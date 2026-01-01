If you want to make sure your translations sound just as natural as the original, Proofread is your built-in quality check for translated videos and captions. In this lesson, you’ll learn how to start a Proofread project, review and edit translations, and generate a polished final version.

Start a Proofread project

To begin, click Create Video and select Translate a Video. Upload your video file or paste a link from YouTube or Google Drive. Once the video is loaded, click Next to continue.

HeyGen will automatically detect the source language, but you can set it manually if needed. Choose your target output language, then open Advanced for additional options.

Configure advanced translation options

In Advanced settings, you can upload your own voice file, apply a brand glossary to keep terminology consistent, and enable dynamic duration so timing adjusts naturally across languages.

You can also choose whether to enable lip sync, remove background sound, match the original video specs, create a collection for batch actions and the multilingual player, turn captions on or off, and apply voice enhancement for clearer narration. If you already have subtitles, you can upload SRT or ASS files.

When everything looks right, click Review and Edit. Processing may take a few minutes depending on video length.

Review and edit your translation

Once processing is complete, the Proofread video will appear in your video library. Open it to begin reviewing.

Alongside the video, you’ll see the translated script. Here, you can edit text, adjust phrasing, and choose a different narration voice. You can also create a custom voice clone if needed.

Preview the video to check pronunciation, pacing, and overall flow.

Use additional Proofread tools

From the three-dot menu, you can download the script as an Excel file, translation SRT, or original transcript SRT. This allows you to edit the script offline and re-upload it when ready.

You can also highlight any word to view its phonetic spelling, helping you fine-tune pronunciation with precision.

Generate the final result

When you’re satisfied with the script and translation, click Generate Result. Before generating, you can choose to include captions or translate audio only if you don’t want lip sync enabled.

Invite a professional proofreader

If you’d like a native speaker to review your translation, you can hire a certified HeyGen proofreader through contra.com.

To grant access, click Invite Proofreaders and add their email or copy the Proofread link. Alternatively, go to the Projects tab, place your video in a folder, click the folder’s three-dot menu, select Share, and invite the proofreader by email.

The proofreader only needs a HeyGen account of any plan type and will only see the folder you’ve shared.