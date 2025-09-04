Summary This month, we're raising the bar on avatar realism, creative control, and global reach. With HeyGen now on Android, a smarter video translation engine, major upgrades to our latest avatar model (Avatar IV), and a refreshed AI Studio experience, you can produce polished, professional content even faster, whether you're scaling training, creating courses, or building your brand through video.

What’s new

HeyGen is now on Android

HeyGen is officially available on Android in the U.S. Create, edit, and publish videos directly from your phone, regardless of device.

For course creators, coaches, and anyone who needs to move fast, the Android app puts full video creation in your pocket. Capture ideas on the go, make quick edits between meetings, or publish content without ever opening your laptop.

U.S. Android user? Get started here.

Translate videos with speed and precision

We've redesigned how video translation works with two distinct engines built for different use cases.

Speed Mode provides fast, reliable translation in 175+ languages, accents, and dialects. It's optimized for quick turnaround, making it perfect for daily social posts, quick updates, or any content where you need to move fast. Speed Mode handles sentence-level translation with light alignment and solid lip-sync.

Precision Mode is our best-in-class translation engine, built for when accuracy matters most. It's video-aware: better occlusion handling, better multi-speaker support, context-integrated translation that's character-sensitive and timing-aware. The result is truly lifelike lip-sync and natural voice output, even for movement-heavy content. Ideal for courses, tutorials, product demos, and client deliverables.

If you're scaling content globally, you now have clear options: Speed when you need volume, Precision when you need polish.

Learn more about translating with Heygen.

Create more natural, controllable avatars with Avatar IV upgrades

Our SOTA avatar engine just got more powerful.

More natural movements

Control when gestures happen and in what sequence: prompt for a wave at the beginning, then natural movement as your avatar speaks. Your avatars finally move the way a real person would: purposefully, not on a loop.

Better control

With better expression controls, your avatars now display subtler, more realistic expressions and body language, the kind of micro-movements that make the difference between "AI video" and "professional video."

Intelligent render selection

We've simplified how rendering works. Avatar IV automatically uses the best rendering approach for your video. No more fretting over which mode to pick. When you add custom motion prompts, the system routes to our higher-fidelity engine under the hood. When you don't, you get our most stable, consistent output by default. Less guesswork, better results.

We've redesigned the AI Studio to eliminate friction and give you more creative control… without leaving the editor.

Style your avatar without leaving the studio

Generate looks directly inside Studio, including outfits, styles, or visual treatments for your avatar without switching to the Avatar tab. Need a blazer for a pitch or something casual for a course? Switch looks in seconds without breaking your flow.

Your avatar, anywhere

Place your avatar in any environment instantly with custom Avatar Backgrounds. Swap backgrounds for solid colors, stock photos, AI-generated scenes, or your own custom uploads. Every background works seamlessly with all avatar framings: Full, Circle, or Close-up.

A faster, cleaner editing experience

Our fully redesigned Studio layout feels faster, cleaner, and easier to work in, especially for creators who spend hours editing.

Enjoy smoother interactions across long editing sessions, faster response times when adjusting parameters, and a cleaner interface that consolidates essential controls.

We've also overhauled the context menu, replacing More Options with a unified Properties panel. Edit any element, such as text, image, and shape, from one consistent menu, and access interactivity controls without digging through submenus.

What’s leaving

At HeyGen, we live for customer feedback. Our users shape who we are, what we build, and sometimes, what we remove. To enhance the user experience, please note the following changes we’ve made to the platform:

Voice Tab relocation

The standalone Voices tab has been relocated for your workspace. Nothing has been removed, your Voice tools now live in the workflows where they’re used most:

AI Studio : Sidebar → Voice → Create / Integrate

Sidebar → Voice → Create / Integrate Proofread Studio : Voice dropdown → Track Voices

Voice dropdown → Track Voices Avatars: Voice setup for Avatar creation

Flux product placement removal

Flux product placement (Assets) are now removed as an editing option. Don’t worry:

Your existing Flux Looks with product placement will remain untouched

You can download and reuse anything you've already created but

New Looks made with Flux won't include the product placement feature

While Flux product placement was valuable for specific use cases, HeyGen will rely on Nanobanana exclusively for Look edits using reference images. This means product placement will now be entirely handled through the Edit existing look option, ensuring superior results.

Media Tab removal

This feature was removed as part of our simplification efforts. Users did not find it helpful, and thus it was deprecated.

Questions? If this change impacts your workflow, our support team can help you explore options or talk through alternatives.

Looking ahead

The holidays are just around the corner, but for HeyGen customers, Christmas always comes early. Introducing (even more) avatars from HeyGen!

We release new avatars and looks every week! Be sure to regularly check the Avatars tab for even more ways to tell your story.

Sign up for free here