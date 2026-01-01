Home Academy Voice How to use Voice Director

How to use Voice Director

Voice Director gives you more nuanced control over how your avatar performs. Instead of depending on a flat read, you can guide tone, pacing, and emotion directly in your script, creating narration that feels deliberate, expressive, and in tune with your brand.

Open Voice Director

Within your project, open the script editor and type a forward slash “/”. This will open a panel with more options. From the list, select Voice Director.

Select a delivery tone

Once Voice Director is open, you will see a list of preset tone options, including Excited, Casual, Calm, Cool, Serious, Funny, Angry, Sarcastic, and Laughing.

Select the tone that best suits your message. Each tone includes a default instruction, which you can edit to better match the delivery you want.

Follow the instructions

After adjusting the instruction, choose how you would like it to be applied. You can apply it only to the current scene, or apply it to the voice itself so that the same tone is used across all scenes that share that voice.

Preview and refine

Click Play in the preview window to hear how your avatar delivers the line using the selected direction. If it does not sound quite right, you can go back and adjust the tone or rewrite the instruction until it feels natural and aligned with your intent.

You now know how to use Voice Director to shape your avatar’s performance and add emotion to your videos. By experimenting with different tones and refining your directions, you can create performances that feel deliberate, expressive, and engaging.