See how businesses like yours use Vimeo with HeyGen to scale up video creation and accelerate growth.

Employee onboarding and training catalogues Create engaging onboarding and training videos in HeyGen, customised for each role or department. Instantly sync them to secure Vimeo folders where teams can access, manage, and track engagement from a single place.

Product release notes and feature updates Use HeyGen to generate clear, on-brand video updates for every new product launch or feature. Share instantly via Vimeo embeds and track viewer metrics to understand reach and retention.

Personalised sales videos at scale Automate personalised outreach with HeyGen’s AI video creation tools, delivering tailored product demos for every lead. Host on Vimeo to leverage its in-depth analytics and see which prospects are engaging the most.

Customer education and multilingual how‑to guides Create multilingual tutorials and product guides in HeyGen to support audiences across the globe. Host them securely on Vimeo to control access, safeguard brand assets, and keep learning content well organised.