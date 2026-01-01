Stop repeating yourself
Turn your most effective pitch into a reusable, avatar-led video using HeyGen’s PDF/PPT to video feature so your pitch deck speaks for you, even when you're not in the room.
Sales should move fast, but video production doesn’t. With HeyGen, you can turn sales ideas into professional-grade videos instantly so your team can focus on closing, not creating content.
Turn your most effective pitch into a reusable, avatar-led video using HeyGen’s PDF/PPT to video feature so your pitch deck speaks for you, even when you're not in the room.
With custom script-based video generation, you can instantly produce personalised sales intros, product walkthroughs, and follow-ups so your team scales their best messages without lifting a finger.
Interactive avatars act as AI SDRs that engage prospects in real time, answering questions, guiding buyers through offerings, and booking meetings at any time of the day.
Use HeyGen’s screen recording with avatar overlay to create quick, clear walkthroughs that guide prospects through complex features, saving time on live demos and increasing deal velocity.
Easily edit videos to keep pitches up to date and expand into new markets with translation into 175+ languages and dialects, complete with AI voiceovers and proofreading.
Turn your most effective pitch into a reusable, avatar-led video using HeyGen’s PDF/PPT to video feature so your pitch deck speaks for you, even when you're not in the room.
With custom script-based video generation, you can instantly produce personalised sales intros, product walkthroughs, and follow-ups so your team scales their best messages without lifting a finger.
Interactive avatars act as AI SDRs that engage prospects in real time, answering questions, guiding buyers through offerings, and booking meetings at any time of the day.
Use HeyGen’s screen recording with avatar overlay to create quick, clear walkthroughs that guide prospects through complex features, saving time on live demos and increasing deal velocity.
Easily edit videos to keep pitches up to date and expand into new markets with translation into 175+ languages and dialects, complete with AI voiceovers and proofreading.
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with personalised videos.
From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with personalised videos.
HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings around the clock.
HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings around the clock.
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
Create scalable, high-impact sales presentations that educate buyers and move deals forward before you even get on the call.
From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with personalised videos.
From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with personalised videos.
HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings around the clock.
HeyGen's interactive avatars act as virtual AI SDRs to answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings around the clock.
Repeating the same sales pitch on every call
Static decks and cold outreach that don’t stand out
Delayed follow-ups because of manual content creation
Costly, slow video production and localisation timelines
Missed opportunities outside business hours
Messaging inconsistencies across reps and regions
Turn pitch decks into reusable avatar-led videos
Send personalised outreach at scale with AI video
Use avatar-led screen recordings for fast, clear walkthroughs
Localise videos instantly in 175+ languages and dialects
Qualify leads 24/7 with interactive AI SDRs that engage
Keep your messaging fresh with easy in-platform editing
Repeating the same sales pitch on every call
Static decks and cold outreach that don’t stand out
Delayed follow-ups because of manual content creation
Costly, slow video production and localisation timelines
Missed opportunities outside business hours
Messaging inconsistencies across reps and regions
Turn pitch decks into reusable avatar-led videos
Send personalised outreach at scale with AI video
Use avatar-led screen recordings for fast, clear walkthroughs
Localise videos instantly in 175+ languages and dialects
Qualify leads 24/7 with interactive AI SDRs that engage
Keep your messaging fresh with easy in-platform editing
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This customer story shows how Pyne used HeyGen to lift product demo completion rates by 10 times and speed up user activation across the B2B SaaS lifecycle.
This customer story shows how Pyne used HeyGen to lift product demo completion rates by 10 times and speed up user activation across the B2B SaaS lifecycle.
This guide is a practical playbook for marketers who want to convert prospects and retain customers using targeted BOFU video content with HeyGen's AI video platform.
This guide is a practical playbook for marketers who want to convert prospects and retain customers using targeted BOFU video content with HeyGen's AI video platform.
This guide will explore the power of personalised video for marketing and the top five use cases that drive engagement, increase conversions, and strengthen customer relationships.
This guide will explore the power of personalised video for marketing and the top five use cases that drive engagement, increase conversions, and strengthen customer relationships.
An AI-powered sales enablement video uses HeyGen’s AI tools for sales videos with synthetic voices and human-like avatars. These personalised videos help sales teams deliver engaging, scalable communication for outreach, demos, proposals and follow-ups, making AI sales videos an effective way to stand out without cameras, studios or complex production.
AI sales videos enhance every stage: prospecting with personalised videos, engaging buyers with demos, accelerating deals through tailored proposals, nurturing via AI video outreach, and driving post-sale upsells. This consistent, scalable communication helps reps build trust, strengthen relationships, and close deals faster with impactful, human-like video messages at scale.
HeyGen makes creating AI sales videos simple with the most natural avatars, customisable hosts, and synthetic voices. Combined with multilingual support, fast rendering, and studio-quality output, HeyGen empowers teams to create personalised videos for sales outreach—professional, authentic, and consistent—without needing recording equipment, editing skills, or lengthy production processes.
HeyGen personalises AI sales videos by inserting dynamic fields like names, companies, or industries into scripts. This makes AI video outreach more impactful, creating personalised videos at scale. Reps deliver messages that feel one-to-one without re-recording, ensuring each prospect receives relevant, engaging communication tailored to their needs and priorities.
To create AI sales outreach videos, choose a HeyGen avatar or digital twin, write your script, personalise with variables, and generate instantly with synthetic voices. These personalised videos can be shared by email, CRM, or LinkedIn, making AI video outreach professional, consistent, and scalable while maintaining authenticity and a strong brand presence.
Yes. With HeyGen, you can instantly translate training videos into more than 175 languages and dialects. This makes your training scalable and accessible across different regions.
Interactive avatars act as AI SDRs — they can answer FAQs, guide buyers through your product, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7. You can embed them in your website or product experience to scale top-of-funnel engagement.
By removing expensive equipment, studios and production teams, HeyGen reduces both costs and lead times, while still delivering high-quality, professional training videos.
Explore more use cases
See how teams in different industries use HeyGen to create professional videos at scale.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.