Summary This comprehensive 2025 guide lists 35 top venture capital firms, accelerators, and incubators in San Francisco to help startup founders find the right investors and programs to scale their companies.

San Francisco remains the global epicenter for startup funding in 2025. The Bay Area secured $90 billion in venture funding in 2024 alone—representing 57% of all U.S. venture capital. For founders building the next generation of tech companies, getting funded here means accessing not just capital, but the world's best mentorship, networks, and talent.

This guide lists the 35 most active venture capital firms, accelerators, and incubators in San Francisco. Whether you're raising your first $50K or your next $50M, you'll find the right funding partner here. We've organized this by funding type (VCs, accelerators, and incubators) and included specific details on investment stages, check sizes, and application processes.

Part 1: Top San Francisco venture capital firms

1. Sequoia Capital

Website: https://www.sequoiacap.com

Location: Menlo Park, CA

Sequoia Capital leads Silicon Valley's VC landscape with $56 billion under management.

Investment focus:

Stage: Seed to growth (seed averages $8M, Series B+ averages $67M)

Sectors: AI, enterprise software, consumer tech, fintech, healthcare

Notable portfolio: Apple, Google, Airbnb, Stripe, Zoom, DoorDash

What makes them unique:

Arc Program provides pre-seed founders with company-building immersion

Scout Program has funded 1,000+ companies through individual scouts

Responsible for backing companies that represent 25%+ of NASDAQ's total value

How to apply: Visit sequoiacap.com or secure warm introductions through their extensive network

2. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)

Website: https://a16z.com

Location: Menlo Park, CA / San Francisco, CA

Andreessen Horowitz manages $46 billion across AI, crypto, bio, consumer, and enterprise sectors.

Investment details:

Check size: $1.5M+ seed through growth stage

Investment approach: Stage-agnostic, sector-focused

Key wins: Airbnb, Coinbase, GitHub, Stripe, OpenAI, Meta

Program highlights:

Speedrun accelerator for early-stage companies

Operator-heavy partnership (many partners are former founders)

Full operational support: product, recruiting, marketing, sales

Application: Apply at a16z.com or engage through their active social media presence

3. Accel Partners

Website: https://www.accel.com

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Accel pioneered early-stage investing with legendary wins like Facebook ($12.7M became $6.6B at IPO).

Investment stats:

Portfolio: 99 unicorns, 44 IPOs, 371 acquisitions

Stage focus: Seed ($4.5M average) through Series B ($35M+)

Sectors: Enterprise SaaS, consumer internet, fintech, infrastructure

Notable investments: Slack, Dropbox, Atlassian, Spotify, Notion, Figma

Recent activity: Raised $650M+ in 2024-2025 for AI and cybersecurity investments

Contact: accel.com (warm introductions preferred)

4. Benchmark Capital

Website: https://www.benchmark.com

Location: San Francisco, CA (Sand Hill Road)

Benchmark's unique equal-partnership model creates aligned incentives across all five general partners.

Investment approach:

Check range: $500K-$50M (typically $1M-$10M early-stage)

Partnership: Takes board seats with every investment

Current fund: $425M focused on intensive founder support

Success stories: eBay, Uber (11% stake worth $9.4B), Twitter, Snapchat, Dropbox, Discord

What's different: All five partners share identical ownership, compensation, and decision-making authority—creating collective accountability

Apply: benchmark.com (all partners collectively review)

5. Founders Fund

Website: https://foundersfund.com

Location: San Francisco, CA

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund backs "revolutionary technologies" with a contrarian, founder-friendly approach.

Investment philosophy:

"We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters"

Focus: Hard tech, aerospace, defense, biotech, deep science

Capital: $17 billion under management

Portfolio highlights: SpaceX, Palantir, Facebook, Airbnb, Stripe, Neuralink, Anduril

Partner profile: Former founders and operators practicing "maximum support, minimum interference"

Contact: foundersfund.com for transformative, contrarian technology

6. Lightspeed Venture Partners

Website: https://lsvp.com

Location: Menlo Park, CA

Lightspeed manages $25B+ with a "depth is our center of gravity" philosophy and deep AI expertise.

