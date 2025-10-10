Summary 2025 San Francisco startup funding guide - active grants, accelerators, and VC programs with amounts, deadlines, and eligibility across sectors.

San Francisco raised $112.7 billion across 14,539 startups in 2024, maintaining its position as the world's top startup ecosystem. For founders launching in 2025, the funding landscape offers unprecedented variety—from $5,000 microgrants to $500,000 accelerator investments. This guide reveals every active program, application deadline, and funding amount available to Bay Area startups right now.

Whether you're building AI software, hardware tech, or social impact ventures, understanding which programs match your stage and sector can mean the difference between bootstrapping and scaling rapidly. Beyond capital, these programs deliver mentorship, customer introductions, and the credibility that unlocks future funding rounds.

1. Y Combinator: $500,000 for 7% equity

Y Combinator remains the gold standard for startup acceleration. The program now provides $500,000 total funding—$125,000 for 7% equity plus $375,000 via uncapped SAFE with MFN.

Key details:

Funding amount : $500,000 total

: $500,000 total Program length : 3 months

: 3 months Application deadlines : Fall 2025 (August 4), Winter 2026 (November 10)

: Fall 2025 (August 4), Winter 2026 (November 10) Acceptance rate : 1-2%

: 1-2% Alumni network: 5,000+ companies including Airbnb, Stripe, DoorDash

YC runs four batches annually with decisions made within days of interviews. The program culminates in Demo Day, where 400+ investors attend to meet portfolio companies.

2. Techstars San Francisco: $220,000 for deep tech and enterprise AI

Techstars San Francisco focuses exclusively on deep tech and enterprise AI startups. The restructured 2025 model offers $20,000 cash for 5% equity plus $200,000 via uncapped SAFE.

Key details:

Funding amount : $220,000 total ($20,000 cash + $200,000 SAFE)

: $220,000 total ($20,000 cash + $200,000 SAFE) Program length : 13 weeks

: 13 weeks Application deadlines : Spring 2026 batch opens August 25, final deadline November 19, 2025

: Spring 2026 batch opens August 25, final deadline November 19, 2025 Focus areas : Enterprise AI, B2B SaaS, deep tech

: Enterprise AI, B2B SaaS, deep tech Mentor network: 100+ mentors

Located in downtown San Francisco, proximity to enterprise customers and investors creates organic networking opportunities that remote programs cannot replicate.

3. 500 Global: $150,000 with international focus

500 Global (formerly 500 Startups) provides $150,000 for 6% equity through its four-month flagship accelerator. With applications accepted from 77 countries, this program brings global-first perspective valuable for international expansion.

Key details:

Funding amount : $150,000 (net $112,500 after $37,500 program fee)

: $150,000 (net $112,500 after $37,500 program fee) Program length : 4 months

: 4 months Application deadlines : Batch 36 priority deadline October 11, 2025 (rolling acceptance year-round)

: Batch 36 priority deadline October 11, 2025 (rolling acceptance year-round) Mentor network : 400+ mentors globally

: 400+ mentors globally Alumni: 5,000+ companies across 77 countries

The program includes 500 FounderHub with exclusive credits for AI tools, hosting, banking, and cap table management worth tens of thousands.

4. Berkeley SkyDeck: $200,000 plus UC Berkeley resources

Berkeley SkyDeck invests $200,000 for 7.5% equity with unmatched academic resources. Applications for Batch 18 opened July 10 and close August 28, 2025.

Key details:

Funding amount : $200,000 (can invest up to 10% of first institutional round)

: $200,000 (can invest up to 10% of first institutional round) Program length : November 2025 through April 2026

: November 2025 through April 2026 Program fee : $5,000

: $5,000 Focus : 80% AI and deep tech (Bio, Chips, Fintech, Climate Tech tracks)

: 80% AI and deep tech (Bio, Chips, Fintech, Climate Tech tracks) Resources: UC Berkeley's 500,000+ alumni network, QB3 and LBNL research facilities

Demo Day attracts 900+ investors, making it the largest in the Bay Area.

5. Alchemist Accelerator: $36,000 for enterprise-only startups

Alchemist Accelerator exclusively accepts B2B startups monetizing from enterprise customers. If you're not selling to enterprises, don't apply.

