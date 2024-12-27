This comprehensive 2025 guide lists 35 top venture capital firms, accelerators, and incubators in San Francisco to help startup founders find the right investors and programs to scale their companies.
San Francisco remains the global epicenter for startup funding in 2025. The Bay Area secured $90 billion in venture funding in 2024 alone—representing 57% of all U.S. venture capital. For founders building the next generation of tech companies, getting funded here means accessing not just capital, but the world's best mentorship, networks, and talent.
This guide lists the 35 most active venture capital firms, accelerators, and incubators in San Francisco. Whether you're raising your first $50K or your next $50M, you'll find the right funding partner here. We've organized this by funding type (VCs, accelerators, and incubators) and included specific details on investment stages, check sizes, and application processes.
Why video matters for fundraising: In today's competitive funding environment, founders who create professional pitch videos, product demos, and founder introduction videos close deals faster. HeyGen helps 85,000+ companies create studio-quality videos in minutes without cameras or production crews—turning scripts into compelling visual stories that grab investor attention. With special discounts for Y Combinator and Techstars graduates through the HeyGen for Startups program, early-stage companies can create unlimited pitch videos, product demos, and investor updates at a fraction of traditional video production costs.
Part 1: Top San Francisco venture capital firms
1. Sequoia Capital
Website: https://www.sequoiacap.com
Location: Menlo Park, CA
Sequoia Capital leads Silicon Valley's VC landscape with $56 billion under management.
Investment focus:
- Stage: Seed to growth (seed averages $8M, Series B+ averages $67M)
- Sectors: AI, enterprise software, consumer tech, fintech, healthcare
- Notable portfolio: Apple, Google, Airbnb, Stripe, Zoom, DoorDash
What makes them unique:
- Arc Program provides pre-seed founders with company-building immersion
- Scout Program has funded 1,000+ companies through individual scouts
- Responsible for backing companies that represent 25%+ of NASDAQ's total value
How to apply: Visit sequoiacap.com or secure warm introductions through their extensive network
HeyGen advantage: Sequoia partners review 5,000+ opportunities annually. Stand out with a professional pitch video that communicates your vision in 60 seconds—something text alone cannot achieve.
2. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)
Website: https://a16z.com
Location: Menlo Park, CA / San Francisco, CA
Andreessen Horowitz manages $46 billion across AI, crypto, bio, consumer, and enterprise sectors.
Investment details:
- Check size: $1.5M+ seed through growth stage
- Investment approach: Stage-agnostic, sector-focused
- Key wins: Airbnb, Coinbase, GitHub, Stripe, OpenAI, Meta
Program highlights:
- Speedrun accelerator for early-stage companies
- Operator-heavy partnership (many partners are former founders)
- Full operational support: product, recruiting, marketing, sales
Application: Apply at a16z.com or engage through their active social media presence
Video fundraising tip: a16z values bold vision. Create AI avatar videos explaining your big idea in multiple formats—investor deck voiceovers, product walk-throughs, and founder story videos.
3. Accel Partners
Website: https://www.accel.com
Location: Palo Alto, CA
Accel pioneered early-stage investing with legendary wins like Facebook ($12.7M became $6.6B at IPO).
Investment stats:
- Portfolio: 99 unicorns, 44 IPOs, 371 acquisitions
- Stage focus: Seed ($4.5M average) through Series B ($35M+)
- Sectors: Enterprise SaaS, consumer internet, fintech, infrastructure
Notable investments: Slack, Dropbox, Atlassian, Spotify, Notion, Figma
Recent activity: Raised $650M+ in 2024-2025 for AI and cybersecurity investments
Contact: accel.com (warm introductions preferred)
Founder advantage: Accel looks for "prepared minds." Use HeyGen's video translation to create pitch videos in multiple languages, demonstrating global market vision from day one.
4. Benchmark Capital
Website: https://www.benchmark.com
Location: San Francisco, CA (Sand Hill Road)
Benchmark's unique equal-partnership model creates aligned incentives across all five general partners.
