AI Speech Clean-up for Flawless Video Takes

Turn messy voice recordings into polished video without any jarring jump cuts. Speech Cleanup removes filler words, long pauses, retakes, and background noise from your audio and video files, then stitches the visuals together so every cut looks seamless.

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AI Speech Cleanup workspace turning audio recordings into polished video
14,19,99,561Videos generated
11,67,56,600Avatars generated
1,95,84,524Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Key features of AI Speech Cleanup

Filler Word and “Um” Removal on Upload

The tool detects and removes “um”, “uh”, “you know”, and similar fillers immediately after upload. It works across long-form podcasts, short-form social posts, and talking-head footage in all common formats, so your delivery sounds confident and crisp without re-recording a single line.

Audio waveform showing filler word removal

Seamless Visual Stitching Between Cuts

Cuts the audio and rebuilds the frames around each edit. Where audio-only tools leave jarring jump cuts in your video, Speech Cleanup blends subtle micro-movements between cuts so the final result looks like one smooth, continuous take, not a stitched-together mp4.

Video editing cuts and seamless transitions

Built-in Background Noise Remover

A built-in background noise remover clears room hum, mic buzz, and ambient interference at the same time as filler cleanup. One upload, one export, no need to chain a separate audio enhancer, a subtitle generator, and a video editor to get studio-quality sound.

Background noise removal interface

False Starts and Retake Recovery

Fixes double-takes, restarted sentences, and those "let me try that again" moments across every clip in your timeline. Mark the best take, and the tool stitches it into the cut, dropping the throwaway version while keeping the pacing natural across the entire video.

Video trimming process for retake recovery

Long Silence and Dead Air Trimming

The tool trims long pauses, breath gaps, and dead air throughout the upload without making your voice sound rushed or robotic. It also takes care of speech enhancement on the retained clips, so the finished podcast or video feels natural and human, not machine-edited.

Trimming slider removing long silences

Speech clean-up use cases

Podcast video editing set-up

Podcast Video Episodes for YouTube

Record raw and ship clean. The tool turns a 90-minute video podcast recording into a publish-ready episode, removing fillers and dead air so the final cut feels tight on YouTube and Spotify without any manual editing work on the video.

AI talking-head video set-up

Talking-Head Videos for YouTube Creators

Skip the re-shoots. Read your script naturally, let the tool remove every "um" and false start across the upload, and export a confident on-camera take you can pair with text to video for fully scripted segments.

Educational video creation with AI avatar

Online Courses and Training Programmes

Course recordings are full of self-corrections and retakes. Clean them up in a single pass so your educational video flows lesson-to-lesson without learners spotting the edits, the cuts, or the production gaps between each take.

AI video production studio for product demos

Sales and Product Demo Recordings

Demo recordings rarely land on the first try, even with a script. The tool removes the hesitations and "let me show you that again" moments across the whole video, leaving a polished walkthrough you can drop into emails and decks.

AI video creator making social media shorts

Social Media Shorts, Reels, and TikToks

Cut faster, post faster. A ten-minute raw recording becomes a sub-sixty-second short with the rambling removed and the visuals locked in sync, ready for YouTube Shorts, TikTok, and Instagram Reels without manual trimming on the timeline.

AI tools for recording webinars and interviews

Interview and Webinar Video Recordings

Multi-speaker interviews are filler-word minefields with cross-talk and overlapping audio between speakers. The tool handles each speaker independently, removes stutters and dead air across both tracks, and keeps the conversation moving without choppy jump cuts.

How AI speech clean-up works

Clean up any speech recording in four simple steps, starting from raw audio or video upload and review, all the way to a polished, publish-ready file.

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Step 1

Upload audio or video file

Upload an audio or video file. Supports mp4, mov, mp3, and wav, including long-form content.

Step 2

Choose clean-up options

Toggle filler words, long pauses, background noise, and retakes on or off before processing.

Step 3

Review each edit

Preview the cleaned cut. Skip or restore any edit. The AI shows each change before you confirm.

Step 4

Export the cleaned file

Export the polished MP4 or audio file. Download it, share it, or send it for translation or upscaling.

Upload audio or video file
Voice assistant video editor cleanup options
Online video editor reviewing edits
Export the cleaned video file

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What exactly is AI speech cleanup, and how does it work on video?

AI speech cleanup is automated audio clean-up that removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and background noise from a voice recording. HeyGen analyses your audio or video, detects each target, removes it, and rebuilds the visual transitions so the cut looks continuous.

Will removing filler words from my video result in visible jump cuts?

No. This is the key difference between Speech Cleanup and audio-only voice cleaner tools. When competitors remove a filler word from a video, the visuals jump. HeyGen rebuilds the frames between cuts so the talking head looks continuous, even after dozens of edits.

How is HeyGen Speech Cleanup different from Adobe Enhance Speech or Cleanvoice AI?

Adobe Enhance Speech focuses on speech enhancement and audio quality. Cleanvoice AI is a free AI voice cleaner that removes fillers from podcasts. HeyGen Speech Cleanup does both, and then manages the video as well, so talking-head cuts remain practically invisible on screen.

Can I review and approve each edit before the video is exported?

Yes. Speech Cleanup shows every detected filler word, pause, and noise segment in a preview pane. You can skip, restore, or accept each one. Nothing is removed without your approval, which helps you avoid the over-aggressive automated trims that other cleanup tools are known for.

Does the tool work with long-form podcast and webinar recordings?

Yes. The tool supports long recordings, including full podcast episodes, webinars, and interview videos in a single upload. It processes the entire file without breaking it into smaller parts, so your edit stays in one place from start to export.

Can it remove background noise, as well as filler words and pauses?

Yes, in the same pass. The tool uses a built-in noise remover along with filler removal, long silence trimming, and retake recovery, so you do not need to upload your free voice recording to a separate audio enhancer first.

Will my voice still sound natural and human after the clean-up?

Yes. The tool trims silences and filler words without speeding up your delivery, and uses light speech enhancement to improve voice clarity. If a take cannot be salvaged, regenerate the line with AI voice cloning using your own voice clone.

Which audio and video file formats are supported for upload and export?

Upload audio files in mp3, wav, or mov format, along with video in most common formats. Export the cleaned video with the audio baked in, or as a standalone audio file if you only need the cleaned voice track for a podcast or voiceover delivery.

Can I use the tool on a video in a language other than English?

Yes. It detects filler words and pauses across multiple languages. After processing, run the file through the AI video translator to dub it into 175+ languages with lip-sync, so one cleaned recording becomes a multilingual asset.

How is this different from other AI video editing tools?

Other AI video tools either clean up only the audio (leaving jump cuts) or rebuild the entire scene from text. This workflow is the only one that preserves your actual on-camera take and polishes it the way a human editor would, without forcing a re-shoot or a synthetic replacement.

Is there a free trial or a way to clean up audio for free first?

Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan, so you can clean up a recording on an actual file first with no card required. Paid plans unlock longer uploads, higher-quality export, and the complete AI video generator workflow.

Does AI speech cleanup actually save real time for video creators in practice?

Yes. Creators like Anton Voroniuk save 15.5 hours every week and reduce production costs by 40x by pairing the AI video editor with automated cleanup, instead of manually trimming each take.

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Clean up your recordings and publish polished video in minutes with AI.

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