Key details:

Funding amount : $36,000 for 5% equity

: $36,000 for 5% equity Program length : 6 months

: 6 months Application deadline : October 17, 2025 (for next cohort)

: October 17, 2025 (for next cohort) Format : Virtual participation with optional in-person hubs in SF, Chicago, Munich

: Virtual participation with optional in-person hubs in SF, Chicago, Munich Mentor access: 3,000+ enterprise mentors

Alumni have raised $3.9 billion in total funding, with notable successes including LaunchDarkly (unicorn) and Rigetti Quantum Computing.

6. Plug and Play Tech Center: No-equity investment model

Plug and Play Tech Center offers variable investments without mandatory equity requirements. Running two major batches annually, the Fall 2025 Summit on November 18-20 showcases 112+ startups.

Key details:

Funding amount : Variable (no mandatory equity)

: Variable (no mandatory equity) Program length : 3 months

: 3 months Industry programs : 17+ verticals including AI, Fintech, Digital Health, Supply Chain, Mobility

: 17+ verticals including AI, Fintech, Digital Health, Supply Chain, Mobility Corporate partners : 550+ globally

: 550+ globally Recent focus: 95% of portfolio focused on AI-driven solutions

Unlike traditional accelerators, Plug and Play operates as a corporate venture platform connecting startups with enterprise pilot opportunities.

7. First Round Capital: Seed investment through warm introductions

First Round Capital pioneered the seed-stage VC model, investing at the earliest stages—often when founders only have an "imagine if" concept. While there's no formal application, their portfolio companies have raised $18 billion in follow-on funding.

Key details:

Application process : Warm introductions preferred, direct outreach possible

: Warm introductions preferred, direct outreach possible Portfolio : 300+ companies including Uber, Notion, Roblox, Square

: 300+ companies including Uber, Notion, Roblox, Square Support: PMF Method program for B2B SaaS, Pitch Assist for Series A

First Round focuses on compelling and contrarian market insights. Reaching out directly through their website with a strong narrative can work for exceptional founders.

8. Initialized Capital: $4.5M average checks, fast decisions

Initialized Capital moves quickly with average check size of $4.5 million targeting 15% ownership. The firm operates at pre-product-market-fit through Series A with $3.2 billion under management.

Key Details:

Check size : $4.5 million average

: $4.5 million average Target ownership : 15%

: 15% Portfolio value : $200 billion combined (27 unicorns including Coinbase, Instacart, Cruise, Rippling)

: $200 billion combined (27 unicorns including Coinbase, Instacart, Cruise, Rippling) Contact: Email preferred for direct outreach

Initialized prides itself on moving "through our process as quickly as possible."

9. NFX FAST: 9-14 day decisions on $150,000-$3M

NFX operates the fastest formal application process through their FAST program, with decisions in 9-14 days. As the largest pre-seed and seed fund globally ($450 million Fund VI), NFX specializes in network effects businesses.

Key details:

Funding options : $150,000 discovery checks OR $1-3 million seed rounds for 15% equity

: $150,000 discovery checks OR $1-3 million seed rounds for 15% equity Decision timeline : 9-14 days

: 9-14 days Application : Software-enabled through BriefLink technology

: Software-enabled through BriefLink technology Portfolio: 28+ unicorns including Trulia, Lyft, DoorDash, Patreon

Apply at fast.nfx.com with pitch deck, video presentation, and answers to 12 questions. NFX does not invest in semiconductors, pure medical devices, pure pharma, pure hardware, or network devices.

10. Band of Angels: $300,000-$1.5M from Silicon Valley's oldest angel group

Band of Angels is Silicon Valley's oldest angel group, founded in 1994. Individual Band investments range from $300,000 to $750,000, with syndicated deals reaching $1-1.5 million.

