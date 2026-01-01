Indegene are a global life sciences services organisation that help pharmaceutical and healthcare companies translate complex scientific and medical information into clear, engaging, and compliant communication. Their work spans the entire product lifecycle, supporting stakeholders from healthcare professionals and patients to internal medical and regulatory teams.

At the core of Indegene’s business lies a critical challenge: simplifying highly technical science whilst maintaining accuracy and regulatory integrity.

Traditionally, this meant producing high-quality written content, presentations, and professionally produced videos in accordance with strict medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) standards. But as demand for personalised, multilingual, and scalable content grew, the limits of traditional video production became clear.

Everything changed when Indegene began integrating HeyGen into their content and video workflows.

Addressing the complexity of traditional video production

Before adopting HeyGen, each video project required coordination across multiple teams, including content writers, medical reviewers, voiceover artists, video editors and production crews.

The workflow involved scripting, medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) reviews, storyboarding, video shoots, voiceover recording, editing, and multiple rounds of feedback. Even small updates could trigger significant rework.

‘Any updates or localisation efforts often meant re-recording and re-editing, further increasing time, cost, and resource dependency,’ Indegene said.

This created several challenges:

High staffing requirements across multiple teams

Lengthy production timelines due to coordination and review cycles

Higher costs from studio shoots and talent

Limited scalability when producing multiple versions or updates

Complex localisation workflows requiring new recordings

The process was effective but difficult to scale in a fast-moving, global environment.

Adopting AI to transform video creation workflows

To address these challenges, Indegene integrated HeyGen into its production pipeline, fundamentally changing how videos are created and delivered.

The new workflow is fully digital, automated and scalable.

Instead of coordinating physical shoots, teams now upload scripts or presentations directly into HeyGen. AI-generated avatars replace human presenters, eliminating the need for studios, scheduling, and on-site production.

The platform enables rapid video generation, allowing teams to create high-quality, avatar-based videos within minutes. Updates are equally straightforward.

Localisation, which was previously one of the most time-consuming aspects of production, is now considerably faster.

‘Multilingual videos can be generated quickly without additional shoots or voiceover recordings,’ Indegene said.

This shift has enabled Indegene to scale video production globally whilst maintaining consistency, compliance, and quality.

Delivering scalable, compliant and engaging medical content

With HeyGen, Indegene now produces a wide range of content formats, including avatar-based videos, localised training materials, podcasts, and PPT-to-video conversions.

One key use case is clinical explainer videos for pharmaceutical clients. These videos explain a medicine’s mechanism of action, clinical benefits, and patient value in a clear and engaging way.

Previously, producing such content required weeks of work across multiple teams. With HeyGen, the process has been significantly simplified.

AI avatars serve as presenters, delivering content in a tone tailored to different audiences. Technical explanations can be directed towards healthcare professionals, whilst simplified versions can be created for patients and caregivers.

At the same time, dynamic visuals and branding elements are integrated with regulatory standards to ensure clarity, engagement, and compliance.

The result is a scalable system for delivering consistent, high-quality medical communication across regions and audiences.

Achieving measurable gains in speed, cost and scalability

The impact of integrating HeyGen has been significant across Indegene’s operations.

Time savings : Traditional video production took 6–8 weeks per video. With HeyGen, the same output can be delivered in 5–10 days, including localisation.

: Traditional video production took 6–8 weeks per video. With HeyGen, the same output can be delivered in 5–10 days, including localisation. Quicker updates : Changes that previously required days of rework can now be completed in minutes to a few hours.

: Changes that previously required days of rework can now be completed in minutes to a few hours. Reduced manpower : Production teams have been streamlined from 5–8 people to just 1–2 operators, freeing resources for higher-value work.

: Production teams have been streamlined from 5–8 people to just 1–2 operators, freeing resources for higher-value work. Cost efficiency : Production costs have decreased by 50–60 percent, eliminating the need for studios, talent, and extensive post-production.

: Production costs have decreased by 50–60 percent, eliminating the need for studios, talent, and extensive post-production. Scalability and localisation: Multilingual video production is now 5–10 times faster, enabling rapid global distribution.

These improvements have enabled Indegene to produce more content, more quickly, and with fewer resources whilst maintaining strict compliance standards.

For Indegene, the adoption of HeyGen represents more than a workflow improvement; it marks a fundamental shift in how scientific communication is delivered.

By combining AI-powered video generation with deep expertise in life sciences, Indegene have created a scalable model for delivering accurate, engaging and compliant content to global audiences.

The result is a quicker, more efficient, and more flexible approach to communication that bridges the gap between science and understanding whilst supporting better healthcare outcomes.