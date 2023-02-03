Summary Easily create AI videos with HeyGen's templates and avatars. From product demos to talking head videos, boost marketing with automation, interactivity, and face animation features.

Would you like to create engaging videos that showcase your brand, product, or service but need help knowing where to begin? Look no further! Heygen.com is a top AI video generation platform that provides a user-friendly interface and an efficient solution for making high-quality videos fast. With 200+ video templates, 80+ talking avatars, and the option to type or paste your own script, HeyGen makes it simple to produce a professional video presentation you can share in minutes. Discover the benefits of video marketing and propel your brand forward.

How to Make Your First AI Video

To get started, follow these 6 easy steps:

Step 1: Pick a Template

First, log onto app.heygen.com and choose one of over 200 templates designed for different industries and needs. Whether you want an explainer, product demonstration, interactive video marketing, or corporate video example, we have a template for you. Pick the one that suits your goals and get ready to create a standout video.

Step 2: Choose An Avatar

Next, select from 80+ avatars featuring different ethnicities, ages, outfits, and poses. HeyGen offers a variety of talking head video examples including energetic young spokespeople or experienced professionals to help you bring your message alive. Understand the importance of diverse representation in media as you choose avatars to resonate with your audience. Resize and place your avatar anywhere on the screen.

Step 3: Enter Your Script

Now add your script narration by typing or copying and pasting in the text box. You can also upload your own audio voiceover. This helps you create a clear and engaging message for your video sales enablement or interactive video marketing. Learn how to engage an audience with video presentations effectively.

Step 4: Add Video Elements

Build your video scene by scene using our drag-and-drop interface. You can follow preset templates or customize with a variety of video elements like text, graphics, logos, stickers, icons, images, videos, music, and audio. Understand the best practices for scriptwriting in video marketing while customizing your elements. This step makes adding video localisation or blog to video content simple.

Step 5: Preview and Fine-Tune

Preview the video to check all elements. Remember the avatar will not move in the preview, but all other parts will. Adjust any details until your video looks just right and fits your video marketing automation goals.

Step 6: Submit & Share Your Video

Click "Submit" and your video will be ready for download and sharing in minutes. HeyGen creates professional videos with perfect lip-syncing in 1080P resolution. Use your videos for marketing, video sales enablement, or as a ugc video creator to reach your audience across social media or presentations.

Start Creating AI Videos with HeyGen

Making videos with HeyGen is easier than ever. Transform your ideas into high-quality videos that show off your brand, products, or services. Customize avatars, templates, and scripts without needing prior experience. Whether you want to animate face AI, make picture talk app style videos, or create interactive video examples, HeyGen has you covered. AI video generators scale content more effectively. Start today and engage your audience with smart AI video generation tools!

AI Videos Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)



What is HeyGen's AI video generation platform?

HeyGen is a top AI video platform that allows users to create engaging and professional videos using 200+ templates and 80+ talking avatars quickly.

How can I create a video using HeyGen's platform?

To create a video, follow six steps: pick a template, choose an avatar, enter your script, add video elements, preview, and share.

Is it possible to customize avatars on HeyGen?

Yes, you can customize over 80 avatars by selecting different ethnicities, ages, outfits, and poses to enhance your video.

What kind of templates are available on HeyGen?

HeyGen offers over 200 templates covering various areas such as product demonstrations, interactive video marketing, and corporate examples.

Can HeyGen handle complex video scenes?

Yes, HeyGen efficiently manages complex scenarios using machine learning and AI technologies to automate and enhance video creation.