Investment approach:
- Check range: $500K-$50M (typically $1M-$10M early-stage)
- Partnership: Takes board seats with every investment
- Current fund: $425M focused on intensive founder support
Success stories: eBay, Uber (11% stake worth $9.4B), Twitter, Snapchat, Dropbox, Discord
What's different: All five partners share identical ownership, compensation, and decision-making authority—creating collective accountability
Apply: benchmark.com (all partners collectively review)
Video edge: Benchmark values authentic founder stories. Clone your voice and appearance to create consistent, professional investor updates without filming every time.
5. Founders Fund
Website: https://foundersfund.com
Location: San Francisco, CA
Peter Thiel's Founders Fund backs "revolutionary technologies" with a contrarian, founder-friendly approach.
Investment philosophy:
- "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters"
- Focus: Hard tech, aerospace, defense, biotech, deep science
- Capital: $17 billion under management
Portfolio highlights: SpaceX, Palantir, Facebook, Airbnb, Stripe, Neuralink, Anduril
Partner profile: Former founders and operators practicing "maximum support, minimum interference"
Contact: foundersfund.com for transformative, contrarian technology
HeyGen use case: Hard tech requires complex explanations. Create product demo videos with AI avatars walking through technical concepts that would take 20 slides to explain.
6. Lightspeed Venture Partners
Website: https://lsvp.com
Location: Menlo Park, CA
Lightspeed manages $25B+ with a "depth is our center of gravity" philosophy and deep AI expertise.
Investment terms:
- Check size: $2M-$25M across seed through growth
- Focus areas: Enterprise software, consumer tech, healthcare, fintech, AI
- Global presence: Menlo Park, San Francisco, London, India, Israel, Singapore
Key investments: Snap (first investor, 2012), Affirm, Epic Games, Nutanix, Guardant Health, Carta
Unique angle: Research Hub emphasizes domain expertise—known as "AI founders' first call"
Reach out: lsvp.com or [email protected]
Video strategy: Show technical depth through tutorial videos explaining your product's architecture and competitive advantages.
7. Greylock Partners
Website: https://greylock.com
Location: Menlo Park, CA / San Francisco, CA
Greylock (founded 1965) focuses on being "first partner not just first investor"—80%+ of investments are first institutional checks.
Recent activity:
- Fund 17: $1 billion (announced 2024) targeting AI-first companies
- Greylock Edge Program: 3-month pre-idea through seed program with flexible financing
Portfolio: Facebook, LinkedIn, Airbnb, Dropbox, Discord, Figma, Roblox, Coinbase
Partners: Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn founder), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind/Inflection)
Apply: greylock.com ("many start on a whiteboard")
Pitch preparation: Greylock partners early. Create explainer videos even at the idea stage to visualize your vision before building the product.
8. Kleiner Perkins
Website: https://www.kleinerperkins.com
Location: Menlo Park, CA (Sand Hill Road)
Kleiner Perkins brings 52 years of VC experience as "perhaps Silicon Valley's most famous venture firm."
Track record:
- Backed: Amazon ($8M became $1B+), Google, Genentech, Airbnb, Robinhood, Instacart
- Returns: 250+ IPOs, 300+ acquisitions across $10B invested
- Recent raise: $2B in 2024 focused on AI efficiency
Sectors: Enterprise, consumer, healthcare, fintech, hardtech
Contact: kleinerperkins.com or [email protected]
Video advantage: Legacy firms value polish. HeyGen's templates help you create professional investor presentations that match their expectations.
9. Index Ventures
Website: https://www.indexventures.com
Location: San Francisco, CA (offices in London, NYC, Geneva)
Index Ventures operates as one unified global team with $2.3B in latest funds (2024).