Key details:

Funding range : $300,000 to $1.5 million

: $300,000 to $1.5 million Members : 150+ former executives from Symantec, Logitech, National Semiconductor, Sun Microsystems

: 150+ former executives from Symantec, Logitech, National Semiconductor, Sun Microsystems Application : Submit to [email protected]

: Submit to [email protected] Timeline : 2-3 months from Deal Dinner to closing

: 2-3 months from Deal Dinner to closing Track Record: 400+ companies funded, 97 M&A exits, 17 IPOs

Band of Angels has invested $208 million total. Notable portfolio companies include Shazam, Life360, Practice Fusion, and ShotSpotter.

11. Keiretsu Forum: $1-2M through global angel network

Keiretsu Forum operates the world's most active early-stage angel network with 53 global chapters and 2,500+ members. The Northern California region includes 300+ investors who have deployed $317 million.

Key details:

Typical Raise : $1-2 million

: $1-2 million Members : 2,500+ globally, 300+ in Northern California

: 2,500+ globally, 300+ in Northern California Track Record : 1,495 total investments, 69 exits

: 1,495 total investments, 69 exits Meetings : Monthly chapter meetings in East Bay, San Francisco/North Bay, Silicon Valley

: Monthly chapter meetings in East Bay, San Francisco/North Bay, Silicon Valley Location: Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Four Embarcadero Center, SF

Contact Lauren Anderson at [email protected] or register online. Note: Keiretsu charges entrepreneurs fees to pitch.

12. SBIR/STTR grants: Up to $2.1M non-dilutive federal funding

Small Business Innovation Research provides up to $2.1 million in non-dilutive funding across three phases. Phase I awards $50,000-$275,000 for feasibility research, Phase II grants $750,000-$2.1 million for R&D.

Key details:

Phase I : $50,000-$275,000 over 6-12 months

: $50,000-$275,000 over 6-12 months Phase II : $750,000-$2.1 million over 24 months

: $750,000-$2.1 million over 24 months Participating agencies : NSF, NIH, DOE, DoD, NASA, DHS, DOT, USDA, EPA, others

: NSF, NIH, DOE, DoD, NASA, DHS, DOT, USDA, EPA, others Application : Grants.gov after registering for UEI at SAM.gov

: Grants.gov after registering for UEI at SAM.gov NSF Deadline: Rolling Project Pitch submissions accepted

STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) offers identical funding but requires formal research partnerships with universities or research institutions.

13. San Francisco city grant programs: $5,000-$100,000 local support

San Francisco offers multiple grant programs specifically for local small businesses:

SF Downtown Vibrancy loan & grant fund

Downtown Vibrancy Program offers $25,000 grants plus up to $100,000 loans at 4% interest for businesses in vacant Downtown storefronts.

Key details:

Grant amount : $25,000

: $25,000 Loan amount : Up to $100,000 at 4% interest

: Up to $100,000 at 4% interest Application : Rolling through Main Street Launch

: Rolling through Main Street Launch Additional support: Lease negotiation assistance

Check the eligibility map to confirm your location qualifies.

Vacant to Vibrant

Vacant to Vibrant provides grants plus comprehensive technical assistance for entrepreneurs filling vacant storefronts citywide.

Key details:

Application : Rolling basis through Vibrant SF

: Rolling basis through Vibrant SF Support : Lease negotiations, permit navigation, insurance, marketing

: Lease negotiations, permit navigation, insurance, marketing Coverage: All SF neighborhoods

Additional SF grants

Accessible Barrier Removal Grant : Up to $10,000 for accessibility improvements

: Up to $10,000 for accessibility improvements Storefront Vandalism Relief Grant: Up to $2,000 for vandalism repairs

14. California Innovation Hubs: Grants plus technical assistance

California Innovation Hubs (Accelerate CA) operate 10 designated hubs statewide providing innovation grants and technical assistance.

Key details:

Services : 1:1 business advising, workshops, product development support, R&D collaboration

: 1:1 business advising, workshops, product development support, R&D collaboration Focus : Diverse founders (women, people of color), technology/science-based firms

: Diverse founders (women, people of color), technology/science-based firms Find Your Hub: Interactive map

Beyond grants, hubs provide SBIR/STTR application support and angel/VC investor introductions.

California Dream Fund: $10,000 microgrants

California Dream Fund offers $10,000 microgrants for underserved entrepreneurs who complete business training through State Board-funded TAEP centers.

