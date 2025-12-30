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HeyGen for Business

Scale your team's video output, not your workload

HeyGen for Business gives your organisation 5x more generation capacity, interactive video for training, self-serve SSO, extended video limits, and more. Whether you're a startup or leading departments, HeyGen gives teams a shared, governed, and scalable way to create and localise video at speed, making it the best AI video platform for business.

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Used by teams at the world's most innovative companies.

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4.8/5 from 1,300+ reviews
G24.81,000+ reviews

The highest customer satisfaction on G2

HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need, and our customers agree. We're proud to hold the highest customer satisfaction rating on G2 across AI video generation, translation, and avatar quality. Here are some of the benefits our customers are realising:

10xfaster video production
40% increase in video watch time
5Xincrease in video asset output
5Xreturn on ad spend
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What is HeyGen for business?

The only HeyGen plan designed specifically for teams. Get workspace collaboration, 5x more generation capacity, and exclusive access to advanced AI video models, all with centralised billing.

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5x more generation power for AI images, audio and more.

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Generate and translate videos up to 60 min long

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Create 5 custom avatars for your organisation

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Add team members for workspace collaboration

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"HeyGen has allowed our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey

Learning Media Designer at Miro

Video creation just became your superpower

Create training, marketing, sales and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.

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Create

Create instantly with studio-quality results

Turn scripts, PDFs, and slide decks into lifelike avatar videos in minutes. No cameras. No editing timelines. No production overhead. Just fast, on-brand content from anyone on your team.

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Create instantly with studio-quality results
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Translate

One video, every language, every market

Translate existing content into 175+ languages with native-quality translations, accurate lip-sync, and built-in proofreading. HeyGen helps global teams reach new audiences in minutes, not months.

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One video, every language, every market
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Personalise

Personalise videos at scale with real human impact

Make every viewer feel seen. Create authentic, personalised videos that help sales, marketing, and training teams build stronger connections at every touchpoint, with no manual recording required.

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Personalise videos at scale with real human impact
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Integrations

Seamless integration with your existing workflows

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, and n8n to trigger video creation automatically. Generate personalised content from CRM updates, form fills, or any event in your stack.

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Seamless integration with your existing workflows
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Admin tools

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance

Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralised admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.

Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance

Access the latest video models

Your team gets access to Avatar IV, Sora 2, and Veo 3 – the most advanced AI video models available, all from one workspace.

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Avatar IV
The most advanced avatar technology. Extended video generation for up to 5 minutes with natural movement and expression.

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Sora 2
Generate creative video content with OpenAI's Sora 2. New possibilities for marketing and storytelling.

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Veo 3 
Premium video quality from Google's most advanced model. For content that needs the best.

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"We started with one video. That was all it took to see the impact. Once you experience it, it’s clear what this can unlock"

Mustafa Furniturewala

CTO at Coursera

Our pricing

Straightforward pricing designed for businesses

Business

$149/mo

$20/additional seat. Perfect for organisations that need a secure, scalable way for teams to create, personalise, and localise high-quality AI videos at speed.

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5x more generation capacity

5 custom avatars

Self-serve SAML/SSO

Interactive video for eLearning

SCORM export

Screen recording

Workspace collaboration

Video draft commenting and editing

Invites and team management

Commercial usage rights for videos

Video translations up to 60 minutes

Priority processing

Scale your brand with centralised assets

Integrate with Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n and more

Centralised billing

Scale video across
every department

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.

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Marketing

Turn campaigns, blogs, and product launches into professional video in minutes. Create more content without adding headcount. Maintain brand consistency across every asset.

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Sales
Localisation
Internal comms
Marketing
Use cases

100+ creator use cases for AI video generator

From social media and video ads to marketing and training, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need.

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L&D and training teams

Turn slides and documents into scalable training videos with AI avatars and quick updates.

Customer success teams

Customer onboarding videos with AI. Reduce support tickets and speed up adoption in 175+ languages.

Marketing teams

Create marketing videos in minutes. Launch campaigns faster across every channel and language.

Compliance training teams

Create scalable compliance training videos. Standardise policies quickly across teams and languages.

Sales teams

Create personalised sales videos at scale. Boost responses with outreach, demos and enablement.