Investment approach:
- "We invest in who you are, not just what you do"
- Stage: Seed through IPO (long-term partnerships)
- Focus: Enterprise software, consumer tech, gaming, fintech, security, AI/data
Portfolio companies: Figma (13-year partnership to 2024 IPO), Wiz, Scale AI, Roblox, Datadog, Dropbox, Robinhood
Resources: "Scaling Through Chaos" guidebook with 15 years of growth insights
Apply: indexventures.com (global team evaluates collectively)
Founder tip: International founders can use HeyGen's 170+ language support to create pitch materials in English with perfect pronunciation and lip-sync.
10. First Round Capital
Website: https://firstround.com
Location: San Francisco, CA / Philadelphia, PA
First Round revolutionized seed investing with a founder-focused model that charges no fees and takes no board seats.
Investment details:
- Check size: $500K-$5M (pre-revenue to Series A)
- Investments: 1,100+ companies including Uber, Square, Notion, Roblox, Warby Parker
- NVCA: Named Venture Firm of the Year
Unique platform:
- No board seats, no fees—founders keep control
- First Round Review (editorial publication)
- Dorm Room Fund (student startups), Graduate Fund (recent grads)
Apply: firstround.com (values compelling, contrarian insights over traction)
Video content: First Round published extensive founder content. Create founder introduction videos showing your personality and vision—what they value most.
Part 2: San Francisco's elite startup accelerators
11. Y Combinator
Website: https://www.ycombinator.com
Location: San Francisco, CA (moved from Mountain View in 2023)
Y Combinator ranks as the world's #1 startup accelerator since 2005.
Program details:
- Duration: 3 months, 4 batches annually (expanded in 2025)
- Investment: $500,000 ($125K for 7% equity + $375K uncapped SAFE with MFN)
- Acceptance rate: 1.5-3% (125-150 companies per batch)
Success metrics:
- 5,000+ companies funded, $600B+ combined valuation
- 70% survival rate (far exceeds industry average)
- Portfolio: Airbnb, Stripe, Dropbox, Reddit, Coinbase, DoorDash, Instacart
Program highlights:
- Weekly partner dinners and office hours
- Demo Day with top investors
- Lifetime access to 5,000+ alumni (YC Bookface)
- $4M+ in perks and credits
Application: Rolling applications at apply.ycombinator.comNext deadline: November 10, 2025 (Winter 2026 batch)
Video requirements: YC applications require founder videos. Use HeyGen to practice and perfect your pitch before recording the final submission. Create unlimited versions to test different messaging angles.
12. 500 Global
Website: https://500.co
Location: Palo Alto, CA (presence in 20+ countries)
500 Global (formerly 500 Startups) operates as one of the world's most active early-stage investors.
Program structure:
- Duration: 4 months, rolling admissions 365 days/year
- Investment: $150,000 for 6% equity ($37,500 program fee)
- Portfolio: 2,400+ companies in 80+ nations
Track record:
- 35+ unicorns including Canva ($40B+ valuation), Credit Karma ($8.4B exit), Twilio, Grab
- CB Insights: Among most active accelerators globally (929 deals annually 2020-2022)
Focus areas:
- Distribution, design, data, growth hacks
- Strong emphasis on go-to-market strategies
- Diversity: 50% people of color, 50% women on team
Apply: 500.co (rolling basis)
Global advantage: Use HeyGen's video localization to translate your Demo Day pitch into multiple languages—500 Global's international network requires global-ready materials.
13. Alchemist Accelerator
Website: https://www.alchemistaccelerator.com
Location: San Francisco, CA (virtual program with optional co-working)
Alchemist exclusively serves enterprise startups (B2B and B2B2C) in a 6-month program.
Investment terms:
- Average investment: $25K net for ~5% equity
- Cohort size: 25 teams per class
- Requirements: Revenue from enterprises (not consumers)
Specialized tracks:
- Industrial IoT
- FinTech/Cybersecurity
- Climate Tech
- Digital Health
Results:
- 300+ companies presented at Demo Days
- 150+ raised $500K+ institutional seed investment
- $1.2B+ total capital raised
- Notable exits: Cisco, Dropbox, Box, Square
Backers: Khosla Ventures, DFJ, Cisco, GE, Siemens, Salesforce
Next class: January 12, 2026 (deadline: December 27, 2024)Apply: alchemistaccelerator.com
Enterprise demo strategy: B2B sales require clear ROI demonstration. Create product demo videos showing enterprise use cases and customer testimonials with AI avatars.
