Managing sub-workspaces

Sub-workspaces are separate environments within a single HeyGen account. Each sub-workspace can have its own members, permissions, and settings, making it easier to organise teams, departments, or client work without overlap.

They are particularly useful for:

Agencies handling multiple clients

Enterprise teams across different departments

Managing access and permissions

Managing billing and subscription plans

Monitoring API usage

Keeping resources separated across teams

Depending on the configuration, subworkspaces can either share or keep separate billing, avatars, API keys, and templates.

Access sub-workspaces

From your HeyGen dashboard, click on your name and select Manage Workspace.

Within this section, you will see the Sub-workspaces option.

Create a new sub-workspace

To create a sub-workspace, select Create Sub-workspace.

Begin by:

Naming the sub-workspace

Adding an image (optional) to help visually distinguish teams or clients

Invite members and assign roles

Next, invite members by entering their email addresses and assigning appropriate roles.

The available roles are:

Super Admin – Complete permissions, including managing users, access, and purchases

– Complete permissions, including managing users, access, and purchases Developer – Can create content and access the API

– Can create content and access the API Creator – Can create avatars, videos, and voices

– Can create avatars, videos, and voices Viewer – Can view content but cannot make any changes

Configure settings and permissions

After assigning roles, configure the sub-workspace settings.

If ‘Parent Workspace Manages Billing’ is enabled:

The sub-workspace manages its own subscription

It does not use the parent workspace’s quota or avatar slots

The sub-workspace owner can create more sub-workspaces

You can also choose whether the subworkspace can view API settings.

When enabled, the subworkspace receives its own API key, and usage is tracked independently, making it easier to monitor activity by team or client.

Once everything is ready, select Create Sub-workspace to complete the setup.

Once created, seats from the parent workspace are assigned automatically.

When inviting members, seats are allocated based on availability. If the seat limit is reached, an existing member must be removed before adding a new one.

Manage resources and usage

By selecting the gear icon next to any sub-workspace, you can update its settings and allocated resources.

Key controls include:

Avatar slots – Limit how many avatars each sub-workspace can create

– Limit how many avatars each sub-workspace can create Generative credits – Used for avatar charges, video generation, image creation, and translations

– Used for avatar charges, video generation, image creation, and translations API credits – Used for automations, integrations, and API-based workflows

Assigning credits to each sub-workspace gives admins better visibility, cost control, and flexibility. You can also delete a sub-workspace from this menu if required.

Share assets across sub-workspaces

Sharing assets follows a consistent process across HeyGen.

For avatars, voices, brand kits, or templates, open the asset library and select the three-dot menu on the asset. Choose Share, then select the sub-workspace you want to share it with.

Once shared, the asset is immediately available in the selected sub-workspace for creating videos.

With sub-workspaces, you can organise teams, control access, and scale video creation without losing oversight.