Investment terms:

Check size: $2M-$25M across seed through growth

Focus areas: Enterprise software, consumer tech, healthcare, fintech, AI

Global presence: Menlo Park, San Francisco, London, India, Israel, Singapore

Key investments: Snap (first investor, 2012), Affirm, Epic Games, Nutanix, Guardant Health, Carta

Unique angle: Research Hub emphasizes domain expertise—known as "AI founders' first call"

Reach out: lsvp.com or [email protected]

7. Greylock Partners

Website: https://greylock.com

Location: Menlo Park, CA / San Francisco, CA

Greylock (founded 1965) focuses on being "first partner not just first investor"—80%+ of investments are first institutional checks.

Recent activity:

Fund 17: $1 billion (announced 2024) targeting AI-first companies

Greylock Edge Program: 3-month pre-idea through seed program with flexible financing

Portfolio: Facebook, LinkedIn, Airbnb, Dropbox, Discord, Figma, Roblox, Coinbase

Partners: Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn founder), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind/Inflection)

Apply: greylock.com ("many start on a whiteboard")

8. Kleiner Perkins

Website: https://www.kleinerperkins.com

Location: Menlo Park, CA (Sand Hill Road)

Kleiner Perkins brings 52 years of VC experience as "perhaps Silicon Valley's most famous venture firm."

Track record:

Backed: Amazon ($8M became $1B+), Google, Genentech, Airbnb, Robinhood, Instacart

Returns: 250+ IPOs, 300+ acquisitions across $10B invested

Recent raise: $2B in 2024 focused on AI efficiency

Sectors: Enterprise, consumer, healthcare, fintech, hardtech

Contact: kleinerperkins.com or [email protected]

9. Index Ventures

Website: https://www.indexventures.com

Location: San Francisco, CA (offices in London, NYC, Geneva)

Index Ventures operates as one unified global team with $2.3B in latest funds (2024).

Investment approach:

"We invest in who you are, not just what you do"

Stage: Seed through IPO (long-term partnerships)

Focus: Enterprise software, consumer tech, gaming, fintech, security, AI/data

Portfolio companies: Figma (13-year partnership to 2024 IPO), Wiz, Scale AI, Roblox, Datadog, Dropbox, Robinhood

Resources: "Scaling Through Chaos" guidebook with 15 years of growth insights

Apply: indexventures.com (global team evaluates collectively)

10. First Round Capital

Website: https://firstround.com

Location: San Francisco, CA / Philadelphia, PA

First Round revolutionized seed investing with a founder-focused model that charges no fees and takes no board seats.

Investment details:

Check size: $500K-$5M (pre-revenue to Series A)

Investments: 1,100+ companies including Uber, Square, Notion, Roblox, Warby Parker

NVCA: Named Venture Firm of the Year

Unique platform:

No board seats, no fees—founders keep control

First Round Review (editorial publication)

Dorm Room Fund (student startups), Graduate Fund (recent grads)

Apply: firstround.com (values compelling, contrarian insights over traction)

Part 2: San Francisco's elite startup accelerators

11. Y Combinator

Website: https://www.ycombinator.com

Location: San Francisco, CA (moved from Mountain View in 2023)

Y Combinator ranks as the world's #1 startup accelerator since 2005.

Program details:

Duration: 3 months, 4 batches annually (expanded in 2025)

Investment: $500,000 ($125K for 7% equity + $375K uncapped SAFE with MFN)

Acceptance rate: 1.5-3% (125-150 companies per batch)

Success metrics:

5,000+ companies funded, $600B+ combined valuation

70% survival rate (far exceeds industry average)

Portfolio: Airbnb, Stripe, Dropbox, Reddit, Coinbase, DoorDash, Instacart

Program highlights:

Weekly partner dinners and office hours

Demo Day with top investors

Lifetime access to 5,000+ alumni (YC Bookface)

$4M+ in perks and credits

Application: Rolling applications at apply.ycombinator.com
Next deadline: November 10, 2025 (Winter 2026 batch)

12. 500 Global

Website: https://500.co

Location: Palo Alto, CA (presence in 20+ countries)

500 Global (formerly 500 Startups) operates as one of the world's most active early-stage investors.

Program structure:

