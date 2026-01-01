What if you could create a complete, professional video just by describing your idea, without timelines, manual editing, or complex setup?

That’s exactly what Video Agent does. Video Agent is HeyGen’s first prompt-native creative engine, designed to turn a single prompt into a finished video. Script, visuals, voiceover, pacing, and captions are all generated automatically.

Whether you’re brainstorming a product explainer, an advertisement, or a short story, Video Agent helps you bring ideas to life in minutes.

Create with Video Agent

From your HeyGen dashboard, click Video Agent to get started.

Begin by typing your prompt. Describe what you want the video to be about, including tone, purpose, or audience if needed.

Next, choose the avatar you want to use. You can select one of your custom avatars or choose from HeyGen’s public avatars. Then select your desired video length, ranging from a few seconds up to three minutes.

You can also add assets or media, choose a layout, and adjust any optional settings before clicking Generate.

Review the video plan

After you click Generate, Video Agent presents a video plan. This is a summary of how the system intends to structure your video, including pacing and flow.

You can review the plan and provide feedback directly in the chat to request changes. If everything looks good, simply respond with Proceed to continue.

Once confirmed, HeyGen automatically generates the full video. This includes the script, voiceover, visuals, pacing, and captions—no additional setup required.

Refine and edit your video

When your video is ready, you can make adjustments by opening it and selecting Edit.

From there, you can update the script, swap or upload avatars, change the voice or tone, replace visuals, and add background music. Visuals can be replaced by generating new media, selecting from HeyGen’s stock library, or uploading your own assets. You can also adjust captions, reorder scenes, or merge scenes together.

For deeper control, open the project in AI Studio. This gives you full access to advanced editing features such as transitions, pacing, and detailed scene customization.