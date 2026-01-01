Pabbly + HeyGen
Pabbly is an automation and integration platform that helps businesses connect apps, automate workflows, and manage marketing, billing, and forms without any coding.
Use Cases
See how businesses like yours use Pabbly with HeyGen to scale up video creation and accelerate growth.
Automated lead follow-up videos
Trigger personalised AI video messages from HeyGen whenever a new lead is captured through forms, CRMs, or email sign-ups connected via Pabbly—boosting engagement and conversions.
Customer onboarding and engagement
Automatically send customised onboarding or welcome videos after a purchase or sign-up, using Pabbly to track the event and HeyGen to generate human-like, scalable video content.
Event-led video campaigns
Use Pabbly to track user actions such as webinar registrations, form submissions, or plan upgrades, and trigger targeted HeyGen videos to inform, educate, or upsell at the most suitable moment.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.