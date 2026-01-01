HeyGen x n8n

Video production usually sits completely outside your automation stack. Data flows through n8n, and then someone has to manually take that output and turn it into a video. That manual handover becomes the bottleneck.

With the HeyGen node, that step disappears. Add a HeyGen node anywhere in your n8n workflow. Pass it a script typed directly, pulled from a previous node, or generated by an AI node, along with your avatar and voice settings. The node calls the HeyGen API, checks for completion, and outputs the rendered video URL to the next step: a Slack message, a Google Drive upload, or wherever it needs to go.