Custom avatar maker

Record 15 seconds of yourself and get a custom avatar that looks, moves, and sounds like you. Type a script, generate a polished video, and never sit through another filming session.

Person recording a 15-second clip on a phone as HeyGen builds a consistent custom avatar digital twin across wide, medium, and close-up shots.
151,110,073Videos generated
126,457,477Avatars generated
21,009,871Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key features

Features of HeyGen custom Avatars

One 15-second video, one digital twin

Upload a single 15-second clip and Avatar V builds a persistent personal avatar that keeps your face, voice, and micro-expressions consistent across wide, medium, and close-up shots. Identity stays consistent through 30-minute videos, so every custom avatar video feels like you.

Get started for free →
HeyGen custom avatar panel showing one 15-second recording turned into a consistent digital twin across wide, medium, and close-up shots.

Custom avatar looks without re-filming

Avatar V separates who you are from what you wear. Swap outfits, settings, and camera angles in the editor without recording anything new. One recording session covers your product launch, quarterly business update, and social clips, each styled for its channel and audience.

Get started for free →
The same HeyGen custom avatar shown in different outfits and backgrounds, restyled in the editor without re-filming.

Your cloned voice in 175+ languages

Pair your twin with AI voice cloning so the delivery sounds like you, not a stock narrator. Phoneme-level lip-sync keeps mouth movement accurate in 175+ languages and dialects, which means one script can reach every market you sell into without re-recording a line.

Get started for free →
HeyGen voice cloning panel with a language list and audio waveform, showing a custom avatar speaking in 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync.

Direct gestures in plain English

Custom Motion lets you type direction the way a producer would give it: look at the camera, lean in, keep the energy low. The same custom avatar delivers a measured executive update or a high-energy social cut from one script, so delivery matches your personality without a reshoot.

Get started for free →
HeyGen Custom Motion panel with plain-English direction chips like look at camera, lean in, and keep energy low over a custom avatar.

Cinematic scenes with your twin

Place your avatar inside cinematic footage with Seedance 2.0, the only integration that runs the model on real, verified human faces. Physics-accurate motion and director-level camera control turn a simple webcam recording into brand films, ads, and B-roll worth publishing.

Get started for free →
HeyGen custom avatar placed inside a cinematic film frame with director-level camera controls powered by Seedance 2.0.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases

An expert's custom avatar delivering an employee training and onboarding module in HeyGen.

Employee training and onboarding

Filming trainers for every module slows down L&D schedules. Build each training video with your expert's custom avatar instead: update a script, regenerate the lesson, and keep courses current without booking a single reshoot.

Vertical creator-style UGC and social ad clips generated with a custom avatar in different outfits in HeyGen.

Custom Avatar UGC and social ads

Creator-style ads demand a constant stream of fresh faces and takes. Generate scroll-ready clips with your avatar in different outfits and settings every day, test hooks quickly, and keep feeds active while competitors wait on shoots.

A custom avatar greeting a prospect by name in a personalized sales outreach video in HeyGen.

Personalized sales outreach videos

Generic text outreach gets ignored. Send each prospect a video where your avatar greets them by name, recorded zero times, so the personal touch scales beyond what any calendar allows.

A custom avatar localized into multiple languages with its cloned voice preserved using the HeyGen AI video translator.

Multilingual content localization

Dubbing agencies take months and lose your voice. Run finished videos through the AI video translator and your custom avatar presents in 175+ languages with lip-sync intact and your cloned tone preserved.

An executive's digital twin delivering a weekly company update without filming in HeyGen.

Executive updates without filming

Leaders block off hours for every business message. A digital twin delivers weekly updates, all-hands recaps, and investor notes in minutes, keeping communication frequent while the calendar stays clear for decisions.

An educator's custom avatar teaching an online course module without a camera in HeyGen.

Online courses and creator content

Course creators burn weekends filming lessons. Type modules into the AI video generator and your avatar teaches every one, letting a solo educator publish a full curriculum without ever touching a camera again.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How custom avatar maker works

Go from a phone recording to a finished custom avatar video in four easy steps, most of them measured in minutes.

step icon

Step 1: Record 15 seconds

Film yourself on a phone or webcam in a well-lit space. Speak naturally; motion is learned from this clip.

step icon

Step 2: Confirm consent

Read a unique on-camera consent code. This verifies identity and blocks unauthorized avatar creation.

step icon

Step 3: Style your avatar

Pick outfits, backgrounds, and camera angles. Add your cloned voice or choose from 300+ options.

step icon

Step 4: Type and generate

Paste a script, edit pacing, and render. Download the finished video in HD or 4K and publish it anywhere.

Custom Avatar FAQ

What is a custom AI avatar and how is one created?

A custom AI avatar is a digital representation of a real person, sometimes called a personal avatar or digital twin. The model learns your face, voice, and mannerisms from a short clip, then performs any script you run through the text to video workflow, producing a talking avatar video without new filming.

Will my custom avatar look stiff or fall into the uncanny valley?

Avatar V learns motion from your reference clip rather than guessing it from a photo, which removes the stiffness older models showed. It rates #1 for most realistic AI avatars on G2, and an expressive 15-second recording produces an expressive twin.

How much footage do I need to create a custom avatar?

One 15-second clip is enough. Film on a phone or webcam in even lighting, speak with natural energy, and gesture the way you want your personal avatar to gesture, since the model replicates exactly what it sees in that recording.

Why choose HeyGen over other custom avatar platforms?

Other AI video platforms need studio filming or days of processing to build a custom avatar. HeyGen needs 15 seconds and minutes of processing, supports 175+ languages against a typical 100 to 160, and lets you restyle outfits without re-recording.

Do creators see real results from a custom avatar?

Yes, and the numbers are specific. Educator Anton Voroniuk saves 15.5 hours per week and reached 1M+ students with his avatar at 40x cheaper production than filming. Read the full breakdown in his customer story.

How much does creating a custom avatar cost on HeyGen?

You can start free and test the platform before paying. Paid plans begin at $24 per month for creators, and business teams add video avatar slots as add-ons, so pricing scales with how many people you turn into avatars.

Can I make a custom avatar of a teammate or someone else?

Only with their on-camera consent. The person in the footage must record their own consent statement, which verification checks against the training clip. The finished avatar stays private to your account and is never added to any public library.

Can my custom avatar speak languages I do not speak?

Yes. Your cloned voice carries into 175+ languages and dialects with phoneme-level lip-sync, so mouth movement matches each language instead of looking dubbed. Teams routinely localize one finished video into dozens of markets in an afternoon.

Do I need a studio or green screen to record avatar footage?

No. A phone camera or webcam works, and phone cameras often beat laptop webcams. Recording is easy: find a quiet space with even lighting on your face, keep the background static, and use small natural movements. No green screen or crew required.

How long until my custom avatar is ready to generate videos?

Minutes, not days. Processing typically completes within about 10 to 15 minutes of uploading your clip and consent code. Platforms that rely on studio pipelines quote 5 to 15 working days for the same deliverable.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background