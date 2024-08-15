Boost Your Video Creation with HeyGen Features

Meet Your Digital Twin: The Free Instant Avatar

Imagine having a digital twin to deliver presentations, tutorials, or any content you dream up without stepping in front of a camera. With HeyGen's Instant Avatar feature, create your digital twin in just minutes. Starting this August, all users on our free tier can access one Instant Avatar, bringing personalized video content to everyone.

Whether you're a solo entrepreneur or part of a team, this feature adds a unique touch to your personalized video content. We can’t wait to see how you'll use your digital twin to engage and inspire your audience with your video presentations!

How to Maximize Your Digital Twin

Streamline Video Creation with the New Dashboard Interface

We listened to your feedback. Our redesigned dashboard interface is here to make your video creation more intuitive. The updated interface places everything you need at your fingertips—whether you're starting a new project, managing ongoing ones, or exploring video translation details.

The “Create Video” button is now prominent, allowing you to start projects quickly. Meanwhile, the “Projects” section helps you manage videos and drafts effectively. This streamlined dashboard interface saves you time and ensures your creative energy focuses on crafting compelling, personalized video content.

a screenshot of a website called heygena screenshot of a website called heygen

Tips for Using the Dashboard Effectively

Add Slides with PowerPoint and PDF Uploads

Presentations are powerful. HeyGen simplifies this by allowing audio-to-video conversion and PowerPoint upload and PDF upload functionalities. Seamlessly add slides to your avatar-led videos. Simply upload your file, and within minutes, your digital twin will guide your audience through your slides—complete with personalized voice narration.

This feature is ideal for creating professional video presentations without a camera crew or post-production. Whether sharing insights or delivering pitches, the importance of presentations in business communication cannot be overstated. Do it with ease!

a screenshot of a computer screen with a purple background .a screenshot of a computer screen with a purple background .

Make Your Presentations Shine

Enhance Multilingual Video with Proofread Studio

Translation expands your audience. Our new Proofread Studio simplifies making your video content multilingual. Preview and edit translations easily, track different speakers, and ensure clarity in every language.

For brand-specific language management, the Proofread Studio now supports SRT file uploads, allowing quick integration of pre-translated content into videos. With CSV uploads for "Don't Translate" and "Force Translate" lists, maintaining brand voice across languages is straightforward. Discover the benefits of multilingual content.

Further Your Multilingual Reach

Actionable Insights for Your Video Creation Journey

Knowing the tools is important, but using them well is key. Here are a few tips to take your video creation process further:

Industry trends show a rise in the demand for more personalized and dynamic video content. Using tools like HeyGen places you among the trendsetters who are harnessing technology to tell better stories.

Final Thoughts: Empowering Creativity with Video Translation

At HeyGen, we empower you to create impactful, personalized video content. These features simplify your workflow, trigger creativity, and help you share your story engagingly. We're excited to see the amazing content created with these tools.

Why wait? Explore these features and elevate your video content creation today. Sign up now. Happy creating!

‍**💜 The HeyGen Team**