14. Techstars San Francisco
Website: https://www.techstars.com/accelerators/san-francisco
Location: San Francisco, CA (launched 2024)
Techstars San Francisco joins the global Techstars network as the newest Bay Area program.
Program details:
- Duration: 13 weeks
- Investment: Up to $120,000 ($20K cash + $100K convertible note for 6% equity)
- Focus: Deep Tech, AI, Enterprise SaaS
Techstars global network:
- 3,200+ companies funded, $79B+ combined market cap
- 100+ companies valued at $100M+, 19 unicorns
- Successes: SendGrid (IPO), ClassPass ($1B+ valuation), Chainalysis, PillPack (Amazon acquisition)
Resources:
- 10,000+ mentors globally
- 10,000+ investors
- 4,000+ alumni
- $4M+ in perks
Application: techstars.com (rolling review, priority for on-time submissions)
Next deadline: November 19, 2025 (March 2026 cohort)
Mentor preparation: Techstars involves dozens of mentor meetings. Record intro videos explaining your startup that mentors can watch before meetings to maximize session value.
15. Plug and Play Tech Center
Website: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com
Location: Sunnyvale, CA (440 N Wolfe Rd)
Plug and Play operates an open innovation platform connecting startups with 500+ corporate partners.
Unique model:
- Often takes zero equity (corporate partners pay into platform)
- 20+ industry-specific programs (3-6 months each)
- Sectors: Fintech, Insurtech, Health, Mobility, Enterprise, IoT, Supply Chain, Retail, Energy, Real Estate
Track record:
- 7,989+ investments, 2,027+ exits
- 35,000+ startups in network
- Early tenants: Google, PayPal
- Portfolio: Dropbox, Honey (PayPal $4B acquisition), Lending Club
Facilities: 150,000 sq ft building with co-working for 400+ startups
Application: Register on Playbook (invite-only) at plugandplaytechcenter.com
Corporate advantage: Create personalized video outreach to specific corporate partners using HeyGen—address their pain points with customized demos for each Fortune 500 partner.
16. StartX
Website: https://web.startx.com
Location: Palo Alto, CA (Stanford Research Park)
StartX offers the most founder-friendly terms globally: zero equity taken, zero fees charged.
Program structure:
- Duration: 6 months (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter cohorts)
- Cost: $0 (supported by $8M+ in grants from Stanford University)
- Eligibility: Stanford-connected founders only (students, alumni, professors, staff)
Success metrics:
- 700+ companies, 1,800+ founders backed
- 28 unicorns, 165 companies valued $100M+
- 93% venture-backed StartX companies still growing or acquired
- $40B+ combined portfolio valuation
- Average $24M raised per company
Resources:
- 1,800+ Stanford alumni founders
- 75+ tenured Stanford professors
- Wet lab and electronics prototyping facilities
- Stanford talent recruiting platform
New facility: Moving to The Link in Stanford Research Park (early 2027)
Apply: startx.com/apply (requires Stanford affiliation)
Stanford advantage: Create educational videos leveraging your Stanford research and academic credentials—StartX values academic rigor translated to commercial applications.
17. IndieBio
Website: https://indiebio.co
Location: San Francisco, CA (Dogpatch - American Industrial Center on 3rd St)
IndieBio operates as the world's largest biotech accelerator with 85,000 sq ft of laboratory space.
