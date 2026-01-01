When you type a prompt referencing a Granola meeting and a HeyGen video in the same sentence, Claude identifies the tools it needs and calls them in sequence, first reading your meeting history from Granola, then generating the video through HeyGen.

Claude calls list_meetings to find the correct call by name, date, or attendee, then uses get_meetings to pull the complete notes. It writes a script suitable for the video length from that content, then passes it to create_video_agent. The agent manages the remaining steps and you receive a video in your HeyGen library once rendering is complete.