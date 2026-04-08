Seedance 2.0: Your digital twin, in cinematic motion
Seedance 2.0 is now integrated across HeyGen. Create complete AI digital twin videos with your verified avatar moving through cinematic footage, generate scroll-stopping b-roll from a single prompt, and extend any scene with precise first and last frame control. Professional, cinematic AI video quality, no production crew required.
Three tools, one platform. Choose how you create content
Seedance 2.0 is integrated across three distinct tools inside HeyGen. Each one is designed for a different creative workflow. Use any one or combine all three.
Place your Digital Twin in cinematic Seedance footage
Avatar Shots allows you to create cinematic scenes where your verified Digital Twin moves, gestures, and performs within Seedance-generated footage. Choose any environment, camera angle, or movement type with lifelike motion and consistent character appearance locked in across every shot.
Lifelike character motion
Walking, gesturing, and performing with realistic physical weight and convincing presence in every shot.
Consistent likeness across all shots
Face, clothing, and visual identity remain consistent from the first frame to the last, with no morphing or loss of detail.
Multiple avatars in a single scene
Place multiple verified Digital Twins in a single cinematic scene, with synchronised motion across every character in the frame.
Any background, any shot style
Dolly moves, crane shots, FPV, wide establishing shots, and close-ups with cinematic camera language that responds to your prompt.
Your identity, fully protected. Seedance does not allow human faces on its public API. HeyGen's first-party consent and identity verification infrastructure is the reason your verified Digital Twin can appear in Seedance footage when no other platform is able to offer this.
Move from a single prompt to a complete, ready-to-use video
Video Agent takes your prompt and creates a complete video around it – script, structure, editing, and voiceover. Your Digital Twin is automatically combined with cinematic Seedance footage to produce a polished video that is ready to publish.
From script to final video
Type your prompt or paste your script, and Video Agent will create the structure, choose the shots, and deliver a fully edited final video.
Up to three minutes for each video
Long enough to convey a clear message, short enough to keep attention, with cinematic Seedance shots seamlessly stitched together automatically.
Multiple avatars in a single scene
Structure, pacing, and editing are taken care of for you, so you can publish directly to any channel without any additional production work.
Verified identity, built-in
Every video uses your verified Digital Twin and is protected by HeyGen’s first-party consent infrastructure.
Built for scale without compromising on quality. Video Agent is designed for teams and creators who need to produce content consistently across campaigns, courses, and channels.
Generate cinematic b-roll from a prompt or a reference image
The AI Video Generator gives you direct access to Seedance 2.0 for text-to-video and image-to-video generation. Describe a scene, upload a reference, and get premium-quality cinematic footage with precise control over the first and last frames.
Text to cinematic b-roll
Describe any scene and Seedance generates cinematic footage with director-level camera control and physics-accurate motion.
Reference image to video footage
Upload a product photo, location image, or any visual reference and keep the look, feel, and subject consistent across every frame.
First and last frame control
Decide precisely where a scene should start and end, and let Seedance generate everything in between with smooth, seamless visual continuity.
Studio-quality footage, just one prompt away
Generate b-roll that feels as if it was shot on location with a full crew, using dynamic lighting, realistic physics, and cinematic camera movement.
Cinematic b-roll is no longer a question of budget. It is just a prompt. Now that the bar is higher, refine your creativity. Use Seedance 2.0 to bring the impossible into every frame.
Cinematic video for every use case
From fully branded videos to scroll-stopping social content, Seedance 2.0 inside HeyGen gives you professional-grade footage for every format and audience.
Brand and product video content
Create fully branded videos with your Digital Twin presenting in cinematic environments. Pitch decks, product launches, and company announcements with production quality that is perfectly aligned with your brand.
Social and ad content
Generate cinematic b-roll and avatar shots that make people pause their scrolling. Add product references, location references, or style references, and Seedance will create footage that matches your exact creative brief.
Training and education
Create complete training modules and educational content with your Digital Twin. With a single prompt, generate a structured, fully edited video of up to three minutes, ready to embed in any LMS or learning platform.
Thought leadership and brand presence
Publish consistently without needing to be on camera every single time. Your verified Digital Twin delivers your message in cinematic settings, with the realism and presence your audience expects from your personal brand.
Product demos and showcases
Upload a product photo and generate cinematic footage built around it. Dynamic lighting, realistic motion, multiple angles. Scroll-stopping product content without a studio, photographer, or production budget.
Multi-person and panel content
Place multiple verified avatars in a single cinematic scene. Create conversations, interviews, and panel-style content with consistent likeness and synchronised motion for every character in the frame.
Have questions? We have the answers
What is Seedance 2.0 in HeyGen all about?
Seedance 2.0 is an AI video generation model integrated across HeyGen that enables you to create cinematic videos featuring your verified Digital Twin moving through dynamic footage, with professional camera movements and highly realistic motion.
Which three tools in HeyGen make use of Seedance 2.0?
Avatar Shots places your Digital Twin in cinematic scenes, Video Agent creates complete videos from a single prompt, and AI Video Generator produces cinematic b-roll from text or image prompts.
Can I use multiple avatars in a single scene with Seedance 2.0?
Yes, both Avatar Shots and Video Agent support multiple verified Digital Twins in a single cinematic scene, with synchronised motion and consistent likeness across every character.
How is Avatar Shots different from the AI Video Generator?
Avatar Shots focuses on placing your verified Digital Twin in cinematic Seedance footage with character movement and gestures, while the AI Video Generator creates cinematic b-roll from prompts or reference images without requiring an avatar.
What makes HeyGen the only platform with verified human faces on Seedance?
HeyGen has in-built first-party consent and identity verification infrastructure, which enables verified Digital Twins to appear in Seedance footage, even when no other platform is able to offer this capability.
What is the maximum length of videos with Video Agent?
Video Agent creates complete, ready-to-use videos of up to three minutes in length, with automatic script structure, editing, and voiceover.
What is first and last frame control in the AI Video Generator?
First and last frame control allows you to set precisely where a scene starts and ends, and Seedance generates everything in between with smooth, seamless visual continuity.
Can I use reference images with Seedance 2.0?
Yes, the AI Video Generator allows you to upload product photos, location images, or any visual reference to maintain the look, feel, and subject consistently across every frame of the generated footage.
Whatever you wish to create, you can create it now
Seedance 2.0 powers Avatar Shots, Video Agent, and the AI Video Generator. The most cinematic AI video model in the world is now built into every tool you work with. Rated #1 for realism on G2. Your Digital Twin, your verified identity, your story.