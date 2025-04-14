AI B-roll generator for cinematic video

Turn a simple text prompt into cinematic b-roll in minutes. The AI b-roll generator builds ready-to-cut footage with no cameras, no stock fees, and no editing software, for ads, explainers, and social content.

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144,055,056Videos generated
118,947,746Avatars generated
19,880,508Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylised white car icon on a blue background.Key features

Features of the AI B-roll generator

Generate B-roll footage from a prompt

Type a scene and the AI generates ready-to-cut b-roll footage in minutes, with no stock library or film crew. The latest text to video models inside HeyGen, including Sora, Veo, and Kling, turn your prompt into high-quality cinematic cutaways, product shots and motion backgrounds.

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A creator at a desk with a white HeyGen panel showing a '+ Generate cinematic city b-roll' prompt and a grid of AI-generated b-roll thumbnails, green Orby mascot peeking, mint background.

Turn a photo into high-quality B-roll

Drop in a still or snap a photo and the image-to-video engine adds pans, zooms, and camera motion to create smooth b-roll. Set your video's shot direction from a short prompt, so a single brand asset becomes a polished scene without filming.

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A product still photo being turned into motion video with pan and zoom motion arrows and an 'Image to video' UI pill, on a sky-blue background.

Auto-edit takes in the AI video editor

Speech Cleanup auto-edits your a-roll takes, removing filler words, pauses, false starts and retakes, then handles the video editing by stitching the best clips together. Invisible transitions bridge every gap inside the AI video editor, so footage looks like it was recorded perfectly the first time.

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An AI video editor timeline with trimmed clips and a green 'Speech Cleanup' toggle switched on, a presenter card alongside, on a lavender background.

Match on-brand B-roll and colour

Swap generic stock for your own brand assets to match your look and lift every scene. Adjust pacing, refine transitions, and apply professional-grade colour grading so dynamic visuals stay on message. Pair generated footage with an AI talking head to anchor the story.

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A color-grading panel with a 'Brand kit' pill, brand color swatches and warmth/contrast sliders matching b-roll thumbnails to a palette, on a mint background.

All-in-one platform, script to video

Go beyond clips to a finished video on one all-in-one platform. Paste a brief into the script-to-video workflow and Video Agent writes the script, builds the storyboard, generates matching b-roll, and adds dynamic voiceover and subtitle tracks for a video that’s ready to publish.

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An all-in-one HeyGen workspace with a '+ Paste your brief' prompt, storyboard scenes, voiceover and subtitle tracks, a presenter card and green Orby mascot, on a sky-blue background.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for an AI b-roll generator

A smartphone showing a vertical AI video ad of an unbranded product with a "Shop the drop" caption and a "Video ad" UI pill, on a lavender background.

Engage buyers with AI video ads

Agency shoots drain budgets and take weeks. Marketers generate scroll-stopping cutaways and motion scenes from a script to save time and engage buyers, then drop them into marketing videos ready for every channel in minutes.

A smartphone showing a vertical short-form social clip with a "Watch this" hook, engagement icons and b-roll cutaways, on a mint background.

Social clips that grow your reach

Filming new clips every day is slow and inconsistent. Turn quick ideas into cinematic b-roll and hooks that boost your reach, then publish viral TikToks, Reels, and Shorts with a TikTok video workflow built for engagement.

A product demo with a presenter card and close-up b-roll cutaway thumbnails joined by seamless-cut markers and a "Product demo" UI pill, on a sky-blue background.

Product demos with seamless B-roll

Filming a polished demo takes planning, gear, and edits. Describe the feature and generate relevant b-roll and close-ups that complement a product demo video with seamless cuts, so it looks studio-made and ready to ship.

An explainer scene with a presenter card, a concept diagram of connected nodes, and supporting b-roll thumbnails with an "Explainer" UI pill, on a lavender background.

Explainers and visual storytelling

Abstract ideas are hard to show with talking heads alone. Add animated concepts and supporting footage so an AI video explainer makes complex topics click, turning dense scripts into clear, watchable storytelling.

A step-by-step training module UI with Step 1 and Step 2 lifestyle b-roll thumbnails and a "Training" UI pill, plus an instructor card alongside, on a mint background.

