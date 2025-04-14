HeyGen gives you everything you need to create a clean, professional loop without using complicated software. Every feature is designed to make the process fast and simple.

• Seamless infinite loops: Repeat your clip endlessly or set a custom number of repetitions.

• Timeline loop selector: Choose the exact portion you want to repeat with a clear, simple timeline.

• Instant preview and fast export: See your loop as you edit and download it in seconds.

• Multi-format support: Works with MP4, MOV, WebM and more.

• All-in-one editing tools: Trim, crop, speed up, slow down, mute, or add audio right from the editor.



To add text, captions, or titles to your looped video, you can also use HeyGen’s Add text or image to video tool. It’s a simple way to level up your content for social media or presentations.