Duration: 4 months, rolling admissions 365 days/year

Investment: $150,000 for 6% equity ($37,500 program fee)

Portfolio: 2,400+ companies in 80+ nations

Track record:

35+ unicorns including Canva ($40B+ valuation), Credit Karma ($8.4B exit), Twilio, Grab

CB Insights: Among most active accelerators globally (929 deals annually 2020-2022)

Focus areas:

Distribution, design, data, growth hacks

Strong emphasis on go-to-market strategies

Diversity: 50% people of color, 50% women on team

Apply: 500.co (rolling basis)

13. Alchemist Accelerator

Website: https://www.alchemistaccelerator.com

Location: San Francisco, CA (virtual program with optional co-working)

Alchemist exclusively serves enterprise startups (B2B and B2B2C) in a 6-month program.

Investment terms:

Average investment: $25K net for ~5% equity

Cohort size: 25 teams per class

Requirements: Revenue from enterprises (not consumers)

Specialized tracks:

Industrial IoT

FinTech/Cybersecurity

Climate Tech

Digital Health

Results:

300+ companies presented at Demo Days

150+ raised $500K+ institutional seed investment

$1.2B+ total capital raised

Notable exits: Cisco, Dropbox, Box, Square

Backers: Khosla Ventures, DFJ, Cisco, GE, Siemens, Salesforce

Next class: January 12, 2026 (deadline: December 27, 2024)Apply: alchemistaccelerator.com

14. Techstars San Francisco

Website: https://www.techstars.com/accelerators/san-francisco

Location: San Francisco, CA (launched 2024)

Techstars San Francisco joins the global Techstars network as the newest Bay Area program.

Program details:

Duration: 13 weeks

Investment: Up to $120,000 ($20K cash + $100K convertible note for 6% equity)

Focus: Deep Tech, AI, Enterprise SaaS

Techstars global network:

3,200+ companies funded, $79B+ combined market cap

100+ companies valued at $100M+, 19 unicorns

Successes: SendGrid (IPO), ClassPass ($1B+ valuation), Chainalysis, PillPack (Amazon acquisition)

Resources:

10,000+ mentors globally

10,000+ investors

4,000+ alumni

$4M+ in perks

Application: techstars.com (rolling review, priority for on-time submissions)

Next deadline: November 19, 2025 (March 2026 cohort)

15. Plug and Play Tech Center

Website: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (440 N Wolfe Rd)

Plug and Play operates an open innovation platform connecting startups with 500+ corporate partners.

Unique model:

Often takes zero equity (corporate partners pay into platform)

20+ industry-specific programs (3-6 months each)

Sectors: Fintech, Insurtech, Health, Mobility, Enterprise, IoT, Supply Chain, Retail, Energy, Real Estate

Track record:

7,989+ investments, 2,027+ exits

35,000+ startups in network

Early tenants: Google, PayPal

Portfolio: Dropbox, Honey (PayPal $4B acquisition), Lending Club

Facilities: 150,000 sq ft building with co-working for 400+ startups

Application: Register on Playbook (invite-only) at plugandplaytechcenter.com

16. StartX

Website: https://web.startx.com

Location: Palo Alto, CA (Stanford Research Park)

StartX offers the most founder-friendly terms globally: zero equity taken, zero fees charged.

Program structure:

Duration: 6 months (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter cohorts)

Cost: $0 (supported by $8M+ in grants from Stanford University)

Eligibility: Stanford-connected founders only (students, alumni, professors, staff)

Success metrics:

700+ companies, 1,800+ founders backed

28 unicorns, 165 companies valued $100M+

93% venture-backed StartX companies still growing or acquired

$40B+ combined portfolio valuation

Average $24M raised per company

Resources:

1,800+ Stanford alumni founders

75+ tenured Stanford professors

Wet lab and electronics prototyping facilities

Stanford talent recruiting platform

New facility: Moving to The Link in Stanford Research Park (early 2027)

Apply: startx.com/apply (requires Stanford affiliation)

17. IndieBio

Website: https://indiebio.co

Location: San Francisco, CA (Dogpatch - American Industrial Center on 3rd St)

IndieBio operates as the world's largest biotech accelerator with 85,000 sq ft of laboratory space.