Investment terms:
- Duration: 4-6 months intensive program
- Investment: Up to $525,000 for ~8% equity
- Focus: Biotech, life sciences, climate tech using biology, therapeutics, sustainable materials
Facilities:
- Full wet lab built directly in offices
- Bio-safety labs, chemical labs, food labs
- Mechatronics, analytics, electrical engineering equipment
- Located 4 blocks from UCSF
Track record:
- 200+ companies since 2014
- Portfolio: Upside Foods, MycoWorks, Prellis Biologics ($14.5M Series B), NotCo
- SOSV (parent): $1.5B AUM, participates in 97% of follow-on rounds over $1M
Application: indiebio.co (PhDs review applications, verify scientific claims)
Biotech video strategy: Complex science requires clear communication. Use AI avatars to explain your research, mechanism of action, and clinical pathway in investor-friendly language.
18. AngelPad
Website: https://angelpad.com
Location: San Francisco, CA / New York, NY
AngelPad ranks as #1 U.S. Accelerator (MIT Seed Accelerator Rankings Project) with extreme selectivity.
Selection process:
- Acceptance rate: <1% (15 companies from 2,000+ applicants)
- Duration: 10-12 weeks intensive program
- Investment: $120,000 for 6-8% equity
Results:
- 150+ companies funded
- Average $14M in funding per company
- Portfolio: Postmates (Uber $2.65B acquisition), Buffer, Pipedrive, DroneDeploy
- Almost 10% of companies valued over $100M+
- $2.2B+ total raised
What's different:
- Small cohorts enable personalized attention
- Daily hands-on mentorship from founders Thomas Korte and Carine Magescas
- No traditional mentor model—founders work directly with you every day
Apply: angelpad.com (highly selective review)
Quality over quantity: AngelPad wants depth. Create detailed product demo videos showing your product-market fit evidence and customer validation—not just vision.
10. Bessemer Venture Partners
Website: https://www.bvp.com
Location: Menlo Park, CA / San Francisco, CA
Bessemer brings 113 years of investing history with $19-20B under management.
Investment focus:
- Sectors: AI/ML ($1B committed), cloud, biotech, cybersecurity, developer platforms, fintech
- Stage: Seed through growth
- Track record: 150+ IPOs/deSPACs, 390+ portfolio companies
Notable investments: Shopify, Twilio, LinkedIn, Pinterest, DocuSign, Toast
What's unique:
- "Autonomous investment model"—partners make independent decisions
- Famous "Anti-Portfolio" page lists missed opportunities (Apple, eBay)
- Published "Roadmaps" for each sector guide founder thinking
- Created annual Cloud 100 List
Contact: bvp.com or [email protected]
Video tip: Bessemer values conviction. Create detailed product videos showing your roadmap and long-term vision.
11. True Ventures
Website: https://trueventures.com
Location: Palo Alto, CA
True Ventures manages $3.8B+ focusing on pre-seed through Series A with deep hardware expertise.
Investment details:
- Initial investment: $1-2M targeting 20%+ ownership
- Focus: Consumer electronics, IoT, AI/ML, SaaS, developer tools, hardware
- Portfolio: Peloton, Fitbit, Ring, WordPress/Automattic, Blue Bottle Coffee
Resources:
- True Platform with Founder Camp events
- True University educational programs
- 40+ team members including 25+ serial entrepreneurs
- NVCA: Venture Firm of the Year (2018)
Apply: trueventures.com
Hardware advantage: Hardware requires clear demos. Use video walkthroughs to show physical products in action.
12. CRV (Charles River Ventures)
Website: https://www.crv.com
Location: Menlo Park, CA
CRV has invested since 1970 with "Power to the Person" philosophy favoring empowering software.
Investment approach:
- Stage: Seed and Series A
- Portfolio: DoorDash, Airtable, Patreon, Twitter (early), Zendesk, Vercel
- Speed: "We can get to 'yes' in 24 hours"
What's different:
- All partners are experienced entrepreneurs and operators
- Focus on developer tools and enterprise/consumer technology
- Recently returned $275M to LPs to refocus on early-stage core
Contact: crv.com or 415-960-3000
Fast decisions: CRV moves quickly. Have your pitch video ready to send within hours of initial contact.
