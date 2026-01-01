Plainly + HeyGen

Plainly is a video automation platform that enables users to create personalised, data-driven videos at scale using customisable templates and dynamic content.

Use Plainly with HeyGen
Integrate with the world's leading tools
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom

Use Cases

See how businesses like yours use Plainly with HeyGen to scale up video creation and accelerate growth.

Get Started With Plainly

Mass personalised marketing videos

Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Plainly’s dynamic templates to generate hundreds or even thousands of personalised video ads or email campaigns, tailored to each viewer’s name, location, or preferences.

Automated customer communication

Use customer data to create automated welcome messages, renewal reminders, or product updates, featuring HeyGen’s realistic avatars and Plainly’s customisable video formats.

Scalable sales outreach

Equip your sales teams with tools to send hyper-personalised video pitches or follow-ups at scale, using HeyGen for human-like delivery and Plainly for seamless, data-driven customisation.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solution.

Start for free
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