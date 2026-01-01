See how businesses like yours use Plainly with HeyGen to scale up video creation and accelerate growth.

Mass personalised marketing videos Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Plainly’s dynamic templates to generate hundreds or even thousands of personalised video ads or email campaigns, tailored to each viewer’s name, location, or preferences.

Automated customer communication Use customer data to create automated welcome messages, renewal reminders, or product updates, featuring HeyGen’s realistic avatars and Plainly’s customisable video formats.