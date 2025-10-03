Workday is the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. The Workday platform is built with AI at its core to help customers elevate people, streamline work, and move their business forward for the long term. It’s used by more than 11,000 organisations around the world and across industries, from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500.

As a global leader, Workday produces a vast and growing library of multimedia content, much of which must be localised for diverse international audiences. With more than 50 languages supported and stakeholder requests commonly spanning 10 to 15 languages per project, the scale and complexity of localisation presented mounting challenges.

"We were producing so much content—marketing videos, internal communications, long-form webinars—and we needed to get it into all these different languages," said Justin Meisinger, Program Manager on the Globalisation Production Team at Workday. "But the old way of doing it just didn’t scale."

The challenge wasn’t just scale. "When you're working with dozens of languages, keeping everything aligned with your brand voice is incredibly difficult. It’s not just about translating words, it’s about preserving tone, intent, and clarity." The introduction of HeyGen transformed Workday’s approach to video.

Rethinking the localisation workflow

Before HeyGen, Workday relied exclusively on manual processes, which slowed down production and restricted the projects the team could support. "It wasn’t just expensive, it was limiting our ability to say yes to the business," Meisinger said. "We were constantly balancing capacity against demand."

The traditional localisation workflow was built around human translators, voice actors, and post-production specialists, and took weeks or even months. The process included translators working on scripts, reviewers checking for accuracy, voice talent recording in sound studios, and an entire team stitching it all together.

“We have a huge portfolio of content, and when something changes, there’s usually only a small window for us to update a handful of videos and get them out on time,” said Johanna Stussy, Product Strategist at Workday.

This resource-intensive model also came with a hefty price tag. "We were spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on localisation," Meisinger said. "And sometimes we had to turn projects down, especially long-form videos like webinars, because it just wasn’t feasible with the resources we had."