13. Initialized Capital
Website: https://initialized.com
Location: San Francisco, CA
Initialized Capital (founded by Garry Tan, now Y Combinator CEO) backs founders at earliest stages.
Investment philosophy:
- "Never too early" approach—often before product-market fit
- Portfolio: 27 unicorns including Coinbase, Instacart, Cruise, Flexport, Opendoor, Rippling
- Combined portfolio value: $200B+
Management: $3.2B in assets, Managing Partner Brett Gibson leads quick decision-making
Unique process: Team votes immediately after founder meetings
Apply: Email at initialized.com
Pre-product pitch: Initialized invests early. Create vision videos explaining the problem and solution even before building the product.
14. DCVC (Data Collective)
Website: https://www.dcvc.com
Location: San Francisco, CA
DCVC specializes in deep tech with $1B+ raised for solving trillion-dollar global problems.
Investment focus:
- Sectors: AI/exascale computing, climate/sustainability, engineering/materials science, robotics, space
- Portfolio: 560+ companies including Planet Labs, Rocket Lab, Capella Space, Desktop Metal
- Unique team: 35+ technology executives (CTOs, CIOs, Chief Scientists from top companies)
Rankings: CB Insights #4 digital health investor globally
Contact: dcvc.com or [email protected] / 415-840-7337
Deep tech communication: Complex technology needs clear explanation. Use AI avatars to walk through your technical architecture.
15. Mayfield Fund
Website: https://www.mayfield.com
Location: Menlo Park, CA
Mayfield brings 55 years of investing experience with $3B under management.
Investment thesis:
- Focus: AI-first companies with "Cognition-as-a-Service"
- Also: Deep tech, engineering biology, health, future of work
- Track record: 13 unicorns, 120 IPOs, 225+ acquisitions
Notable portfolio: Lyft, Marketo (Adobe acquisition), HashiCorp, SolarCity (Tesla acquisition), Poshmark
Model: "Craftsman model"—~30 companies per fund for focused attention
Latest funds: $955M (Mayfield XVII $580M + Select III $375M)
Apply: mayfield.com
AI focus: Mayfield tracks emerging AI. Create product demo videos highlighting your AI differentiation.
Part 2 continued: More top accelerators
16. HAX
Website: https://hax.co
Location: Newark, NJ (historical SF presence) / Part of SOSV
HAX specializes in hard tech and hardware with 6-month program investing $250,000.
Investment details:
- Funding: $250,000 upfront for 8-10% equity
- Focus: Robotics, automation, sensors, industrial IoT, manufacturing, mechatronics
Facilities:
- 85,000 sq ft laboratory space (shared with IndieBio)
- Mechatronics labs, electrical engineering, analytics equipment
- Shenzhen, China manufacturing connections
Track record:
- 250+ startups funded, $8B cumulative value
- Portfolio: Makeblock, Simbe Robotics, Prynt
- World's first hardware-focused accelerator
Apply: hax.co (requires first prototype, customer information)
Hardware demos: Show physical products in action with video demonstrations from multiple angles and use cases.
17. Founders Institute
Website: https://fi.co
Location: San Francisco, CA (200+ cities globally)
Founders Institute operates the world's largest pre-seed accelerator with 4-month programs.
Program structure:
- Duration: 4 months
- Equity: 4% to Founders Institute Collective
- Portfolio: 5,000+ startups funded globally
Geographic reach:
- 200+ cities in 65+ countries
- San Francisco is flagship location
- Rolling applications year-round
Apply: fi.co
Global pitch: Create multilingual pitch videos for Founders Institute's international network of mentors and investors.
18. Boost VC
Website: https://www.boost.vc
Location: San Mateo, CA
Boost VC pioneers crypto and sci-fi tech investments backing "moonshot ideas."