Key details:

Grant amount : $10,000

: $10,000 Eligibility : Women, minorities, low-income founders

: Women, minorities, low-income founders Requirements : Complete TAEP training, California business registered after July 1, 2019

: Complete TAEP training, California business registered after July 1, 2019 Allowed uses: Employee expenses, certifications, permits, working capital, rent, utilities

15. Echoing Green Fellowship: $80,000-$90,000 for social entrepreneurs

Echoing Green Fellowship provides $80,000-$90,000 unrestricted funding over 18 months plus health insurance for social entrepreneurs addressing systemic inequality.

Key details:

Funding : $80,000-$90,000 over 18 months

: $80,000-$90,000 over 18 months Additional support : Health insurance, professional development stipends

: Health insurance, professional development stipends Application deadline : October 8, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT (for 2026 Fellowship)

: October 8, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT (for 2026 Fellowship) Eligibility : 18+ by June 1, 2026, original founder with full-time commitment

: 18+ by June 1, 2026, original founder with full-time commitment Focus areas: Education, health, human rights, economic justice, climate, Black male achievement

Application includes short answers, collaborative analysis, resume, and 60-second video answering "Why do you do what you do?"

16. Fast Forward Accelerator: $25,000+ for tech nonprofits

Fast Forward invests $25,000+ unrestricted seed funding for early-stage tech nonprofits with minimum viable products.

Key Details:

Funding : $25,000+ unrestricted

: $25,000+ unrestricted Program length : 3 months (February/March kickoff in SF, Demo Day May/June)

: 3 months (February/March kickoff in SF, Demo Day May/June) Acceptance rate : 2.5%

: 2.5% Requirements : 501(c)(3) status, MVP built

: 501(c)(3) status, MVP built Focus : 44% of cohort uses AI for social good

: 44% of cohort uses AI for social good Track record: Portfolio impacted 262 million lives, raised $1 billion follow-on funding

Program includes expert mentorship from Bloomberg, Google, Salesforce, GitHub, Okta, and Twilio executives.

17. Microsoft for Startups: Up to $150,000 Azure credits

Microsoft for Startups provides up to $150,000 in Azure credits for investor-backed startups through its restructured 2025 program.

Key Details:

Azure credits : $100,000-$150,000 (investor-backed path) OR up to $5,000 (open path)

: $100,000-$150,000 (investor-backed path) OR up to $5,000 (open path) Additional benefits : Azure Standard Support 24/7, Microsoft 365, GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio

: Azure Standard Support 24/7, Microsoft 365, GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Partner offers : OpenAI, LinkedIn (valued at $800,000+ total)

: OpenAI, LinkedIn (valued at $800,000+ total) Eligibility : Pre-Series C, fewer than $350,000 lifetime Azure credits received

: Pre-Series C, fewer than $350,000 lifetime Azure credits received Decision timeline: Two weeks

Apply at startups.microsoft.com. For AI startups building on Azure, this program is essential for GPU VMs and infrastructure.

18. Google for Startups: Up to $350,000 cloud credits

Google for Startups Accelerator delivers up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits with specialized programs for AI, Climate, Energy, and Cybersecurity.

Key details:

Cloud credits : $200,000 standard ($350,000 for AI-first startups)

: $200,000 standard ($350,000 for AI-first startups) Program length : 10 weeks hybrid (in-person kickoff/Demo Day + virtual training)

: 10 weeks hybrid (in-person kickoff/Demo Day + virtual training) TPU access : 30 days free Cloud TPU for ML research

: 30 days free Cloud TPU for ML research Eligibility : Seed to Series B, scalable product with technical capabilities

: Seed to Series B, scalable product with technical capabilities Application: startup.google.com

CTO or technical co-founder must commit to participation.

19. AWS Activate: Up to $100,000 for investor-backed startups

AWS Activate offers the most flexible cloud credit program with up to $100,000 for investor-backed startups.

Key details:

Credits : $1,000 (Founders Package) OR up to $100,000 (Portfolio Package)

: $1,000 (Founders Package) OR up to $100,000 (Portfolio Package) Requirements : Portfolio Package requires investor affiliation (YC, Techstars, etc.)

