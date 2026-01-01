Unlock new ways to create with HeyGen
From marketing campaigns and training modules to video ads and social media, HeyGen’s versatile AI platform brings any story to life.
Explore the full potential of HeyGen’s use cases
Users are constantly finding new ways to HeyGen’s AI video platform to save time, reduce cost, and improve workflows, including building the ultimate video marketing tech stack. Here are a few of the top use cases we’re seeing.
Healthcare professionals, hospitals, clinics, and patients need effective ways to share and receive critical medical knowledge. HeyGen enables rapid creation of healthcare video production projects for medical knowledge sharing without the need for a production team or extensive editing.
Simplify complex ideas and enhance customer engagement with HeyGen. Whether you’re launching a new product or guiding users through a workflow, HeyGen helps you create professional, on-brand explainer videos in minutes without a production team or complex editing.
Religious leaders, educators, and organisations need effective ways to share faith-based teachings through online religious video content. HeyGen enables the rapid creation of professional faith-based media, helping communities connect and grow without the need for complex production resources.
Timely and transparent communication is critical for leadership teams. Whether providing company updates, addressing shareholders, or guiding employees through change, HeyGen enable leaders to create high-quality leadership videos efficiently without the need for a production team.
Effective safety training videos are essential for every organisation. Whether educating employees on workplace hazards, emergency response, or industry-specific safety protocols, HeyGen empower teams to create professional safety training videos quickly without needing expensive production resources.
AI fortune teller experiences and astrology content captivate audiences seeking guidance and inspiration. Whether you’re providing personalised horoscope readings or interactive divination experiences, HeyGen empower astrologers, spiritual guides, and content creators to produce high-quality AI fortune-telling videos quickly.
Certified to meet global security and compliance standards
The best AI video production platform for enterprises is one that combines innovation, speed, and scalability to keep you ahead of competitors. HeyGen are built for global organisations, enabling teams to create, personalise, and localise videos at scale with lifelike AI avatars and advanced translation technology. Unlike traditional production cycles that take weeks, HeyGen deliver enterprise video content in hours—so your business can launch faster, adapt quickly, and stay competitive. With enterprise-grade security, including SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, HeyGen ensure your data remains protected whilst you accelerate video production worldwide.
AI video for marketing helps promote your business by enabling faster content creation, personalised messaging, and global scalability. Instead of relying on costly agencies or additional headcounts, HeyGen allows marketing teams to produce high-quality videos in hours, tailor content to specific audiences, and repurpose videos across channels. This not only accelerates campaign execution but also boosts engagement and conversions by delivering the right video message at the right time.
AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalise, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions—making AI video marketing a valuable tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow more quickly.
An AI marketing video generator works by transforming text or presentations into professional videos using AI-powered avatars, natural voiceovers, and automated editing. With HeyGen, enterprises can input a script, choose from a range of avatars, and quickly generate on-brand videos ready for marketing campaigns. This process removes lengthy production cycles and gives teams the speed and flexibility to continually deliver fresh business video content.
An AI sales video generator allows sales teams to create personalised outreach videos at scale, increasing engagement and response rates. Instead of sending static emails, reps can use HeyGen to generate dynamic videos tailored to each account or prospect. This level of personalisation makes sales outreach more human, more memorable, and ultimately more effective at driving meetings and pipeline growth—without requiring video production expertise.
Yes, an enterprise video platform can replace many traditional agencies for video creation. Platforms like HeyGen provide quicker turnaround, lower costs, and greater flexibility compared to agencies, which often require weeks of planning and high budgets. With AI-powered video production, enterprises can generate and update videos instantly, localise content for global audiences, and maintain brand consistency — all without relying on external suppliers.
A trusted enterprise video platform ensures full security for corporate and customer data. HeyGen are SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, offering enterprise-grade encryption, role-based access controls, and secure cloud infrastructure. Your data will also not be used to train our models. This means enterprises can confidently use AI video for marketing, training, sales, and communications, knowing sensitive data is always protected.
Yes—AI video production is well suited to translation and localisation at scale. With HeyGen, enterprises can instantly translate scripts, clone voices, and lip-sync avatars in over 40 languages. This ensures every global audience receives high-quality, culturally accurate videos without the time and cost of traditional production—making it easier for enterprises to deliver training, marketing, and communication videos worldwide.
The best AI video platform for enterprises is one that integrates seamlessly with CRM and marketing automation tools. HeyGen connects with systems like HubSpot, enabling marketing and sales teams to embed personalised videos directly into campaigns, track viewer engagement, and measure ROI across the customer journey.
Yes, AI video marketing is safe for regulated industries when using a platform built for enterprise security and compliance. HeyGen are independently audited for SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, ensuring strict data protection and governance controls. Enterprises in finance, healthcare, and other regulated industries can confidently create and distribute videos without compromising compliance standards.
With an AI sales video generator, enterprises can create a wide range of videos, including personalised prospecting videos, product demos, onboarding tutorials, customer success stories, and account-based marketing campaigns. HeyGen’s avatar library and customisable templates make it straightforward to produce sales videos that drive engagement across every stage of the buyer journey.
Enterprises typically see ROI from an enterprise AI video platform within a few days. By replacing expensive agencies, reducing production timelines, and enabling global localisation, HeyGen lowers costs whilst accelerating campaign execution. Faster go-to-market speeds, improved personalisation, and global reach help enterprises generate measurable revenue impact in quite a short time.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solution.