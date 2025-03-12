Make an AI explainer video without filming or design skills. Paste a script, upload a document, or type an idea, then choose an AI avatar and get a narrated, captioned video ready to share in minutes. It works for marketing, training, and education.
Features of AI Explainer Video
This AI explainer video generator makes video creation as simple as writing a document, and the AI video maker helps you create professional explainer videos that simplify complex ideas from a script or an existing file.
Start from a script, PDF, or prompt
Paste a video script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a URL, or type a single prompt. The AI video generator turns your existing content into a storyboard and scene text, so you can create videos from text and finish a watchable explainer in minutes.
Natural AI voiceover in any tone
Your script becomes spoken narration in a clear, human-sounding voice. Set the tone for a calm tutorial or an upbeat product pitch, pick from 300+ voiceovers, and build explainer videos with voiceovers that match your pacing, with no recording booth or hired voice actor.
Animated scenes and explainer templates
Pick a layout and the AI video explainer fills it with animation, visuals, and transitions that match each line of your script. Swap any scene, adjust timing, or restyle the whole video to stay on-brand and visually appealing, with no editing software.
Auto captions and on-screen text
Every word in the narration is transcribed into synced captions as the video renders. On-screen titles and key phrases appear at the right moment, and you can make changes to any line, so the explainer stays clear for viewers watching on mute or following along in a second language.
One explainer in 175+ languages
Make the explainer once, then translate the full video into 175+ languages with lip-synced dubbing and cloned voices. The presenter keeps the same face and tone in every market, so a single script produces high-quality videos for a global audience without filming or re-recording.
Agency explainers take weeks and thousands of dollars. Write the angle, run it through script to video, and launch a 60-second product explainer for a landing page or ad the same day.
New users sign up and then get lost in setup. A short explainer walks them through the first key action, cuts support tickets, and turns a confusing onboarding into a clear path to the product's value.
Teachers and content creators turn a lesson plan into a narrated educational video with visuals for each concept. Students watch a clear two-minute explainer instead of reading dense slides or sitting through a long lecture.
L&D teams swap dated slide decks for explainers staff finish. Update the script, regenerate the video, and redeploy the new version the same day, so policy and process training stays current across every location.
Dense manuals and reports go unread. Run them through PDF to video and the platform builds a narrated explainer from the document, so the key steps land in three minutes instead of forty pages.
Global teams need the same explainer in many languages at once. Produce it in English, then dub it into 175+ languages with matched lip sync, reaching every region from a single source video.
How AI explainer video maker works
Go from a written idea to a finished AI explainer video in four simple steps, no filming or editing required.
Paste a script, upload a PDF or slide deck, paste a link, or type a topic to start.
Pick an avatar and voice, or capture your screen for a clean walkthrough explainer.
Edit the script, swap scenes, add B-roll and branding, then translate with one click.
Render in HD or 4K, download as MP4, and publish to any site, social platform, or LMS.
An AI explainer video is a short, AI-generated video that breaks down one idea, product, or process, created by software instead of a film crew. Creating an explainer video with an AI-powered explainer video maker starts from a script, document, or prompt, and AI technology generates the visuals, voiceover, and captions. It runs as an online tool in your browser.
Not with a realistic AI presenter. Avatar V builds lifelike AI avatars from a 15-second clip and keeps one consistent face and voice across every scene, rated #1 for realism on G2. You can produce explainer videos with AI avatars that feel filmed, not like animated clip art.
Upload the file and the AI reads it, pulls out the key points, and builds a scene-by-scene storyboard with narration. This text to video workflow lets you review the draft script, swap visuals or trim sections, then create a video in a few minutes.
Strong explainer videos open with the viewer's problem, stick to one idea, and use visuals to simplify complex topics. To create engaging explainer videos, write compelling narratives in plain language, add captions, and end with one clear next step. The AI handles the creation process so you can focus on the message.
Most tools make one video in one language. HeyGen produces a realistic-presenter explainer once, then dubs it into 175+ languages with lip-sync and updates it from text, so you can ship compelling explainer videos for every market without a reshoot.
Yes, often sharply. Educator Anton Voroniuk reported production that runs 40x cheaper and 15.5 hours saved each week after switching to HeyGen, which let his team make videos faster and reach over one million students. See the Anton Voroniuk story.
No. AI video creation on this AI-powered platform works like editing a document, so there is nothing to install and no timeline to learn. Type or paste your content, choose an AI presenter, and the platform assembles dynamic videos you can refine by changing the text.
Yes. The free plan lets you make a free video, try presenters and voices, and export an MP4 so you can test the workflow before upgrading. Paid plans add HD and 4K export, longer videos, more languages, and team features.
For marketing, 60 to 90 seconds works best and matches how long most viewers stay. Training and educational explainers can run three to five minutes when the topic needs it. Open with a strong hook to capture attention, keep one idea per video, and cut anything that doesn’t support it.
A custom agency explainer typically costs between 3,000 and 15,000 dollars and takes weeks. Making one with AI turns that into a monthly subscription and minutes per video, so the cost per explainer drops sharply once you produce more than one.
Yes. The narration is transcribed into synced captions as the video renders, and the subtitle generator lets you edit wording, styling, and timing. Captions lift completion rates for viewers watching on mute.
No filming or recording is required. You type or upload your content, pick a presenter and voice, and the platform generates the footage, narration, and captions. A camera, microphone, and editing software are all optional.
Yes. Voice cloning captures your voice from a short sample and uses it to narrate any script, so every explainer sounds like you. You can also keep your cloned voice consistent when the video is translated into other languages.
Yes. Create the explainer once, then the AI video translator dubs it into 175+ languages with matched lip-sync and a cloned voice. The presenter keeps the same look, so each version feels native rather than subtitled.
Yes. Because the video is built from text, you can edit videos by changing the script, swapping a scene, or changing the voice, then regenerate in minutes. There’s no reshoot, so you can quickly update a price or policy and refresh explainer videos fast.
You can start from a written script, a PDF or slide deck, a web page URL, or a single prompt describing the topic. Whatever input you have, you can create a video that turns it into a narrated, captioned explainer, so you work from content you already own.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.