Investment terms:

Duration: 4-6 months intensive program

Investment: Up to $525,000 for ~8% equity

Focus: Biotech, life sciences, climate tech using biology, therapeutics, sustainable materials

Facilities:

Full wet lab built directly in offices

Bio-safety labs, chemical labs, food labs

Mechatronics, analytics, electrical engineering equipment

Located 4 blocks from UCSF

Track record:

200+ companies since 2014

Portfolio: Upside Foods, MycoWorks, Prellis Biologics ($14.5M Series B), NotCo

SOSV (parent): $1.5B AUM, participates in 97% of follow-on rounds over $1M

Application: indiebio.co (PhDs review applications, verify scientific claims)

18. AngelPad

Website: https://angelpad.com

Location: San Francisco, CA / New York, NY

AngelPad ranks as #1 U.S. Accelerator (MIT Seed Accelerator Rankings Project) with extreme selectivity.

Selection process:

Acceptance rate: <1% (15 companies from 2,000+ applicants)

Duration: 10-12 weeks intensive program

Investment: $120,000 for 6-8% equity

Results:

150+ companies funded

Average $14M in funding per company

Portfolio: Postmates (Uber $2.65B acquisition), Buffer, Pipedrive, DroneDeploy

Almost 10% of companies valued over $100M+

$2.2B+ total raised

What's different:

Small cohorts enable personalized attention

Daily hands-on mentorship from founders Thomas Korte and Carine Magescas

No traditional mentor model—founders work directly with you every day

Apply: angelpad.com (highly selective review)

10. Bessemer Venture Partners

Website: https://www.bvp.com

Location: Menlo Park, CA / San Francisco, CA

Bessemer brings 113 years of investing history with $19-20B under management.

Investment focus:

Sectors: AI/ML ($1B committed), cloud, biotech, cybersecurity, developer platforms, fintech

Stage: Seed through growth

Track record: 150+ IPOs/deSPACs, 390+ portfolio companies

Notable investments: Shopify, Twilio, LinkedIn, Pinterest, DocuSign, Toast

What's unique:

"Autonomous investment model"—partners make independent decisions

Famous "Anti-Portfolio" page lists missed opportunities (Apple, eBay)

Published "Roadmaps" for each sector guide founder thinking

Created annual Cloud 100 List

Contact: bvp.com or [email protected]

11. True Ventures

Website: https://trueventures.com

Location: Palo Alto, CA

True Ventures manages $3.8B+ focusing on pre-seed through Series A with deep hardware expertise.

Investment details:

Initial investment: $1-2M targeting 20%+ ownership

Focus: Consumer electronics, IoT, AI/ML, SaaS, developer tools, hardware

Portfolio: Peloton, Fitbit, Ring, WordPress/Automattic, Blue Bottle Coffee

Resources:

True Platform with Founder Camp events

True University educational programs

40+ team members including 25+ serial entrepreneurs

NVCA: Venture Firm of the Year (2018)

Apply: trueventures.com

12. CRV (Charles River Ventures)

Website: https://www.crv.com

Location: Menlo Park, CA

CRV has invested since 1970 with "Power to the Person" philosophy favoring empowering software.

Investment approach:

Stage: Seed and Series A

Portfolio: DoorDash, Airtable, Patreon, Twitter (early), Zendesk, Vercel

Speed: "We can get to 'yes' in 24 hours"

What's different:

All partners are experienced entrepreneurs and operators

Focus on developer tools and enterprise/consumer technology

Recently returned $275M to LPs to refocus on early-stage core

Contact: crv.com or 415-960-3000

13. Initialized Capital

Website: https://initialized.com

Location: San Francisco, CA

Initialized Capital (founded by Garry Tan, now Y Combinator CEO) backs founders at earliest stages.

Investment philosophy:

"Never too early" approach—often before product-market fit

Portfolio: 27 unicorns including Coinbase, Instacart, Cruise, Flexport, Opendoor, Rippling

Combined portfolio value: $200B+

Management: $3.2B in assets, Managing Partner Brett Gibson leads quick decision-making

Unique process: Team votes immediately after founder meetings

Apply: Email at initialized.com

14. DCVC (Data Collective)

Website: https://www.dcvc.com

Location: San Francisco, CA

DCVC specializes in deep tech with $1B+ raised for solving trillion-dollar global problems.

