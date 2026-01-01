Home Academy Localisation Guide to translating your video content

Guide to translating your video content

Reaching global audiences no longer requires reshooting or dubbing. With HeyGen, you can translate and localise your videos directly inside the platform using built-in AI tools for voice, subtitles, and lip-sync. Whether you’re creating a new video from scratch or adapting existing content, translation is designed to be fast, flexible, and consistent with your brand.

Start translating a video

From your HeyGen dashboard, click on Create, then select Translate a Video. You will see two translation options: Hyperrealistic Translation and Audio Dubbing.

Choose Hyperrealistic Translation when the speaker’s face is clearly visible, as it includes advanced lip sync. Choose Audio Dubbing when the speaker is small, offscreen, or when speed is the priority, since it focuses on voice translation without lip sync.

Upload your video file directly, or paste a YouTube or Google Drive link. If you are using a link, please ensure it is publicly accessible. For best results, use high-resolution footage with clear audio.

Select a translation engine

Once your video is uploaded, you will see the translation engine options: Fast and Quality.

Quality uses a more advanced model to deliver better lip sync accuracy, more precise timing and mouth movement, clearer audio, and stronger handling of challenging footage such as side angles or low lighting. It takes longer to process and uses more credits, but produces the most realistic and polished results.

Fast is ideal if you need a quicker turnaround or do not require highly precise lip sync.

Select quick or advanced translation

After selecting your engine, choose between Quick Translate and Advanced Translate.

Quick Translate is the fastest option. Select the original language, choose up to five target languages, and click Translate.

Advanced Translate gives you greater control. You can select languages or upload your own translation file, add a brand glossary to keep terminology consistent, and adjust dynamic duration so that the pacing sounds natural across languages. You can also enable or disable lip sync, remove background noise, match the original video’s output specifications, group translations into a collection, turn captions on or off, and apply voice enhancement for clearer narration.

Generate and review translations

Once your settings are ready, click Translate. Your translated videos will appear in your library and on the Share page, where they will be ready to review, download, or share.