Investment approach:
- Focus: Crypto, VR/AR, space tech, sci-fi technologies
- Known for backing unconventional, high-risk ideas
- Portfolio includes early crypto infrastructure companies
Philosophy: "Back the future" with technology that seems like science fiction today
Apply: boost.vc
Moonshot communication: Explain your bold vision with animated explainer videos that make sci-fi concepts tangible.
Part 3: San Francisco startup incubators
19. UC Berkeley SkyDeck
Website: https://skydeck.berkeley.edu
Location: Berkeley, CA (downtown Berkeley)
Berkeley SkyDeck operates dual programs: accelerator (6 months) and Pad-13 incubator (flexible timeline).
Accelerator program:
- Investment: $200,000 for 5% equity
- Demo Days reach 700+ investors
- Focus: Deep tech, AI, biotech, climate tech
Pad-13 incubator:
- Zero equity, no fixed end date
- For idea-stage Berkeley-affiliated founders
- Self-serve workshops and resources
Resources:
- 750+ advisors and mentors
- UC research facilities access
- 500,000+ Berkeley alumni network
- Co-working in UC Berkeley's tallest building
Track record:
- 130+ investments, $1.7B+ portfolio value
- 50% of Berkeley SkyDeck Fund profits return to UC Berkeley
Apply: skydeck.berkeley.edu (Berkeley-affiliated founders)
Academic translation: University research often uses technical jargon. Create explainer videos that translate your academic research into commercial value propositions investors understand.
20. CITRIS Foundry
Website: https://citrisfoundry.org
Location: Berkeley, CA (450 Sutardja Dai Hall)
CITRIS Foundry serves four UC campuses with 12-month incubation taking zero equity.
Program details:
- Duration: 12 months (biannual cohorts of ~5 teams)
- Cost: Zero equity, no fees
- Eligibility: UC-affiliated founders (Berkeley, Davis, Merced, Santa Cruz)
Focus areas:
- Deep technology at IT and society intersection
- Biotech, medical devices, diagnostics
- Climate tech, social impact
Track record:
- 130+ founder teams since 2013
- $220M+ total funding raised
Resources:
- UC laboratories and equipment access
- Business advisory, legal support
- Banking/financial advisory
- Technology and research support
Apply: citrisfoundry.org (UC-affiliated research commercialization)
Research commercialization: Create tutorial videos showing how your university research solves real-world problems—bridging the lab-to-market gap visually.
21. Launchpad Digital Health
Website: https://launchpdh.com
Location: San Francisco, CA (SoMa) / Emeryville, CA
Launchpad Digital Health (now 9.58 Ventures) exclusively serves digital health startups in a 12-month program.
Investment approach:
- Duration: 12 months immersive program
- Investment: Up to $500,000 with follow-on through Seed to Series B
- CB Insights: #4 digital health investor worldwide
Healthcare network:
- Insurance companies
- Government agencies (FDA pathway support)
- Health systems
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Technology partners
Portfolio: SoberGrid, Hint Health, Lab Sensor Solutions, WellBrain
Specialization:
- Clinical validation support
- Regulatory pathway assistance
- Reimbursement strategy guidance
- Healthcare-specific market strategy
Apply: launchpdh.com (seed to Series B digital health)
Healthcare compliance: Healthcare videos require accuracy. Use HeyGen's script-to-video to create compliant patient education videos and clinical explanations without filming medical professionals.