: Portfolio Package requires investor affiliation (YC, Techstars, etc.) Decision Timeline : 10 business days

: 10 business days Additional Programs: Generative AI Accelerator (8 weeks), Build Accelerator (10 weeks)

AWS Startup Lofts provide virtual and physical co-working spaces in San Francisco at no cost.

20. HAX: $500,000 for hardware and deep tech

HAX (SOSV) remains the premier hardware and deep tech accelerator with $500,000 pre-seed funding packages for 10% equity.

Key details:

Funding : $500,000 for 10% equity

: $500,000 for 10% equity Program length : 6 months collaborative residency

: 6 months collaborative residency Facilities : 35,000 sq ft fabrication in Newark, offices in SF, Shenzhen, Pune, Tokyo

: 35,000 sq ft fabrication in Newark, offices in SF, Shenzhen, Pune, Tokyo Application : Rolling at hax.co

: Rolling at hax.co Focus: Sustainability, climate, industrial automation, healthcare, robotics, semiconductors

Portfolio companies (348+ graduated) have raised $2.5 billion with $8.6 billion cumulative value.

21. Cisco LaunchPad: Deep tech B2B grants plus technology access

Cisco for Startups offers deep tech B2B startups grants plus access to Cisco technologies including networking hardware, security appliances, and infrastructure.

Key details:

Program Length : 6-12 months cohort-based

: 6-12 months cohort-based Funding : Nominal grants at start + performance-based grants at completion

: Nominal grants at start + performance-based grants at completion Access : Cisco campus co-working, technology integration training

: Cisco campus co-working, technology integration training Focus : Networking, security, IoT, AI, image processing, video analytics, healthcare tech

: Networking, security, IoT, AI, image processing, video analytics, healthcare tech Track Record: 70+ startups accelerated, 30+ Cisco solution partners, $300M in follow-on funding

Apply at startups.cisco.com.

How to maximize your funding strategy for 2025

The most successful founders stack multiple funding sources strategically:

Software/AI startups:

Apply to accelerators (YC, Techstars, 500 Global) simultaneously with SBIR/STTR Phase I grants (non-dilutive)

Stack cloud credits (Microsoft $150K + Google $350K + AWS $100K = $600K in infrastructure)

Combined runway extension: 12-18 months

Hardware/deep tech:

Prioritize HAX ($500K investment + facilities) then leverage SBIR Phase II ($750K-$2.1M) for manufacturing scale

Use Berkeley SkyDeck for research facility access while raising

Social enterprises:

Target Echoing Green ($80-90K) or Fast Forward ($25K+) for unrestricted funding

Stack with foundation grants and SF city grants ($25K-50K non-dilutive)

All founders:

Critical 2025 deadlines:

YC Fall 2025: August 4

Berkeley SkyDeck Batch 18: August 28

Techstars SF Spring 2026: November 19

Echoing Green 2026 Fellowship: October 8

SBIR/STTR: NSF rolling submissions, NIH April-May/June-August/September-November cycles

Take action on your San Francisco funding strategy

San Francisco's 2025 funding ecosystem offers options for every stage, sector, and founder background. The capital is available—success depends on strategic application.

Next steps:

Identify your stage: Pre-seed (microgrants, SBIR, angel networks), Seed (accelerators, VC programs), Growth (SBIR Phase II, corporate programs) Match programs to your profile: AI/software (YC, Techstars, NFX), Hardware (HAX, Berkeley SkyDeck), Social impact (Echoing Green, Fast Forward), Enterprise (Alchemist, Cisco) Mark critical deadlines: Set calendar reminders for August 4 (YC), August 28 (SkyDeck), October 8 (Echoing Green), November 19 (Techstars) Create video assets now: Don't wait until applications open. Use Heygen to build your video library: pitch videos, product demos, founder intros, customer testimonials Stack non-dilutive funding: Apply for SBIR/STTR, SF city grants, and California programs while pursuing accelerators

The San Francisco ecosystem rewards preparation, persistence, and strategic thinking. With this complete guide to 2025 funding programs and the right video tools, you now have the roadmap to secure capital that transforms your startup from concept to category leader.