Agencies

Scale agency video production. Deliver client content in minutes in more than 175 languages.

Product marketing teams

Launch product videos on day one. Ship demos, enablement, and updates in 175+ languages.

Internal comms teams

Create internal comms videos employees actually watch. Share updates quickly across teams and languages.

Enterprise-grade features, self-service setup

Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every step of video creation.

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SAML/SSO

Enable secure, frictionless team access with enterprise-grade single sign-on (SSO) and identity management.

Centralised billing

Organisation-wide billing in one place. No more reconciling multiple subscriptions.

Commercial usage rights

Create and publish videos with confidence, with full commercial rights included for business use.

Ready to integrate

Connect to Zapier, HubSpot, Make, n8n, and more. Create videos within your existing workflows.

Team management

Control roles, permissions, and shared assets to keep every team aligned and on-brand.

Priority processing

Faster video generation with priority rendering. Business users go to the front of the queue.

5x more generation usage

Get far more monthly generative capacity than individual plans, so you can create at scale without running into limits.

Videos up to 60 minutes

Create and translate videos up to 60 minutes. Long-form training, webinars and presentations supported.

Key capabilities businesses rely on

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.

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Digital twin

Turn any team member into a scalable presenter. One recording creates an avatar that can appear in unlimited videos.

Voice cloning

Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording to maintain consistent tone and energy across all videos.

Easy updates

Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no delays. Keep content up to date so you always have the best videos available.

Collaboration

Work together in shared workspaces where teams can review, comment, and refine videos. Create faster and stay aligned without long feedback cycles.

Captions and subtitles

Add accurate captions and subtitles automatically for clear, accessible viewing. Ideal for global, muted, or multi-channel content.

Brand kit

Upload your brand elements to keep every video consistent. Keep colours, fonts, and logos unified across your entire library for every user.

Resources

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform.

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Start creating videos with HeyGen Academy

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How companies bring stories to life with HeyGen

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Insights from the 2026 AI trends report

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Used by leading businesses to scale video production

Give your team the full power of HeyGen, with privacy, governance and security built in. Scale your workspace easily with flexible seats, credits and admin controls.

Miro

"It has empowered our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer

HeyGen for business built for every team

Discover how Marketing, Sales, L&D, Product, and Customer Success teams use HeyGen to drive growth and engagement.

MarketingCompliance trainingProduct marketingCustomer successInternal communications teamsAgenciesSalesLearning and development

Have questions? We’ve got answers

What is HeyGen for Business?

HeyGen for Business is a team-focused AI video platform designed for organisations that need secure collaboration, shared usage, and scalable video creation. It includes pooled credits, admin controls, SSO, and governance features not available on individual plans. It also provides the power of an AI video generator for business, purpose-built for global teams.

How is the Business plan different from the other plans?

Individual plans are designed for personal video creation. The Business plan is designed for teams, offering shared workspaces, pooled credits, lower-cost seats, centralised billing, custom roles, and enterprise-ready authentication and security.

How do pooled credits work?

Every Business workspace receives a monthly pool of generative credits that all users share. Seats do not increase the pool, but admins can add usage through auto top-up or add-on packs for predictable scaling.

Can my team collaborate in HeyGen?

Yes. Teams can work together in shared workspaces to review, comment on, and refine videos collaboratively. Shared assets, templates, avatars, and brand kits help everyone stay aligned.

Does HeyGen support translation and localisation?

Absolutely. You can translate any video into over 175 languages and dialects with natural lip-sync and built-in proofreading. This enables global communication and training to be fast, consistent and cost-effective.

Is HeyGen for Business secure?

Yes. HeyGen for Business includes SSO, role-based access, and enterprise-grade security. HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, CCPA, and Data Privacy Framework compliant, with strict controls to safeguard your data.

Is HeyGen suitable for large organisations?

Yes. The Business plan is designed for companies with 100 to 100,000 employees. It helps teams adopt AI video quickly with a simple setup, flexible seat management, and the option to move up to Enterprise plans when you’re ready.

What kinds of videos can my team create?

Teams can create any type of video, such as training, onboarding, product explainers, internal communications, marketing content, sales outreach, customer support tutorials, and more. You can generate, update, and localise videos in minutes using the best AI video generator for business.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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