened. It was to embrace AI as a creative medium capable of placing talent somewhere cameras never could.
Instead of hiding the technology, the production celebrated it.
Building for broadcast, not social media
Creating cinematic television is very different from creating a social video.
Every segment had to meet broadcast delivery requirements while sounding natural to Spanish-speaking audiences and accommodating script revisions that often arrived only hours before production.
The workflow combined two specialized HeyGen teams.
The Avatar team transformed Telemundo's on-set captures into expressive digital performances using Avatar V, Voice N, and Video TTS, preserving each commentator's identity while enabling dynamic performances inside completely new environments.
From there, HeyGen's production team built the cinematic worlds around each performance, compositing scenes, refining motion, upscaling footage, and preparing every deliverable for television broadcast.
The pace matched the tournament itself.
Individual generations took just five to ten minutes, allowing roughly twenty candidate performances every hour. Dialogue revisions could often be completed within fifteen minutes, giving producers the flexibility to respond to changing matchups without having to rebuild entire sequences.
By the time assets reached Telemundo, they were nearly broadcast-ready, complete with ambient sound. The network's post-production team added licensed music and completed the final mix before air.
Built with talent, every step of the way
None of this worked without the commentators themselves. Each of the four Telemundo talents participated with full consent and retained control over how they appeared and what they said.
Working in partnership with the CAA Vault, CAA’s full-service solution for the capture, storage, and licensing of digital likenesses, voice, and intellectual property, the result placed talent in environments cameras could never reach, while enabling them to remain in control of their own name, image, and likeness the entire time.
Solving the details viewers never notice
The technology made the project possible. The details made it believable.
Spanish pronunciation, pacing, and regional accents were refined through multiple review cycles with native Spanish-speaking producers. Every performance was evaluated for cadence, emotion, and authenticity before client review.
The production team also solved countless subtle performance challenges, from hand movement and facial expressions to voice quality and synchronization.
Those refinements took place while scripts continued evolving around tournament results, compressing production schedules into overnight iteration cycles.
The project wasn't simply an exercise in generating AI video. It was a broadcast production built around AI.
A blueprint for the future of broadcast
For decades, television production has been constrained by logistics. If talent couldn't travel, if permits couldn't be secured, or if deadlines arrived too quickly, certain creative ideas never made it on air.
This partnership suggested a different future. Rather than replacing cameras, crews, or traditional production, AI expanded what production teams could imagine in the first place.
Telemundo didn't use AI because it was novel.
The network used it because it offered a new, innovative way to solve logistically challenging stories in terms of conventional production within the realities of live sports broadcasting.
For HeyGen, the project represented more than a successful campaign. It demonstrated that one of the world's largest broadcasters was willing to trust AI-generated talent during the world’s biggest sporting event, under live deadlines, in a broadcast environment where quality isn't optional.
That milestone extends well beyond sports.
The same production workflow can help broadcasters respond to breaking news, enable entertainment studios to place talent in impossible environments, and give creators entirely new ways to tell stories without being limited by time, geography, or physical production.
The question is no longer whether AI belongs in broadcast. It's what the next generation of storytellers will create with it.