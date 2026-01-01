Instant Highlights is designed to take your long videos and automatically transform them into short, engaging highlight reels. Instead of spending hours manually scrubbing through content, you can let HeyGen’s AI identify the best moments and turn them into clips that are ready to share. This feature is currently in Beta and available to both free and paid users.

Select Instant Highlights from apps

From your HeyGen dashboard, go to Apps and select Instant Highlights. Choose your video source by uploading a file from your computer or pasting a YouTube or Google Drive link. Once your video is added, click Get Highlights.

Choose language and instructions

Select the input language or allow HeyGen to auto-detect it. Instant Highlights works in the video’s original language. If you need translations later, you can use HeyGen’s video translation features. In the instructions box, guide the AI by describing what you want it to focus on.

Set clip preferences

Choose the duration for each highlight clip. Then select your aspect ratio, either 16:9 or 9:16. You can also decide whether captions should be turned on or off.

Generate and review highlights

Click Submit, and HeyGen will generate polished highlight clips for you, organized in a dedicated folder. When the highlights are ready, open the folder, click on a highlight, and review it. From there, you can share or download the clip.