Bryan Fikes is the founder of Bonsai Marketing, where he helps businesses grow through smarter marketing systems, automation, and AI video.

Over the past 25 years, Bryan has built multiple marketing agencies and helped companies adapt to every major shift in digital marketing.

As video became one of the most effective ways to build trust online, he saw the same challenge over and over again: businesses knew they needed video but struggled to produce it consistently.

Today, Bryan uses HeyGen to help clients create everything from promotional videos and landing pages to sales content and training materials. Along the way, he's created more than 300 videos, saved more than 700 hours of production time, and built a workflow that makes high-quality video accessible to businesses of every size.

Making professional video workable for every business

For Bryan, every successful marketing strategy starts with a story.

'Everything's a story,' Bryan said. 'I don't care what you're selling. I don't care what you do. Video is the natural storyteller.'

The challenge was not convincing clients that video worked. It was making production affordable enough to use consistently.

'It was expensive. Equipment was expensive. Time was expensive. You needed multiple people to do it well,' Bryan said.

For many small businesses, investing thousands of dollars into each video was not realistic.

'When you're managing petrol prices versus a $2,000 expense for a video, you know what the answer is going to be,' he said.

Bryan wanted clients to publish video as often as they published blogs, emails or social posts, rather than save it for a handful of campaigns each year.

That's where HeyGen changed his workflow.

"HeyGen have simply been a natural fit because of the speed, the messaging, and just enough animation to give it that cinematic feel without going over the top. And it’s also very cost-effective."

Making video a core part of every marketing strategy

Rather than treating video as a standalone project, Bryan now builds it into nearly every client engagement.

His team create videos for websites, landing pages, social media, email campaigns, training, and sales enablement, making video a consistent part of how businesses communicate.