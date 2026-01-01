Once a video has finished processing in HeyGen, it opens on the Share Page, the central hub for reviewing, collaborating, and distributing your content. From here, you can watch your video, toggle captions on or off, and return to editing if adjustments are needed. The Share Page is designed to be more than just a playback screen; it’s where collaboration and distribution come together.

Feedback is simple and interactive. Quick emoji reactions allow viewers to give instant responses, while timestamped comments make collaboration precise. Teammates can pause at any moment in the video, leave notes directly on the timeline, and even reply to one another, creating threaded conversations tied to specific points. This makes it easy to suggest edits, approve sections, or highlight improvements without confusion.

When it’s time to share your video, the Share Page gives you multiple options. You can keep it internal by sharing with teammates or folders, open it up to your entire workspace, or generate a public link that requires no sign-in. For sensitive content, password protection adds another layer of security. Beyond HeyGen, videos can be embedded on websites, posted to social platforms, included in email campaigns, or exported as GIF previews.

Downloads are available in multiple formats to suit different workflows. You can save a video in high resolution up to 4K, export as SCORM for LMS platforms, or download audio-only versions and captions for repurposing. This flexibility ensures the same piece of content can serve many channels.

The Share Page also provides insight into performance. You can track views, watch time, completion rates, and downloads, giving you a clear picture of audience engagement. A detailed viewer log shows who has accessed the video, offering transparency for internal reviews or external campaigns.

Translation is built directly into the Share Page. You can translate scripts, captions, or both, and generate multiple language versions at once. Once translations are complete, the Multi-Lingual Player activates, allowing viewers to switch languages from a dropdown menu without leaving the page.

With all these capabilities in one place, feedback, sharing, analytics, and translation, the Share Page transforms the final step of video creation into a collaborative and scalable experience. It’s the space where your work is refined, approved, and released to your audience.