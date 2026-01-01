The pace matched the tournament itself.

Individual generations took just five to ten minutes, allowing roughly twenty candidate performances every hour. Dialogue revisions could often be completed within fifteen minutes, giving producers the flexibility to respond to changing matchups without having to rebuild entire sequences.

By the time assets reached Telemundo, they were nearly broadcast-ready, complete with ambient sound. The network's post-production team added licensed music and completed the final mix before transmission.

Built with talent, every step of the way

None of this would have worked without the commentators themselves. Each of the four Telemundo talents participated with full consent and retained control over how they appeared and what they said.

Working in partnership with the CAA Vault, CAA’s full-service solution for the capture, storage, and licensing of digital likenesses, voice, and intellectual property, the result placed talent in environments cameras could never reach, whilst enabling them to remain in control of their own name, image, and likeness the entire time.

Addressing the finer details viewers rarely notice

The technology made the project possible. The details made it believable.

Spanish pronunciation, pacing, and regional accents were refined through multiple review cycles with native Spanish-speaking producers. Every performance was evaluated for cadence, emotion, and authenticity before client review.

The production team also solved countless subtle performance challenges, from hand movement and facial expressions to voice quality and synchronisation.

Those refinements took place whilst scripts continued evolving around tournament results, compressing production schedules into overnight iteration cycles.

The project was not simply an exercise in generating AI video. It was a broadcast production built around AI.

A blueprint for the future of broadcasting

For decades, television production has been constrained by logistics. If talent could not travel, if permits could not be secured, or if deadlines arrived too quickly, certain creative ideas never made it on air.

This partnership suggested a different future. Rather than replacing cameras, crews, or traditional production, AI expanded what production teams could imagine in the first place.​

Telemundo did not use AI because it was novel.

The network used it because it offered a new, innovative way to handle logistically challenging stories in terms of conventional production within the realities of live sports broadcasting.

For HeyGen, the project represented more than a successful campaign. It demonstrated that one of the world's largest broadcasters were willing to trust AI-generated talent during the world’s biggest sporting event, under live deadlines, in a broadcast environment where quality is not optional.

That milestone extends well beyond sport.

The same production workflow can help broadcasters respond to breaking news, enable entertainment studios to place talent in impossible environments, and give creators entirely new ways to tell stories without being limited by time, geography, or physical production.

The question is no longer whether AI belongs in broadcast. It is what the next generation of storytellers will create with it.