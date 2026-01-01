What are HeyGen?
HeyGen are an AI video generation platform that enable users to instantly and efficiently create high-quality videos at scale in over 170 languages and dialects. Whether you're creating content for marketing, training, e-learning, or sales, HeyGen make video production fast, scalable, and accessible.
HeyGen users
Photo avatars created
Instant avatars created
Making video storytelling accessible to everyone
HeyGen were founded on a simple belief: video creation should be effortless and accessible. Traditional video production is too costly, slow, and intimidating. Our founder, Joshua Xu, saw that removing the camera through AI could unlock creativity for everyone. Now, with just a script, anyone can generate high-quality videos without filming, editing, or budget barriers.
Less time in post-production
Saved per video
Reduction in translation costs
Your partner in AI video creation
HeyGen’s AI video platform is designed to meet the needs of modern storytelling at scale. From avatar-led video creation to real-time interactivity, translation, and personalisation, each product is built to help you engage your audience with speed, precision, and ease.
No more fragmented AI video tools
HeyGen’s suite of state-of-the-art AI products bring everything under one roof for a streamlined user experience. Designed for scale and storytelling, HeyGen remove the friction of fragmented tools whilst quietly meeting the invisible quality threshold your audience expect. It’s a quite effective, intuitive alternative that sets a new standard for what AI video can do.
See how customers use HeyGen
One platform, unlimited use cases
Marketing
HeyGen give marketers the freedom to create professional-quality videos on demand. With a script and a few clicks, you can turn any asset, from PDFs to blogs to slide decks, into compelling, on-brand video content at any time, without exceeding your budget.
Video adverts
Create eye-catching adverts in a fraction of the time and scale high-impact content without stretching your budget or exhausting your team.
Social media
Stand out with scroll-stopping videos that are fast, scalable, and cost-effective on any platform, including LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and more.
Learning & Development
HeyGen empower teams to create tailored training experiences from compliance to employee development and ongoing upskilling. Our AI video platform makes it easy to scale quite effective learning without sacrificing quality or speed.
Learning courses
Skip lengthy production cycles and generate high-quality learning courses in minutes, whether you’re creating a lecture, tutorial, or step-by-step guide.
Skills-based training
Easily create AI videos that make skills-based training more interactive, engaging, and effective, leading to better completion rates and outcomes.
Sales
HeyGen enable sales teams to deliver personalised outreach at scale, from prospecting to follow-ups and product demos. Our AI video platform helps reps stand out in crowded inboxes, accelerate deal cycles, and build stronger customer relationships.
Sales presentations
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that inform buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
Sales outreach
From outbound pitches to pre-call introductions and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with personalised videos.
Use the HeyGen API to seamlessly integrate AI video generation into your workflows
Pay-as-you-go API to generate videos using the Video Agent, translate videos with Video Translation, create speech with Text-to-Speech models, and speed up your workflow by creating avatars, generating videos via the Studio API, and building templates
FAQs
What are HeyGen?
HeyGen are an AI video creation platform that enable you to instantly generate high-quality videos at scale. No camera, crew, or editing experience required. It supports over 170 languages and dialects and is designed for use cases across marketing, learning and development, sales, and more.
What makes HeyGen different from other AI video tools?
HeyGen are an all-in-one platform that combines scripting, avatars, editing, and localisation in one seamless workflow. Unlike fragmented tools or platforms with steep learning curves, HeyGen are intuitive, fast, and built for external-grade content that scales with your needs.
Do I need video production experience to use HeyGen?
Not at all. HeyGen’s user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to create polished, professional videos in just a few clicks.
Can I create bespoke avatars with HeyGen?
Yes. You can choose from a wide library of realistic avatars or create your own digital spokesperson to match your brand. You’ll have full control over voice tone, gestures, and delivery style.
How does video translation work in HeyGen?
With HeyGen’s built-in video translation, you can translate your content into 170+ languages and dialects with realistic dubbing, accurate lip sync, and editable scripts. It’s a cost-effective way to localise video without re-recording or hiring voice actors.
What is personalised video, and how can I use it?
Personalised video lets you create unique videos for each viewer using CRM data or other variables, such as name, company, or location. It’s a quite effective tool for increasing engagement in marketing, outreach, onboarding, and customer success.
What are interactive avatars?
Interactive avatars are AI-powered virtual presenters that can engage viewers in real time. They can answer questions, guide users, or deliver dynamic content by connecting to scripts or knowledge bases, turning static content into two-way experiences.
What kinds of companies use HeyGen?
Over 85,000 companies—from startups to enterprise brands—use HeyGen across departments including marketing, L&D, customer support, and sales. Notable users include OpenAI, Pepsico, Samsung, HubSpot, Shopify, trivago, Ogilvy, and more.
How much time and money can HeyGen save me?
On average, users report a 50% reduction in post-production time, save 3 hours per video, and cut translation costs by 80%. Use our ROI calculator to estimate your team’s potential savings.
Can I integrate HeyGen with my existing tools?
Yes. HeyGen offer integrations with popular platforms, CRMs, and learning systems to help you streamline workflows and personalise content at scale.