Investment focus:

Sectors: AI/exascale computing, climate/sustainability, engineering/materials science, robotics, space

Portfolio: 560+ companies including Planet Labs, Rocket Lab, Capella Space, Desktop Metal

Unique team: 35+ technology executives (CTOs, CIOs, Chief Scientists from top companies)

Rankings: CB Insights #4 digital health investor globally

Contact: dcvc.com or [email protected] / 415-840-7337

15. Mayfield Fund

Website: https://www.mayfield.com

Location: Menlo Park, CA

Mayfield brings 55 years of investing experience with $3B under management.

Investment thesis:

Focus: AI-first companies with "Cognition-as-a-Service"

Also: Deep tech, engineering biology, health, future of work

Track record: 13 unicorns, 120 IPOs, 225+ acquisitions

Notable portfolio: Lyft, Marketo (Adobe acquisition), HashiCorp, SolarCity (Tesla acquisition), Poshmark

Model: "Craftsman model"—~30 companies per fund for focused attention

Latest funds: $955M (Mayfield XVII $580M + Select III $375M)

Apply: mayfield.com

Part 2 continued: More top accelerators

16. HAX

Website: https://hax.co

Location: Newark, NJ (historical SF presence) / Part of SOSV

HAX specializes in hard tech and hardware with 6-month program investing $250,000.

Investment details:

Funding: $250,000 upfront for 8-10% equity

Focus: Robotics, automation, sensors, industrial IoT, manufacturing, mechatronics

Facilities:

85,000 sq ft laboratory space (shared with IndieBio)

Mechatronics labs, electrical engineering, analytics equipment

Shenzhen, China manufacturing connections

Track record:

250+ startups funded, $8B cumulative value

Portfolio: Makeblock, Simbe Robotics, Prynt

World's first hardware-focused accelerator

Apply: hax.co (requires first prototype, customer information)

17. Founders Institute

Website: https://fi.co

Location: San Francisco, CA (200+ cities globally)

Founders Institute operates the world's largest pre-seed accelerator with 4-month programs.

Program structure:

Duration: 4 months

Equity: 4% to Founders Institute Collective

Portfolio: 5,000+ startups funded globally

Geographic reach:

200+ cities in 65+ countries

San Francisco is flagship location

Rolling applications year-round

Apply: fi.co

18. Boost VC

Website: https://www.boost.vc

Location: San Mateo, CA

Boost VC pioneers crypto and sci-fi tech investments backing "moonshot ideas."

Investment approach:

Focus: Crypto, VR/AR, space tech, sci-fi technologies

Known for backing unconventional, high-risk ideas

Portfolio includes early crypto infrastructure companies

Philosophy: "Back the future" with technology that seems like science fiction today

Apply: boost.vc

Part 3: San Francisco startup incubators

19. UC Berkeley SkyDeck

Website: https://skydeck.berkeley.edu

Location: Berkeley, CA (downtown Berkeley)

Berkeley SkyDeck operates dual programs: accelerator (6 months) and Pad-13 incubator (flexible timeline).

Accelerator program:

Investment: $200,000 for 5% equity

Demo Days reach 700+ investors

Focus: Deep tech, AI, biotech, climate tech

Pad-13 incubator:

Zero equity, no fixed end date

For idea-stage Berkeley-affiliated founders

Self-serve workshops and resources

Resources:

750+ advisors and mentors

UC research facilities access

500,000+ Berkeley alumni network

Co-working in UC Berkeley's tallest building

Track record:

130+ investments, $1.7B+ portfolio value

50% of Berkeley SkyDeck Fund profits return to UC Berkeley

Apply: skydeck.berkeley.edu (Berkeley-affiliated founders)

20. CITRIS Foundry

Website: https://citrisfoundry.org

Location: Berkeley, CA (450 Sutardja Dai Hall)

CITRIS Foundry serves four UC campuses with 12-month incubation taking zero equity.

