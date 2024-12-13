Keynotes - Use Case
Deliver polished keynotes without tying up executive time
Transform your vision into video with engaging, professional company keynotes. With HeyGen, you can produce studio-quality keynotes featuring your executive team without ever stepping in front of a camera. No scheduling hassles. No production delays. No reshoots. You can even edit up until the last second.
Benefits and value
Elevate your message with realistic AI avatars and custom scripts
Skip the stage fright with custom AI avatars
Whether it's your CEO, CMO, or a guest, HeyGen's photorealistic AI avatars let you feature your speakers without the need for travel, studio time, or memorizing scripts. Create custom avatars of your executives to deliver keynotes that feel personal, polished, and on-brand. With consistent delivery and zero production overhead, you can scale brand storytelling like never before.
Refine your message with script-based editing
Forget reshoots and production delays. HeyGen makes it easy to control every word of your keynote with intuitive script-based editing. Adjust your messaging on the fly, personalize intros for different audiences, and maintain brand tone across every video. You’re in complete command. Revise a line, and your presenter updates in seconds. It’s video production, simplified for marketing agility.
Localize effortlessly, and make it accessible everywhere
Reach global audiences with AI-powered localization in over 170 languages and dialects. HeyGen supports multilingual voiceovers, subtitle generation, and regional avatar delivery—all with a few clicks. Whether you're targeting enterprise customers or partners, your keynote feels native, authentic, and inclusive. Additionally, built-in accessibility features, such as captions and diverse voice options, ensure your message resonates across every screen.
2025 HeyGen Keynote
See if you can spot AI vs real footage!
FAQ
Yes. HeyGen allows you to create custom avatars of your team, including executives. With just a short video and voice sample, we can generate lifelike digital presenters who can deliver content with your brand's voice and authority.
AI Studio, HeyGen’s script-based editor, lets you revise the video at any time. Simply edit the script, and the video will regenerate with the changes—no need to reshoot or re-edit.
HeyGen supports over 170 languages and dialects with native-sounding voiceovers and automatic subtitles. You can generate localized versions of your keynote for each market without re-recording.
HeyGen-produced keynote videos are great for on-demand distribution (email, social, landing pages),and as pre-recorded sessions for live events or internal town halls.
With Brand Kit, you can customize everything—from avatar clothing and backgrounds to fonts and colors. Upload your own visuals or use branded templates to stay consistent across teams and campaigns.
Absolutely. HeyGen supports team-based editing and review workflows so marketers, execs, and designers can collaborate in one place without the back-and-forth.
Yes. You can upload slides, videos, charts, and other media directly into your video. HeyGen lets you sync visuals with your script for a polished, presentation-style flow.
AI keynote videos can be embedded on landing pages, shared via email campaigns, published on social channels, or used in webinars. Many marketing teams also repurpose them for partner enablement or internal briefings.
Getting started is easy. You can sign up for a free trial to see how it works. From there, you can choose an avatar, upload your script, and start building your video in minutes. Our onboarding team is available to guide you through best practices for executive videos, localization, and branding.