Creating pitch videos that get funded
The data is clear: founders who include video in their fundraising materials see 30%+ higher response rates from investors. Here's why video matters and how to create effective fundraising content:
What investors want to see:
- 60-second founder introduction videos - Show your credibility and passion
- 2-3 minute product demo videos - Demonstrate clear problem-solution fit
- 90-second pitch videos - Communicate your entire business in under two minutes
- Monthly investor update videos - Keep existing investors engaged with visual progress reports
Why video outperforms text:
- Investors remember faces and voices better than written text
- Video conveys energy, confidence, and product functionality
- Asynchronous communication respects busy investor schedules
- Enables pitching to multiple investors simultaneously without repeating yourself 50 times
The HeyGen advantage for startups:
HeyGen eliminates traditional video production barriers:
- No cameras or filming required—create videos from scripts
- AI avatars that look and sound like you
- 175+ languages and dialects with lip-sync for international investors
- Update pitch videos in minutes as your metrics improve
- Templates for common startup videos
Startup program benefits:
Y Combinator and Techstars graduates get special discounts through HeyGen for Startups:
- Massive discounts on Enterprise plans and API credits
- Eligibility: Pre-Series B startups from recognized accelerators
- Benefits: Unlimited video creation, voice cloning, multi-language support
- Apply online with quick eligibility verification
Real-world applications:
- Application videos: Perfect your accelerator applications with unlimited practice versions
- Pitch deck voiceovers: Add professional narration to your slides
- Product demos: Show your product in action without screen recordings
- Customer testimonials: Create social proof videos at scale
- Demo Day preparation: Practice and refine your 2-minute pitch
For founders building in stealth mode or unable to show real product footage, AI-generated demo videos can visualize your vision before building the actual product—helping you fundraise on promise, not just proof.
How to choose the right funding partner
Not all funding sources fit every startup. Here's how to match your company to the right partner:
Stage matching:
- Pre-seed (idea stage): CITRIS Foundry, UC Berkeley SkyDeck Pad-13, StartX
- Seed ($100K-$2M): First Round Capital, Initialized Capital, Y Combinator, 500 Global
- Series A ($2M-$15M): Accel, Lightspeed, Greylock, Bessemer
- Series B+ ($15M+): Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures
Sector matching:
- Enterprise B2B: Alchemist Accelerator, Bessemer Venture Partners
- Biotech/Life Sciences: IndieBio, CITRIS Foundry
- Hardware/Deep Tech: HAX, Founders Fund
- Digital Health: Launchpad Digital Health
- AI/ML: Greylock, Lightspeed, Andreessen Horowitz
- Consumer Tech: Benchmark, Accel
Geography considerations:
- International founders: 500 Global (20+ countries), Index Ventures (global team)
- Academic spinouts: StartX (Stanford), UC Berkeley SkyDeck, CITRIS Foundry
- Corporate partnerships: Plug and Play Tech Center
Funding strategy tips:
- Apply to 3-5 accelerators simultaneously - Acceptance rates are 1-3%, so volume matters
- Target 20-30 VCs for Series A - Response rates average 30-40% for personalized outreach
- Prioritize warm introductions - Cold emails have <5% response rates
- Create video applications - Stand out in text-heavy application pools
- Update materials monthly - Keep pitch videos current with latest metrics
Take action today
San Francisco's startup ecosystem provides unmatched resources for founders at every stage. Your next steps:
Immediate actions:
- Identify 5 funding sources matching your stage and sector from this list
- Create your first pitch video using HeyGen (start free)
- Research application deadlines - Many accelerators have quarterly cycles
- Build warm introductions - Use LinkedIn to find mutual connections
- Prepare your materials - Pitch deck, financial model, demo video
Application timeline:
- Y Combinator: November 10, 2025 (Winter 2026)
- Techstars SF: November 19, 2025 (March 2026)
- Alchemist: December 27, 2024 (January 2026 class)
- 500 Global: Rolling 365 days/year
Video content checklist:
- [ ] 60-second founder introduction
- [ ] 2-minute pitch video
- [ ] Product demo (2-3 minutes)
- [ ] Customer testimonial compilation
- [ ] Monthly investor update template
Remember: Traditional video production costs $1,000+ per minute and takes weeks. HeyGen lets you create professional videos in minutes for a fraction of the cost—giving you more time to build your company instead of coordinating film shoots.
Start creating your fundraising videos today at heygen.com and join 85,000+ companies already using AI to scale their video content.
Nick Warner is Head of Creator Growth at HeyGen, where he helps creators and brands scale their content with AI video tools. He writes about AI, video technology, and how creators can use these tools to tell better stories and reach wider audiences.