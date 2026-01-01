Zarin TV was founded with a simple but ambitious mission: create a platform where Afghan stories could be told authentically, independently, and without fear.

The organization focuses on community news, education, entertainment, and women’s issues, while highlighting perspectives often overlooked by mainstream media. The team works with journalists and contributors across multiple countries to provide reporting and storytelling that reflects the realities of life in Afghanistan.

“Our mission was to provide community news and entertainment, predominantly education and opening up the routes for having, like shedding light on the women’s issue,” said Mariam Harris, Director of Development and Partnerships at Zarin TV.

But after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, independent journalism became increasingly dangerous. Reporters risked exposing themselves and their families simply by doing their jobs.

That challenge led Zarin TV to adopt HeyGen. Using AI avatars, the organization found a way to protect journalists’ identities while continuing to share stories that otherwise might never reach the public.

Overcoming safety risks for independent journalists

For Zarin TV, the challenge was never simply producing content. It was producing content safely. When journalists report on stories that criticize the government or highlight sensitive issues, the consequences can be severe.

“If we use our real journalists and the real people who do this thing, their families get harassed back home,” Mariam explained.

In some cases, families could face intimidation, harassment, or arrest because of a journalist’s reporting. As a result, many stories went untold. Journalists had to weigh the importance of sharing information against the potential risks to themselves and their loved ones.