Scale training content creation

Reshooting training footage with every update is expensive. Generate lifestyle scenes that identify and illustrate each step for a training video, then edit the script and regenerate to keep content creation moving whenever the material changes.

A long-form creator channel editor with an episode list and a media library grid of reusable b-roll clips, a creator card and green Orby mascot, on a sky blue background.

Long-form and creator channels

Stop sourcing fresh stock for every episode, podcast, or repurposing project. Generate unlimited b-roll on demand to power a YouTube video generator workflow, keeping a consistent look for creators across hundreds of episodes.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How the AI b-roll generator works

Create cinematic b-roll in four steps, taking you from a written prompt to polished, ready-to-cut footage.

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Step 1: Choose your style

Pick a format, aspect ratio, and visual style, then set the mood and scene direction.

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Step 2: Write your prompt

Describe the scene you want or drop in a reference image, and the system will plan the shot.

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Step 3: Generate the footage

The AI renders cinematic b-roll with smooth motion in minutes, no stock library or filming needed.

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Step 4: Refine and export

Adjust pacing, transitions, and colour, then export in any ratio for ads, social, or YouTube.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is an AI b-roll generator and how does it work?

An AI b-roll generator turns a text prompt or reference image into ready-to-cut footage. This AI tool reads your script, identifies the scenes you need, and generates cinematic cutaways, product shots, and motion backgrounds for a faceless video or any project.

Does AI b-roll deliver professional results on screen?

Yes. Footage comes from leading models available in HeyGen like Sora, Veo, Kling, and Seedance, with fluid motion, realistic lighting, and depth. Refine pacing, transitions, and colour grading inside the AI video generator so every scene delivers professional results.

Do I have to trawl stock sites or Pexels for b-roll footage?

No. Rather than trawling stock sites like Pexels, the generator intelligently identifies the scenes your script needs and creates fresh b-roll footage on demand. You also keep a media library of generated clips to reuse across projects.

Can I generate b-roll from my own videos and images?

Yes. Drop in your own videos and images, and the system adds natural motion, pans, and camera moves. It’s the fastest way to turn existing assets into footage for a product video, with no reshoot or stock subscription.

Can I upload my own video and add b-roll footage with the AI-powered editor?

Yes. Upload your video and the AI-powered editor lets you add b-roll footage wherever it strengthens your message. Adding relevant cutaways helps enhance your videos and makes your content look polished, without hours of manual editing.

Can I add subtitles and captions to b-roll with one click?

Yes. The subtitle generator adds subtitles and captions in one click, then syncs them to your voiceover. Download a shareable video file in any aspect ratio, with the subtitle track burned in or kept separate.

Can I use AI b-roll commercially in ads and client projects?

Yes. Footage generated on a paid plan comes with full commercial rights for ads, product launches, and client work. Drop clips into an AI ad maker workflow or any deliverable. Free exports include a watermark; paid plans remove it and unlock full commercial use.

How much b-roll can I generate, and is there a limit on clips?

You can batch-create environment clips, product close-ups, and motion backgrounds in the App Library before your main edit. Paid plans unlock unlimited generations, so you can build a full library of cutaways for a campaign or channel without per-clip fees.

Why use a b-roll generator instead of a stock footage library?

Stock libraries offer generic clips that other brands also use, and licensing fees add up. A b-roll generator creates footage for your exact scene and brand, so visuals feel original. Pair it with a video script generator to plan and produce everything in one place.

Does the b-roll generator fit my editing workflow and integrations?

Yes. The scene-based interface fits into an existing video editing workflow, with API integration for batch jobs. Generated b-rolls match the vibe of your project, so cutaways drop straight into your timeline without breaking your creative flow.

Is the AI b-roll generator free, and what do paid plans include?

You can start for free with no credit card and generate footage to test the workflow, with a watermark on free exports. Paid plans from $24 per month remove the watermark and unlock higher resolution, longer videos and full commercial rights.

Can I add a voiceover to b-roll and download the finished video?

Yes. Chain generated clips with a presenter, AI voice generator narration, music, and captions in the same project. Everything renders together on one timeline, and you can download the finished video in HD or share it straight to your channels.

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