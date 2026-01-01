HeyGen + Tolstoy
Tolstoy is an interactive video platform that enables businesses to create personalised, choose-your-own-path video experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and customer interaction.
Use cases
See how businesses like yours use Tolstoy with HeyGen to scale up video creation and accelerate growth.
Interactive sales funnels
Use HeyGen’s AI avatars to guide viewers through personalised, interactive sales journeys in Tolstoy—qualifying leads, addressing objections, and routing them to the right product or representative based on their responses.
Customer onboarding and support
Create choose-your-own-path onboarding experiences with HeyGen videos that deliver step-by-step instructions, so customers can get the help they need without being overwhelmed by unnecessary information.
Recruitment and candidate engagement
Build interactive video flows that feature HeyGen avatar introductions and Q&A segments, helping candidates learn about roles, company culture, and next steps based on the choices they make during the experience.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solution.