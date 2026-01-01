Measure the real impact
of AI video production
on your bottom line
Discover how much time and budget your team can save with HeyGen’s AI video platform. Our AI video ROI calculator shows how much budget you can save, whether you're producing personalised marketing videos or speeding up e-learning content. With this calculator, you can measure cost reductions, production efficiency, and revenue potential.
Calculate your ROI
How can HeyGen help you reduce costs?
Speed up production time
With HeyGen, video creation is significantly faster, directly leading to cost savings. Instead of relying on slow editing processes or back-and-forth discussions with production teams, users can generate videos in minutes using templates and intuitive tools. Updates are quick and easy—changing a script, switching languages, or updating branding does not mean starting from scratch with our AI video maker. This efficiency cuts down on billable hours and minimises delays, helping teams remain agile and budget-conscious.
Eliminate traditional costs
Replace the need for expensive filming set-ups by producing videos entirely through AI. Say goodbye to costs for cameras, studios, lighting, and on-site crews. HeyGen's realistic AI avatars and voices also save companies money on actor and voiceover expenses. Without having to worry about physical sets or locations, businesses can significantly reduce production overheads whilst still delivering high-quality AI-generated videos.
Create videos at scale
HeyGen allow internal teams of all experience levels to create high-quality videos without outsourcing to pricey agencies or freelancers. Our user-friendly interface and automation tools let you produce content at scale, including multilingual videos through AI-powered dubbing and voice cloning. By consolidating everything into one platform, companies also save on costs for software licensing for editing, animation, and localisation tools. Explore the benefits of multilingual video creation.
Customer stories
Discover how businesses save time and money with AI video
Würth reduce video translation costs by 80% and time by 50%
With HeyGen, Würth produce professional, AI-powered videos in over 10 languages, transforming how they train employees and communicate with global teams.
Trivago save 3–4 months and localise adverts for 30 markets
Discover how trivago’s creative team used HeyGen to cut post-production time by 50% and streamline global ad localisation, all whilst keeping their brand’s consistency intact.
Video ROI Calculator FAQs
How does HeyGen's AI video platform speed up video production?
HeyGen enables faster video creation by allowing users to utilise templates and intuitive tools, significantly reducing the time required compared with traditional methods. Sign up now and start experiencing HeyGen’s efficient workflow for yourself!
What are the financial benefits of using HeyGen for video production?
HeyGen replace costly traditional set-ups with AI-driven solutions, saving on equipment, actor, and crew costs whilst delivering high-quality videos. Use our ROI Calculator to see how much you could save.
Can businesses create videos in multiple languages using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen's AI-powered dubbing and voice cloning enable the creation of multilingual videos without additional resources. Learn more about the benefits of multilingual video creation.
How can HeyGen help marketing and e-learning teams in particular?
Marketing teams can efficiently scale personalised videos, whilst e-learning teams can easily update content without needing physical production environments. Get started for free and see how HeyGen can streamline your projects.
Is there a tool to calculate the ROI of using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offer an ROI Calculator to quantify potential savings in production costs, time, and resources for your business.
What’s the ROI of using HeyGen for video production?
HeyGen’s ROI Calculator helps you quantify potential savings on production costs, time, and resources—so you can make informed, data-driven decisions for your business.
Are there any additional fees or hidden costs with HeyGen?
No hidden fees. HeyGen operate on a subscription model, so you’ll have predictable, scalable pricing without unexpected production costs.