Plainly + HeyGen
Plainly is a video automation platform that enables users to create personalised, data-driven videos at scale using customisable templates and dynamic content.
Use Cases
See how businesses like yours use Plainly with HeyGen to scale up video creation and accelerate growth.
Mass personalised marketing videos
Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Plainly’s dynamic templates to generate hundreds or even thousands of personalised video ads or email campaigns, tailored to each viewer’s name, location, or preferences.
Automated customer communication
Use customer data to create automated welcome messages, renewal reminders, or product updates, featuring HeyGen’s realistic avatars and Plainly’s customisable video formats.
Scalable sales outreach
Equip your sales teams with tools to send hyper-personalised video pitches or follow-ups at scale, using HeyGen for human-like delivery and Plainly for seamless, data-driven customisation.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solution.