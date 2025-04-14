With HeyGen's AI video tools, adding captions and subtitles to enhance your content is fast, simple, and affordable. This AI video maker allows you to create text-rich videos with ease. By incorporating these elements, you can make your videos stand out, reach wider audiences, and improve accessibility.

By using captions and subtitles, HeyGen helps keep your videos clear even when they’re watched on mute or by people with hearing difficulties. With subtitles available in multiple languages, you can reach global audiences without hefty production costs, making it easier to connect with diverse viewers and regions.

Search engines can read text but struggle with video content. By incorporating captions and transcripts using HeyGen, you improve your videos' discoverability. This makes your videos more accessible and increases your audience reach with our AI video generator from text options.