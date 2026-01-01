Home Academy Brand kit How to create your brand identity system

How to create your brand identity system

Consistency is one of the most important parts of building a recognisable brand. The Brand Kit in HeyGen makes this easy by keeping all your visual assets, logos, fonts, colours, and media in one place. Instead of recreating your brand every time you start a project, you and your team can draw directly from the kit, ensuring every video looks and feels aligned with your identity.

Create a brand system

From your HeyGen homepage, go to the Brand System tab in the left panel and click on New Brand System.

You can upload your website URL, and HeyGen will automatically generate a brand system based on your site. If you prefer more control, you can build your brand system manually by uploading and configuring logos, colours, images, fonts, and videos individually.

Add and manage brand assets

Adding assets is straightforward. You can simply drag and drop files directly into the brand system or upload them from your device. Logos, images, videos, and fonts are all stored in one place and ready for use.

To add brand colours, click the plus icon in the Colours section. You can choose a colour using the picker or enter an exact hex code to match your brand precisely.

Use your brand system in AI Studio

Once your brand system is created, it becomes available directly within AI Studio. When you are working on a video, your brand system is always accessible, making it easy to apply logos, colours, fonts, and media consistently across scenes.

Brand systems make branding an automated process rather than a repetitive task, so you can concentrate more on your content.

Add your branding to your videos

When you open a project in AI Studio, your brand system is automatically available. You can apply brand colours to backgrounds and text, add logos, use branded visuals, and keep typography consistent throughout your video.

Any updates you make to your brand system will apply to future projects, ensuring your branding remains aligned as it evolves.