Program details:

Duration: 12 months (biannual cohorts of ~5 teams)

Cost: Zero equity, no fees

Eligibility: UC-affiliated founders (Berkeley, Davis, Merced, Santa Cruz)

Focus areas:

Deep technology at IT and society intersection

Biotech, medical devices, diagnostics

Climate tech, social impact

Track record:

130+ founder teams since 2013

$220M+ total funding raised

Resources:

UC laboratories and equipment access

Business advisory, legal support

Banking/financial advisory

Technology and research support

Apply: citrisfoundry.org (UC-affiliated research commercialization)

21. Launchpad Digital Health

Website: https://launchpdh.com

Location: San Francisco, CA (SoMa) / Emeryville, CA

Launchpad Digital Health (now 9.58 Ventures) exclusively serves digital health startups in a 12-month program.

Investment approach:

Duration: 12 months immersive program

Investment: Up to $500,000 with follow-on through Seed to Series B

CB Insights: #4 digital health investor worldwide

Healthcare network:

Insurance companies

Government agencies (FDA pathway support)

Health systems

Pharmaceutical companies

Technology partners

Portfolio: SoberGrid, Hint Health, Lab Sensor Solutions, WellBrain

Specialization:

Clinical validation support

Regulatory pathway assistance

Reimbursement strategy guidance

Healthcare-specific market strategy

Apply: launchpdh.com (seed to Series B digital health)

How to choose the right funding partner

Not all funding sources fit every startup. Here's how to match your company to the right partner:

Stage matching:

Pre-seed (idea stage): CITRIS Foundry, UC Berkeley SkyDeck Pad-13, StartX Seed ($100K-$2M): First Round Capital, Initialized Capital, Y Combinator, 500 Global Series A ($2M-$15M): Accel, Lightspeed, Greylock, Bessemer Series B+ ($15M+): Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures

Sector matching:

Enterprise B2B: Alchemist Accelerator, Bessemer Venture Partners

Alchemist Accelerator, Bessemer Venture Partners Biotech/Life Sciences: IndieBio, CITRIS Foundry

IndieBio, CITRIS Foundry Hardware/Deep Tech: HAX, Founders Fund

HAX, Founders Fund Digital Health: Launchpad Digital Health

Launchpad Digital Health AI/ML: Greylock, Lightspeed, Andreessen Horowitz

Greylock, Lightspeed, Andreessen Horowitz Consumer Tech: Benchmark, Accel

Geography considerations:

International founders: 500 Global (20+ countries), Index Ventures (global team)

500 Global (20+ countries), Index Ventures (global team) Academic spinouts: StartX (Stanford), UC Berkeley SkyDeck, CITRIS Foundry

StartX (Stanford), UC Berkeley SkyDeck, CITRIS Foundry Corporate partnerships: Plug and Play Tech Center

Funding strategy tips:

Apply to 3-5 accelerators simultaneously - Acceptance rates are 1-3%, so volume matters Target 20-30 VCs for Series A - Response rates average 30-40% for personalized outreach Prioritize warm introductions - Cold emails have <5% response rates Create video applications - Stand out in text-heavy application pools Update materials monthly - Keep pitch videos current with latest metrics

Take action today

San Francisco's startup ecosystem provides unmatched resources for founders at every stage. Your next steps:

Immediate actions:

Identify 5 funding sources matching your stage and sector from this list Create your first pitch video using HeyGen (start free) Research application deadlines - Many accelerators have quarterly cycles Build warm introductions - Use LinkedIn to find mutual connections Prepare your materials - Pitch deck, financial model, demo video

Application timeline:

Y Combinator: November 10, 2025 (Winter 2026)

November 10, 2025 (Winter 2026) Techstars SF: November 19, 2025 (March 2026)

November 19, 2025 (March 2026) Alchemist: December 27, 2024 (January 2026 class)

December 27, 2024 (January 2026 class) 500 Global: Rolling 365 days/year

Video content checklist:

[ ] 60-second founder introduction

[ ] 2-minute pitch video

[ ] Product demo (2-3 minutes)

[ ] Customer testimonial compilation

[ ] Monthly investor update template

