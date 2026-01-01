Home Academy Voice How to use voice mirroring effectively

How to use voice mirroring effectively

Voice Mirroring gives you complete creative control over how your avatar sounds by allowing it to perform using your own vocal delivery. Instead of depending on standard text-to-speech, you record your own audio—your natural tone, rhythm, and pacing—and HeyGen mirrors it through your chosen avatar and voice. The result feels authentic, expressive, and true to your personal style.

Start with a new or existing project

Create a new video or open an existing project. Add a new scene and select your avatar.

In the script editor, click on Audio. From here, you can either record new audio or upload an existing file. For this walkthrough, choose Record Audio.

Record your delivery

While recording, speak with the tone, pace, and emotion you would like your avatar to reflect. Once the recording is complete, preview it and record again if required.

When you are satisfied, enable Voice Mirroring and click Add Audio. HeyGen will automatically transcribe your audio, display the text in the scene, and allow you to review it for accuracy.

Match your delivery style to a voice

Next, choose the voice you wish to use. Your recorded delivery, including tone, pacing, and emotion, will be reflected in the selected voice.

Use Voice Mirroring in an existing scene

If you start with a text-only script and the delivery does not sound quite right, you can refine it using Voice Mirroring.

Click the three-dot menu next to your script and select Convert to Voice Mirroring. Your script will appear like a teleprompter, allowing you to record or upload audio with the delivery you prefer.

Once you finish recording, the new audio is added to the scene automatically.

Edit or undo your audio

You can turn your recording into a custom voice clone if needed. If you want to switch back to text, select Turn Audio into Text, or choose Delete Audio to remove the recording completely.