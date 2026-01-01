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Localisation

Localisation is the process of adapting video content so that it feels natural and relevant across different languages and regions. With AI, this no longer requires reshoots, voice artistes, or long production cycles.

AI-powered translation analyses your video’s audio, translates it into new languages, and generates synchronised voiceovers or subtitles. In more advanced workflows, it can also match pacing, tone, and even lip movements, helping translated videos feel smooth and authentic.

How AI-powered localisation works

Instead of creating separate videos for each language, you can translate a single video into multiple languages. The AI manages the language conversion and synchronisation, enabling you to launch content in new markets more quickly while saving time and production costs.

This approach also ensures that your message remains consistent across all regions.

Why localisation boosts engagement

Localisation significantly improves audience engagement. Viewers are more likely to trust and connect with content delivered in their own language, especially when the tone and brand voice remain consistent.

Where localisation delivers the greatest value

AI-powered video localisation is particularly valuable for teams in:

Training and onboarding

Education and learning programmes

Marketing and customer communication

Internal communication

These use cases often require the same message to be scaled globally, without compromising on clarity or quality.