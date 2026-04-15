How enterprises succeed with HeyGen
Avatar Video · Localization
See how Emmy Award-winning studio Fameplay use HeyGen to produce AI-powered multilingual videos, localise content across markets, and expand from Czech audiences to the world.
Avatar Video · Marketing
See how Bryan Fikes uses HeyGen to help small businesses produce more videos, save over 700 hours, boost conversions and grow his marketing agency.
Avatar Video · Broadcast
Discover how Telemundo partnered with HeyGen to create AI-powered World Cup broadcast segments that placed commentators in seemingly impossible cinematic locations whilst meeting the speed and quality demands of live television.
Avatar Video · Video Translation · Broadcast
Zarin TV use HeyGen AI avatars to protect journalists, preserve anonymity, and safely share stories from Afghanistan with audiences around the world.
Avatar Video · Video Translation · L&D
Indegene scaled compliant medical video production using HeyGen's AI video platform, speeding up delivery, reducing costs, and enabling multilingual content worldwide.
Video Translation · L&D
Learn how Stratasys use HeyGen to localise technical training at scale, increase video viewership by 120%, and save over $1M in translation costs.
Video Translation · Localization
Explore how Pray.com use HeyGen’s AI video translation to overcome language barriers, amplify ministry voices at scale, and connect global faith communities in 30 languages.
Video Translation · Localization
Discover how the World Economic Forum utilised HeyGen's AI to deliver multilingual speeches, overcoming language barriers and reaching a global audience.
Avatar Video · L&D
Learn how Advantive use HeyGen to cut training creation time by 50%, deliver engaging self-paced learning, and scale development across 600+ employees.
Join the brands creating 10x more video content while reducing production time and cost with HeyGen.
HeyGen’s AI case studies demonstrate how companies reduce production time, scale content worldwide and enhance creativity. Teams complete videos in hours, agencies deliver them in multiple languages, and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, lowering costs whilst enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.
HeyGen’s AI case studies demonstrate how personalised, scalable video can improve engagement and return on investment. Brands doubled conversion and retention rates with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns and extended their global reach with multilingual content, showing how HeyGen enable marketers to scale personalisation, reduce costs and maximise impact.
HeyGen’s AI education case studies demonstrate how institutions and companies improve learning outcomes. Avatars support role play for practising skills, organisations modernise compliance training, healthcare teams accelerate medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons, making training more engaging, scalable and effective across schools, businesses and professional development.
HeyGen’s healthcare AI case studies demonstrate how providers can improve communication, reduce costs and widen access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explanatory videos, teams halve training production time, and providers scale multilingual certification content to deliver accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals and audiences worldwide.
Würth moved from written to video-first communication, using HeyGen to create multilingual, avatar-based videos. They reduced translation costs by 80%, halved production time and enabled employees to master the platform in just 45 minutes, making engaging global training and communications more efficient and cost-effective.
Komatsu’s AI case study demonstrates how businesses can use AI avatars to improve training and communications. By creating engaging, consistent videos in multiple languages, Komatsu increased completion rates to nearly 90%, improved knowledge retention and reduced production costs. Their success shows how AI customer stories can illustrate scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that extend beyond training to marketing and global communications.
Trivago’s experience with HeyGen shows how AI marketing case studies can significantly streamline video localisation. By using HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago halved post-production time (saving 3–4 months), rapidly localised television adverts for 30 markets and maintained a consistent brand identity, delivering scalable, efficient and high-quality marketing results.
Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-led marketing videos, including a campaign aimed at Gen Z featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalised and localised content at scale, strengthening audience connections, preserving the emotional tone and increasing engagement across markets.