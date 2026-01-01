See how businesses like yours use Pabbly with HeyGen to scale up video creation and accelerate growth.

Automated lead follow-up videos Trigger personalised AI video messages from HeyGen whenever a new lead is captured through forms, CRMs, or email sign-ups connected via Pabbly—boosting engagement and conversions.

Customer onboarding and engagement Automatically send customised onboarding or welcome videos after a purchase or sign-up, using Pabbly to track the event and HeyGen to generate human-like, scalable video content.