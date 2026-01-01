Repurpose.io + HeyGen
Repurpose.io is a content automation platform that helps creators and marketers automatically repurpose and distribute videos, podcasts, and live streams across multiple social media channels.
Use Cases
See how businesses like yours use Repurpose.io with HeyGen to scale up video creation and accelerate growth.
Multi-platform content distribution
Automatically publish AI-generated videos from HeyGen to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn using Repurpose.io, ensuring a consistent brand presence across all channels.
Repurposing video scripts into bite-sized content
Convert longer AI videos into short-form clips or highlights and use Repurpose.io to distribute them widely—ideal for repackaging webinars, interviews, or educational content into bite-sized, easily shareable formats.
Automated social media video campaigns
Set up workflows where HeyGen videos are triggered by events or campaigns (such as product launches or promotions), then automatically scheduled and distributed via Repurpose.io to maximise reach and engagement.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.